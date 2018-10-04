Moroccan Hotel a sign of gov’t ability to raise resources – AustrieDominica News Online - Thursday, October 4th, 2018 at 12:26 PM
Deputy Prime Minister, Reginald Austrie, has said the Moraccan Hotel, and others under construction in Portsmouth, is a sign of the government’s ability raise resources required for development.
Austrie and other government officials visited several hotel sites in the north of Wednesday including that particular hotel, the Anichi Resort and Spa, and the Kempinski Hotel.
“Even with the Moroccan Hotel, which is a gift, is a way of raising financing and that is what it is, that the government has been able to go out there and use its diplomacy and foreign relation to raise the resources required for that particular hotel,” he said.
He said the construction of the other hotels is also a sign of the government’s ability to raise funds.
“I go back to the point that many governments would have loved to do this,” he stated. “But they never had the means, they never had the vision, they never had the capacity to make it happen. This government is demonstrating its capacity and its understanding of the needs of this country.”
He said the government had to move to transform the economy.
“Because we could no longer depend to do everything we have to do on the few dollars and cents from bananas and dasheen and yams,” Austrie noted.
He said that projects like the Moroccan Hotel and the others are signs of the building of a new economy.
“We have hotels all around us, in St. Maarten, in Antigua, in Guadeloupe, so we have to go one notch higher,” he stated. “When I look at the architecture, the design of the Moroccan Hotel, I am not sure where else in the Caribbean, so that in itself alone is a selling point for the hotel.”
Actual work on the problem-plagued hotel began in February 2011.
In October 2012, Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit said the hotel would be completed in October 2013 and “not one day later.”
At a press conference in June 2013, MP for Portsmouth, Ian Douglas said the project was nearing completion, and concentration was being placed on “electrical, tiling and plumbing.” He also said at that time that five individuals had expressed interest in managing the hotel since the government has no interest in running it.
In October 2013, Douglas, who was also Tourism Minister at that time, announced that a management team from Bonaire was expected in Dominica “to see if we can reach a happy medium as far as what the government would want and what we can expect from them managing the facility.”
In November 2013, then Trade Minister, Collin McIntyre said the government was still searching for a team to manage the hotel. He said the hotel would be opened ‘sometime next year’ (2014) and the government was “recruiting staff and training staff for the hotel.”
When it appeared construction had stopped for a period of time at the facility, Douglas was questioned at a press conference in May, 2015. He responded by saying the project was experiencing “a slight setback” but was still on stream. He said a team from Morocco was expected in Dominica “to deal with the issues of décor, such as fixtures, lighting, tiling, and painting.”
At the same press conference, Skerrit, mentioned that the Morrocan Government has changed the contractor and architectural team for the project and they have been “very delayed in addressing the replacement.”
Two months later, in July 2015, Douglas blamed ‘administrative changes’ in the government of Morocco due to the Arab Spring for delays in the construction of the hotel.
In November, 2016, Skerrit said work would resume ‘in earnest’ on the hotel after the Christmas holidays.
In March, 2017, he said work on the hotel was expected to resume in a few weeks.
The hotel was originally expected to be built in Melville Hall but it was later moved to the Cabrits on the basis that the location was more economically viable and the move was based on ‘sound analysis.’
The 50-room hotel is expected to comprise of seven major buildings including a conference facility to accommodate 200 people, duty-free shops, and a Spa. It has been touted by the government as a ‘generous gift’ from the government of Morocco.
15 Comments
You all are groping,not grouping.
I coming at you again Austrie; for your information “boy” when one talks about a government ability to rise resources; you are actually expressing the ability to crawl and beg for resources (money) to run the country.
The resources (money) to run and develop a country should come from the government treasury, from taxes collected from sources such as pay as you earn taxes paid by working people.
If there are no jobs (as we all know there are none in Dominica) no taxes from working people can be collected. Therefore you and Roosevelt Skerrit will forever be in the business of selling passports to get money to run the country.
Hence the nation will never experience any significant change infra-structurally. If you boast that the government “Roosevelt” has the ability to rise money; how come after eighteen years, he the one man government is unable to get the resources to build an International Airport?
You all said you could build one cheaper than the one UWP was…
Hahahahaha..Wow!!..I swear if Dominica doh have the slowest ministers in the OECS (probably in the world), i don’t know where else..
So the proposed Hotel is sitting there, unfinished and physically sinking, and the dear Minister says “When I look at the architecture, the design of the Moroccan Hotel, I am not sure where else in the Caribbean, so that in itself alone is a selling point for the hotel.”
