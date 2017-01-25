New hospital construction viewed as contributor to Dominica’s economyDominica News Online - Wednesday, January 25th, 2017 at 8:30 AM
Prime Minister and Minister and Minister for Finance Roosevelt Skerrit has stated that the construction of the new national hospital is having a “tremendous impact” on the Dominican economy.
Speaking at a meeting held at the construction site recently, Skerrit said that there are currently 42 Dominicans working on site who are “full time employed directly by the company.”
“You have also a number of the procurements of goods and services from Dominican individuals and businesses. Cement, aggregate, sand, heavy equipment operations and the list can go on and on. The blocks and so forth will all be procured from places in Dominica,” he said.
According to him, “quite a bit” of the monies are spent in Dominica notwithstanding the imports of certain building materials which are not produced on island.
Skerrit went on to say that the impact the construction is having and will have on the economy is “significant,” however the main concern is the quality of the healthcare the facility will provide.
“But for us in the government, our primary interest is the impact on health care and health care delivery in Dominica. Because this government has placed tremendous efforts and attention on health care and these are two areas which we do not compromise on; healthcare and education,” he stated.
The hospital is funded the People’s Republic of China.
The $40-million facility will include 16,500 square meters of new construction, 4,160 square meters of general repairs to existing buildings which will not be demolished, 400 meters of roof guttering, and a total number of 372 beds, as opposed to the current 230 beds.
Copyright 2012 Dominica News Online, DURAVISION INC. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or distributed.
Disclaimer: The comments on this page do not necessarily reflect the views of DominicaNewsOnline.com/Duravision Inc. All comments are approved by DominicaNewsOnline.com before they are posted. We never censor based on political or ideological points of view, but we do try to maintain a sensible balance between free speech and responsible moderating.
We will delete comments that:
See our full comment/user policy/agreement.
4 Comments
Dr. Skerrit, Sir, well done!
Nice to see the CBI money is finally being put to local good.
Dr. Skerrit? You still persist in that ambarrassing myth? I quote from the Sun of 28 Nov. 2016, which gave the UNESCO’s pronouncement on the subject of such titles;
“Honorary doctorates awarded by universities on the basis of other considerations and not research work are not recognised for the purposes of educational attainments”.
We are Unesco members and our Minister of education is the chairman for this august body in Dominica. I am sure that neither he, nor the P.M. himself would take public issue with this definition.
Great work in the right direction. Health is paramount in every society.
Mr. Skerrit whilst the construction of this facility will contribute to gdp, it is not a revenue generating project. I welcome a new hospital, of course, but this is not a commercial enterprise and will be a cost factor on our national budget. and that is normal. However, we should not present it for what it is not. It is not a factory, assembly – or processing plant that generates added value.