Deputy Prime Minister, Reginald Austrie, has said the Moraccan Hotel, and others under construction in Portsmouth, is a sign of the government’s ability raise resources required for development.

Austrie and other government officials visited several hotel sites in the north of Wednesday including that particular hotel, the Anichi Resort and Spa, and the Kempinski Hotel.

“Even with the Moroccan Hotel, which is a gift, is a way of raising financing and that is what it is, that the government has been able to go out there and use its diplomacy and foreign relation to raise the resources required for that particular hotel,” he said.

He said the construction of the other hotels is also a sign of the government’s ability to raise funds.

“I go back to the point that many governments would have loved to do this,” he stated. “But they never had the means, they never had the vision, they never had the capacity to make it happen. This government is demonstrating its capacity and its understanding of the needs of this country.”

He said the government had to move to transform the economy.

“Because we could no longer depend to do everything we have to do on the few dollars and cents from bananas and dasheen and yams,” Austrie noted.

He said that projects like the Moroccan Hotel and the others are signs of the building of a new economy.

“We have hotels all around us, in St. Maarten, in Antigua, in Guadeloupe, so we have to go one notch higher,” he stated. “When I look at the architecture, the design of the Moroccan Hotel, I am not sure where else in the Caribbean, so that in itself alone is a selling point for the hotel.”

Actual work on the problem-plagued hotel began in February 2011.

In October 2012, Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit said the hotel would be completed in October 2013 and “not one day later.”

At a press conference in June 2013, MP for Portsmouth, Ian Douglas said the project was nearing completion, and concentration was being placed on “electrical, tiling and plumbing.” He also said at that time that five individuals had expressed interest in managing the hotel since the government has no interest in running it.

In October 2013, Douglas, who was also Tourism Minister at that time, announced that a management team from Bonaire was expected in Dominica “to see if we can reach a happy medium as far as what the government would want and what we can expect from them managing the facility.”

In November 2013, then Trade Minister, Collin McIntyre said the government was still searching for a team to manage the hotel. He said the hotel would be opened ‘sometime next year’ (2014) and the government was “recruiting staff and training staff for the hotel.”

When it appeared construction had stopped for a period of time at the facility, Douglas was questioned at a press conference in May, 2015. He responded by saying the project was experiencing “a slight setback” but was still on stream. He said a team from Morocco was expected in Dominica “to deal with the issues of décor, such as fixtures, lighting, tiling, and painting.”

At the same press conference, Skerrit, mentioned that the Morrocan Government has changed the contractor and architectural team for the project and they have been “very delayed in addressing the replacement.”

Two months later, in July 2015, Douglas blamed ‘administrative changes’ in the government of Morocco due to the Arab Spring for delays in the construction of the hotel.

In November, 2016, Skerrit said work would resume ‘in earnest’ on the hotel after the Christmas holidays.

In March, 2017, he said work on the hotel was expected to resume in a few weeks.

The hotel was originally expected to be built in Melville Hall but it was later moved to the Cabrits on the basis that the location was more economically viable and the move was based on ‘sound analysis.’

The 50-room hotel is expected to comprise of seven major buildings including a conference facility to accommodate 200 people, duty-free shops, and a Spa. It has been touted by the government as a ‘generous gift’ from the government of Morocco.