So just because YOUR’E NOT SURE where else…that makes it a selling point for the unfinished hotel?
Have you ever been to St. Kitts Marriott Resort & The Royal Beach Casino?..and on top of saying all the other islands have Hotels, the man still think Hotels can give Dominica a competitive advantage..Yes we need the hotels but this is not a particular advantageous attribute for transforming the economy, as you rightly said, all the other islands full of hotels.
Damnit we need smarter ministers..ppl with understanding and not just role plays!!.
Wait nuh, is red shirt alone Austrie has in his wardrobe or wha?
P.S. – Aye DNO, very good chronological presentation of these guys utterances on the Moroccan Hotel from 2011 which cyah finish yet. Nuff said.
Austrie said hotels in the north are a sign a new economy is being built
“Deputy Prime Minister, Reginald Austrie, has said the Moraccan Hotel, and others under construction in Portsmouth, is a sign of the government’s ability raise resources required for development.”
Shut up you useless babbling fool!
The nonsense you are talking might impress a child born yesterday; however for those of us who knows the history of your Moroccan hotel knows that it is under construction for almost ten years now; and part of it has decayed, and part of it is sinking in the swamp on which it is built.
As everything that you Roosevelt and the Cabal put your hands to turns to ash!
What resources are you idiots capable of rising for what development? Every business you idiots met operating in Dominica has shut down Harris paint after fifty years, bought Lee Win paints in Antigua and left Ross Medical after forty years left, Colgate Palmolive left.
Want to hear more?
Come on Austrie, one success in 18 years and you bragging about that? This comment is worth a good laugh. That’s all folks
The construction on that hotel will never be finished. Dominica is the land of unfinished projects
Dominica shame on this guys their so much to say .It enrages me to see this guys stand behind a podium and tell so much lies and people listening to that, Shame on u all.
DNO thank you for your objective reporting regarding the history of this hotels construction status.
One thing the Gov’t has the funds to buy him a red shirt.
This guys are so desperate that they even boosting a simple project like a Hotel? How many people will be employed there? and what kind of jobs?
DLP needs to go back to the drawing board and will and come again. They are not ready to develop Dominica.
I will do like the Laplaine people. , Vote them out
Rottweiler please!!!!!! Why are you boasting of somthing not concieved or built by Dominica or Dominicans? Anyone can sell passports raise funds. Give me 10 and see how fast i get them sold. Tbat the level of creativity and ingenuity you boast of? That is the level Dominica and the youth accept. We have no pride. After 18 years and that is the measure of a sucessful goverment? You guys make me sick? Austrie you guys have transformed Dominica into mediocrity and dependency and have absolutely no shame about it to even come boast. Proud of your incompetence? This Moroccan structure have been on since 2011 and i am afraid once done will sit empty. If tourist was coming to sit in hotels they would all go to florida. I am not being pessimistic. Show me the data on the other hotels and long term tourism arrivals.
Austrie please,man grow some and tell the people the truth,that hotel is no good,and sinking,stop fooling the people man,you guys are sick people,and the failing government.
Austrie, do you believe yourself what you are saying? You are sick in the head. The Moroccan hotel is standing there half finished for over 3 years now. If thats an achievement I don’t know what an achievement is. In your book the coffee factory and the abbatoir are achievements in your book as well? And how about the geothermal plant? Another major achievement of this useless regime. Austrie, you and your master can not fool us anymore!
Ok Reggie I realize when Skerrit wants to use somebody to make a fool of these days he just dials your number and you always available. I guess that’s because Ian got a little , just a little smatter now. But regie tell us the truth about that hotel that can’t be opened there. Is is Morrocan hotel, Dominican, Skerrit and Nanthan, Skerrit, Austrie and Nanthan hotel? Whose hotel is it? I ever hearing it belongs to SIAN aks Skerrit, Ian, Austrie and Nanthan? Who really owns it?
Here comes Dominica’s most idiotic politician,a self professed be dog(rottweiler).You all are grouping in the dark for support, ration and building materials did not work,but Dominicans are slowly getting the message that you all are MISLEADERS,bad ones too …
It’s the first time those MISLEADERS are under so much pressure.You all will be kicked out and be made to answer questions about Dominica and it’s mismanagement .Wicked set of people .Just look at mr face in the picture.!!!!!Doggone buffoon and waste of time!!! Man get the hell out of my computer screen!
