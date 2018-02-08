A groundbreaking ceremony was held for the Anichi Resort and Spa in Picard on Wednesday and CEO of Anichi Development, Alick Lawrence has promised quality and sophisticated room stock for the island’s tourism industry.

Formerly called the Silver Beach Resort and Spa, the resort is funded by the island’s Citizenship by Investment Program.

“Quality room stock such as the sophisticated rooms being made available by Anichi Resort and Spa will foster an environment supportive of Dominica playing a meaningful role not just in the adventure tourism market but potentially in the meetings, conferences and exhibition part of the market and even in sports tourism,” he stated.

He added, “The hotel will boast well-appointed guest suites with private dip pools and pool lounges, swim-up bars in infinity pools, specialty restaurants, a lavish ballroom, and a spa oasis among others.”

The resort is part of the Marriott Autograph Collection.

“Being an autograph collection hotel allows us to infuse an individuality and unique narrative to the resort that makes it unlike any other, a feature definitive of all Autograph Collection properties,” he remarked. “In this way, we are able as Dominicans to create a resort that exemplifies and celebrates the culture, spirit and resilience of our people and our island.”

He said in the post-Maria era, “we are thankful for the economic injection that both the real estate and the donation components of Dominica’s Citizenship by Investment Program continue to make in our recovering economy.”

Speaking at the ceremony, Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit said that the projects such as Anichi Resort and Spa add diversity to Dominica’s economy.

“This is something which this government has been calling for Dominicans to be part of the process, empowering themselves to bring some diversification to the economy, to create jobs, to create wealth for the citizens of Dominica,” he stated. “And there are still a number of opportunities for us indigenous Dominicans to get together and to be positive, rather than being negative in our spirit.”

Skerrit pointed out that his government has made it clear that the real estate and investment aspect of the CBI program will help create a tourism industry “that can bring the kind of employment to our citizens.”

“For us in Dominica, job creation is a major priority and not only any jobs, but jobs that can bring a decent pay to the workers who are engaged,” he stated.

The Prime Minister said the resort is a testament to the confidence investors have in Dominica’s tourism product.

“Our tourism industry is growing from strength to strength with the likes of the Marriot here and Trust Hospitality,” he said. “These are two well respected international brands, international companies and they do not place their names on any and all developments. It is a very meticulous and careful examination and study and due diligence and having been satisfied that this project and the developers meet the test, pass the test, they ascribe their names to it.”

According to its website, Anichi Resort & Spa said it “seeks to provoke immersive, sensorial adventures as it does peaceful introspection. Its striking design, amplifying the spirit of Dominica and its indigenous people, fuses tropical foliage with impressive architecture, giving way to what can only be called eco-chic resort living.”