New phase for cassava production in Kalinago Territory comingDominica News Online - Friday, March 23rd, 2018 at 3:45 PM
The Government of Colombia has agreed to assist in the cultivation of sweet cassava in the Kalinago Territory, Foreign Minister Francine Baron has said.
She spoke during a visit to Dominica by Colombia’s Foreign Minister Maria Angela Holguin Cuellar on Friday.
She stated that residents of the Kalinago Territory have been growing the traditional bitter variety of cassava for generations but recently the value of cultivating the sweet variety was realized.
“We are therefore pleased that our Colombian friends have agreed to assist with the expansion of the new variety of cassava in the Kalinago Territory,” Baron stated. “This has been done successfully in Jamaica and much of the training for Kalinago farmers and technicians will be undertaken in Jamaica. The hope is that the Kalinago experience will be used for the introduction of the new variety throughout the island.”
She said it was agreed that people in Jamaica who have successfully worked in the cassava industry can come to Dominica to share their experience and expertise.
“We expect to benefit greatly from that experience,” Baron noted.
She said discussions were held for establishing a cassava processing plant in the Kalinago Territory.
“We have also discussed cooperation with Colombia for the establishment of a cassava processing plant using Colombian technology,” Baron stated. “This will allow us to significantly upgrade cassava processing capacity in the Territory, allowing for improved productivity and hence the export of not only farine and cassava bread but also of cassava flour, cassava mash, and other products.”
Meanwhile, Cuellar said those involved in cassava cultivation in Colombia will be coming to the Kalinago Territory ‘very soon’ and they will also help in the marketing process of cassava products.
7 Comments
This is nonsense. People have always planted casava all their lives, they don’t need these people to teach them anything at all.These people are going to introduce chemicals to this form of agriculture. They will take from the plants and pretend that it is for scientific researchers in order to have the types of cassava plants in quantity to sell to other countries to make more than the Dominican people will do. Give them the plants and let them deal with it.The government isn’t doing that for free.There will be the negative surprise on the back of it. What is taking place now is to preserve ballots for the most corrupted.
I TOO Question why do they need help to grow and manufacture cassava as they have been doing this for years if not centuries. this brings us to the question of when will Dominica stop being the world’s welfare recipient? Every day ”we are getting from China ,then Caracas , even a hospital from MEXICO where people get killed walking in the jungle to reach the U S A to make a living. when will we stop hearing words from politicians like quote OUR DONATING PARTNERS? Reading about the return of ross university one must wonder what happens to the portsmouth area if they decide not to return Dominica? When will stop seeing young men sitting on the road day after day doing nothing but smoke ,drink and sometimes steal to fulfill there habit
I doubt that any other country could better the taste and texture of the cassava bread made by the Kalinagos. Perhaps we should be sending our experts to help them!
To my mind it is not so much a new strain of cassava that is needed, but international promotion and innovative ways of using the product.
This should not be limited only to the Caribe reserve it should be Island wide.
Excuse md. Its no longer Carib reserve. Its now known as Kalinago Territory.
Will this be the as successful as the coffee processing plant, the abattoir and all the other venture where the government wasted precious resources?
I don’t mean to be negative, but when I read these announcements, I view them with a large dose of skepticism.
They have been raising cassava in the Kalinago territory for a long time, why to they suddenly need this invasion of “experts”?