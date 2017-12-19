Acting Prime Minister, Dr. Colin McIntyre, has said that a new housing project for Roseau will transform the capital into a modern city that is resilient.

On Monday it was announced that Montreal Management Consultants Est (MMCE) will be taking on two new housing projects on the island, one in Roseau and the other in Picard.

The one in Roseau will be called the Roseau City Square and will be located close to the Financial Center in an area commonly known as “Pound.” It will contain a total of 100 residential units and more than 50 retails outlets, officials said.

“Those of us who know Roseau, who are familiar with Roseau, we would like to see something much better in the perimeters of the Financial Center and the ministerial building because this happens to be a very important part of Roseau,” McIntyre said at the launch of the projects.

He stated that he is very happy to see “something nice” coming to Roseau in terms of its beauty, durability and face.

“Pound will lend to a serious development in Roseau to include all your business shops, to empower people in that area, to work with people in that area who for years they have been in shacks and it has been an ugly sight in terms of Roseau,” he stated. “So I am very happy to be here today to launch this two major projects. As acting prime minister, it is the government’s policy and the policy of our prime minister in terms of the vision and what is being articulated internationally and globally to build a modern city that is resilient.”

Meanwhile, Project Manager for MMCE, Chris Timmins, stated that the project in Roseau will be a challenge because it is a “constrained site” which requires special consideration.

He said the project will take into consideration the capital’s history saying, “we don’t want to turn our back on Roseau’s history.”

“We, therefore, have come up with a plan to do four separate blocks,” he explained, adding the blocks will contain buildings that are three storeys high.

“They are 84 two-bedroom units, 16 three-bedroom units, and 54 ground floor retail units,” he stated. “There will be packing within the central plaza area.”

He said the units will be steel-framed with reinforced concrete outer shell and reinforced concrete roofs “with an architectural roof over the top which provides the correct architectural integrity for the area.”

Timmins pointed out that the units are going to be “very modern” and climate resilient.

“When you see the drawings for this which will be released, you will see we have taken cognizance of the historical influences, so it will tie in the existing Roseau architecture as well as using the best of modern architecture and it will also provide an architecturally important building opposite the cricket stadium…” he stated.