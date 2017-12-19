New housing project to transform Roseau McIntyre saysDominica News Online - Tuesday, December 19th, 2017 at 10:16 AM
Acting Prime Minister, Dr. Colin McIntyre, has said that a new housing project for Roseau will transform the capital into a modern city that is resilient.
On Monday it was announced that Montreal Management Consultants Est (MMCE) will be taking on two new housing projects on the island, one in Roseau and the other in Picard.
The one in Roseau will be called the Roseau City Square and will be located close to the Financial Center in an area commonly known as “Pound.” It will contain a total of 100 residential units and more than 50 retails outlets, officials said.
“Those of us who know Roseau, who are familiar with Roseau, we would like to see something much better in the perimeters of the Financial Center and the ministerial building because this happens to be a very important part of Roseau,” McIntyre said at the launch of the projects.
He stated that he is very happy to see “something nice” coming to Roseau in terms of its beauty, durability and face.
“Pound will lend to a serious development in Roseau to include all your business shops, to empower people in that area, to work with people in that area who for years they have been in shacks and it has been an ugly sight in terms of Roseau,” he stated. “So I am very happy to be here today to launch this two major projects. As acting prime minister, it is the government’s policy and the policy of our prime minister in terms of the vision and what is being articulated internationally and globally to build a modern city that is resilient.”
Meanwhile, Project Manager for MMCE, Chris Timmins, stated that the project in Roseau will be a challenge because it is a “constrained site” which requires special consideration.
He said the project will take into consideration the capital’s history saying, “we don’t want to turn our back on Roseau’s history.”
“We, therefore, have come up with a plan to do four separate blocks,” he explained, adding the blocks will contain buildings that are three storeys high.
“They are 84 two-bedroom units, 16 three-bedroom units, and 54 ground floor retail units,” he stated. “There will be packing within the central plaza area.”
He said the units will be steel-framed with reinforced concrete outer shell and reinforced concrete roofs “with an architectural roof over the top which provides the correct architectural integrity for the area.”
Timmins pointed out that the units are going to be “very modern” and climate resilient.
“When you see the drawings for this which will be released, you will see we have taken cognizance of the historical influences, so it will tie in the existing Roseau architecture as well as using the best of modern architecture and it will also provide an architecturally important building opposite the cricket stadium…” he stated.
Copyright 2012 Dominica News Online, DURAVISION INC. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or distributed.
Disclaimer: The comments on this page do not necessarily reflect the views of DominicaNewsOnline.com/Duravision Inc. All comments are approved by DominicaNewsOnline.com before they are posted. We never censor based on political or ideological points of view, but we do try to maintain a sensible balance between free speech and responsible moderating.
We will delete comments that:
See our full comment/user policy/agreement.
6 Comments
While this is a great idea it should be put on the back burner. International airport, hotels, access (feeder) roads to open agricultural lands, food and fish production, factories (shells ) for light industries should be our priorities. A partnership between the public sector and the private sector for production, export and tourism is a must. (remember Fort Young Hotel Co). Sustainable job creation with labour intensive programmes is a must in order to build the economy now.
Just do it right. Please, please, please see this project to fruition. There is also the problem of preventive maintenance in Dominica. Things are shinny and clean when new, but given a few years they are left to fall apart. This should not be about party.
Sounds wonderful, I pray that God will give me the opportunity to see the beauty of DA with all the great project. Who knows I can come back to my beautiful country.
Wow a lot of talk again. Let’s see in a few years time what came out of all the fancy talk… I hazard a guess – absolutely nothing!
Great Idea!
Just be careful they are given to responsible working people/families.
Be very careful that we are not clustering the unemploys and criminals together.
The result = GHETTO! The evidence is all over the place in N. America.
And the last thing you want for Roseau!
Otherwise, it could be a great Housing Model going forward.
Great news.. Real development happening! Building better… Meanwhile, Linton and his party can’t even raise 15,000 USD to save his political career, much less help Dominica..