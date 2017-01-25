Prime Minister and Minister and Minister for Finance Roosevelt Skerrit has stated that the construction of the new national hospital is having a “tremendous impact” on the Dominican economy.

Speaking at a meeting held at the construction site recently, Skerrit said that there are currently 42 Dominicans working on site who are “full time employed directly by the company.”

“You have also a number of the procurements of goods and services from Dominican individuals and businesses. Cement, aggregate, sand, heavy equipment operations and the list can go on and on. The blocks and so forth will all be procured from places in Dominica,” he said.

According to him, “quite a bit” of the monies are spent in Dominica notwithstanding the imports of certain building materials which are not produced on island.

Skerrit went on to say that the impact the construction is having and will have on the economy is “significant,” however the main concern is the quality of the healthcare the facility will provide.

“But for us in the government, our primary interest is the impact on health care and health care delivery in Dominica. Because this government has placed tremendous efforts and attention on health care and these are two areas which we do not compromise on; healthcare and education,” he stated.

The hospital is funded the People’s Republic of China.

The $40-million facility will include 16,500 square meters of new construction, 4,160 square meters of general repairs to existing buildings which will not be demolished, 400 meters of roof guttering, and a total number of 372 beds, as opposed to the current 230 beds.