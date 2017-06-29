Member of Parliament for the Colihaut Constituency, Catherine Daniel, has revealed that over $600,000 has been provided for small business development in the constituency.

Speaking recently, Daniel said that “for the month of June alone” a total of $677,903 will be distributed to the Colihaut constituency.

She encouraged those who need assistance to come forward and ask for it.

“You have to talk. You cannot just sit back and say I will not get. Ask and you shall receive the Bible says. You cannot expect a Pal Rep to imagine what you want or just see you and think of what you want. Unless you ask, a Pal Rep will not know your specific needs,” she said.

In addition to this funding, Daniel also revealed that financing will be allocated for housing development in the Colihaut constituency as well.

“Not only small business we are addressing today, but we also have some housing for those who did not get in 2016. You all will be getting the cheques. I also want to tell you all, I also have, maybe by next week, $200,000 from Constituency Empowerment money which will also meet some housing needs,” she remarked.

She noted that out of this $200,000 dollars, Colihaut will be getting $108,000 for housing.