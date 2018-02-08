CBI-funded resort promises quality and sophisticated room stockDominica News Online - Thursday, February 8th, 2018 at 10:50 AM
A groundbreaking ceremony was held for the Anichi Resort and Spa in Picard on Wednesday and CEO of Anichi Development, Alick Lawrence has promised quality and sophisticated room stock for the island’s tourism industry.
Formerly called the Silver Beach Resort and Spa, the resort is funded by the island’s Citizenship by Investment Program.
“Quality room stock such as the sophisticated rooms being made available by Anichi Resort and Spa will foster an environment supportive of Dominica playing a meaningful role not just in the adventure tourism market but potentially in the meetings, conferences and exhibition part of the market and even in sports tourism,” he stated.
He added, “The hotel will boast well-appointed guest suites with private dip pools and pool lounges, swim-up bars in infinity pools, specialty restaurants, a lavish ballroom, and a spa oasis among others.”
The resort is part of the Marriott Autograph Collection.
“Being an autograph collection hotel allows us to infuse an individuality and unique narrative to the resort that makes it unlike any other, a feature definitive of all Autograph Collection properties,” he remarked. “In this way, we are able as Dominicans to create a resort that exemplifies and celebrates the culture, spirit and resilience of our people and our island.”
He said in the post-Maria era, “we are thankful for the economic injection that both the real estate and the donation components of Dominica’s Citizenship by Investment Program continue to make in our recovering economy.”
Speaking at the ceremony, Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit said that the projects such as Anichi Resort and Spa add diversity to Dominica’s economy.
“This is something which this government has been calling for Dominicans to be part of the process, empowering themselves to bring some diversification to the economy, to create jobs, to create wealth for the citizens of Dominica,” he stated. “And there are still a number of opportunities for us indigenous Dominicans to get together and to be positive, rather than being negative in our spirit.”
Skerrit pointed out that his government has made it clear that the real estate and investment aspect of the CBI program will help create a tourism industry “that can bring the kind of employment to our citizens.”
“For us in Dominica, job creation is a major priority and not only any jobs, but jobs that can bring a decent pay to the workers who are engaged,” he stated.
The Prime Minister said the resort is a testament to the confidence investors have in Dominica’s tourism product.
“Our tourism industry is growing from strength to strength with the likes of the Marriot here and Trust Hospitality,” he said. “These are two well respected international brands, international companies and they do not place their names on any and all developments. It is a very meticulous and careful examination and study and due diligence and having been satisfied that this project and the developers meet the test, pass the test, they ascribe their names to it.”
According to its website, Anichi Resort & Spa said it “seeks to provoke immersive, sensorial adventures as it does peaceful introspection. Its striking design, amplifying the spirit of Dominica and its indigenous people, fuses tropical foliage with impressive architecture, giving way to what can only be called eco-chic resort living.”
This would have been wonderful news for the Dominican people and economy if a few critical circumstances were different. Firstly, we do not have a very good record when it comes to completing these types of projects. Secondly, the competent personelle are not in place to lead the charge as we continue to have strategic and vital positions filled with inept relatives and friends. Finally, our infrastructure, particularly the system of transport to get people into the country is sadly absent even at this late hour.
Just what Dominica needs right now, another hotel…..
What gets me is that here we have Skerrit taliking about resilience and then we have his cohorts plonking a big hotel development right there on the beach in Picard. For a start, how are they going to handle the effluent given that Portsmouth does not have a sewage treatment plant and most days you can smell that waste right there in the Picard area? Is this hotel going to dispose of its waste right there in the sea? Wonderful for its guests I would think. I don’t know who the real owners of this project are but it would not surprise me one bit if our suppremo would be one of them.
It’s obvious this government doesn’t know s..t! Dominica get rid of this government now! Oh, what is the cost of this project?
Give me the details…… We just can’t pump everything in Dominica into the sea!!
I am looking forward to the completion quickly so I can rent a room. Since Maria, I am unable to find skilled workers and materials on island to repair my house. Now I know where they are all going.
‘Our tourism industry is growing from strength to strength’ ?? Are you living on the same island as the hoteliers whose businesses are in ruins ?
Well hope this comes to fruition.
Skerit stop making a fool out of yourself and others. For eighteen years now the ground is being broken and nothing comes out of it. Total waste. Next time you break ground you should know what to do,jump in.
How many times was the ground broken for the new hospital?? I’ve lost count. This regime is good at lying but incapable of action. Useless and incompetent!
Boy you are so right.
While I cannot lay claim to being a indigenous Dominican, perhaps my daily sensorial bathe in the river qualifies me as eco-chic, at least in spirit.
Incidentally, as part of our culture, I’m putting together a collection of artists’ renditions.
Great political Ploy
Omg. What about roofs for persons, roads, bridges, under the CBI programme. Omg Dominica wake up!!!!
I welcome development ……But when under this regime with CBI money will they complete a CBI Resort. Conversely how many CBI resort has St. Kitts and Antigua completed in the same period ?
This GOVT is clueless and have a wealth of bad management in its administration which may be intentional to benefit them and fleece the poor folks of Dominica.
I hope they have a plan on how they will bring in tourists to fill the rooms?
Another project that will never become frutile,smh,keep fooling the poor people.
Watch your tongue and let us all stay positive and hope for the best. It would be jobs for our people back home
Your comment says it all. Haven’t you been fooled often enough yet?
All I can say, see the Moroccan hotel nearby. That’s how a success story of this administration looks like. Kick them all out of the country!
They must be REALLY raking in money with those passports to even open a resort. Hope they know running and maintaining those things aren’t cheap.
It’s very convincing when they’re wearing suits and tie to break ground..and even bows on shovel and the likes..”sensorial adventures” indeed. But the trend of Hotel/resort non-completion of late gives rise to turbulent introspection rather than peaceful self evaluation as a Dominican.
I am inclined to wish the project well for Dominica sake but please please, do complete one of these hotels under CBI..or change focus, even look for Chinese manufacturers that will do something in Dominica.