Member of Parliament for the Soufriere Constituency Denise Charles has announced that by the end of the year 2017, there will be no more dirt roads in the constituency.

The affirmation was made at a town hall meeting on Wednesday in Pointe Michele.

She informed those in attendance that three roads have been completed so far in Pointe Michel: Lover’s Lane, Simon Francis Road, and one road in Chimen Nef.

Funds of $200,000 have also been allocated towards the reconstruction of two more roads, she stated.

“I am pleased to announce that the Prime Minister has allocated another $200,000 which will go towards the reconstruction of Royalty Road and the School Church Road,” she said.

Meanwhile, Charles highlighted the improvement of living conditions in Pointe Michele where over the last nine months, approximately $2-million were received for housing assistance.

According to her, these funds have assisted 221 families where priority was given to persons with roof leaks, single parents, and senior citizens that needed to build or improve their homes. She reassured those who haven’t received assistance as yet to have patience.

“I know that some of you may have requested assistance but haven’t received it but please be patient, your time is coming,’ she said.

However, she stressed that to those who have received housing assistance, to use it as it was intended.

“Now I just want to emphasize to all recipients of housing assistance, that the funds must be used to improve your homes,” Charles remarked.