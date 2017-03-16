No dirt roads in Soufriere Constituency at end of 2017 says Denise CharlesDominica News Online - Thursday, March 16th, 2017 at 10:35 AM
Member of Parliament for the Soufriere Constituency Denise Charles has announced that by the end of the year 2017, there will be no more dirt roads in the constituency.
The affirmation was made at a town hall meeting on Wednesday in Pointe Michele.
She informed those in attendance that three roads have been completed so far in Pointe Michel: Lover’s Lane, Simon Francis Road, and one road in Chimen Nef.
Funds of $200,000 have also been allocated towards the reconstruction of two more roads, she stated.
“I am pleased to announce that the Prime Minister has allocated another $200,000 which will go towards the reconstruction of Royalty Road and the School Church Road,” she said.
Meanwhile, Charles highlighted the improvement of living conditions in Pointe Michele where over the last nine months, approximately $2-million were received for housing assistance.
According to her, these funds have assisted 221 families where priority was given to persons with roof leaks, single parents, and senior citizens that needed to build or improve their homes. She reassured those who haven’t received assistance as yet to have patience.
“I know that some of you may have requested assistance but haven’t received it but please be patient, your time is coming,’ she said.
However, she stressed that to those who have received housing assistance, to use it as it was intended.
“Now I just want to emphasize to all recipients of housing assistance, that the funds must be used to improve your homes,” Charles remarked.
16 Comments
True people need jobs but if the roads are not fixed it’s a problem. SMH….you just don’t know how to please the citizens. At least she is making an effort in her constituency so be thankful!!!!!
The people want to be empowered by means of a job. It was your own colleague who stated that “people cannot eat road”.
You should be thankful to honourable Lennox Linton and the Panama Papers…Prior to that we Dominicans never knew that CBI was generatng revenue..
or how much. All of a sudden all project is CBI. Before it was VAT that was the main revenue generator and other taxes. We cry about VAT for years and that was their story. If not for VAT we cannot fix this or do that or whatever. Now if not for CBI… CBI is our saving grace. Dont let them fool you. or stop letting them fool you.
who woman doing allot to make the public think she is making a change. Corruption at its finest.
one of the supremo’s. singing for her supper.
That is not how it should be done. Let them make the repairs present the receipts to prove the work was done. Get inspectors to verify the work was done properly and once these conditions are satisfied, only then do you give them the money. It’s about time we behave in a professional manner.
It is little wonder Val is now crying about band leaders who took their money and did not participate in carnival.
Nonsense. If i have no money, no capital or collateral to approach a bank for a loan, how am i making repairs, or repairs that meet certain standards (usually standards means more detail and more money). Many times this is the case with foreign donors., but locals cannot access the funds which is given as refunds, because they cannot make the initial investments.
Nice improvements.
No dirt roads Denise, but the real dirt remains, most of it under the carpet.
Denise,regardless of what roads you may resurfaced,what the people need is a job.
Can they eat the road? They need financial freedom. They want to buy their own pound of sugar,their own ounce of cheese etc.
Good going Denise, I know you care for your people. Continue helping in the development of LaPwet and the entire Soufriere community. We appreciate your efforts.
nonsense.
LMAO! CBI to the rescue
oh really, what about the big crater coming up the big pointe michel hill? and I hope you all pave the dirt road going all the way up to Ian house hmmm
One thing you can never please everybody eh..