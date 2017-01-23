Over $800,000.00 to be spent eradicating pit latrinesDominica News Online - Monday, January 23rd, 2017 at 8:30 AM
Parliamentary Representative of the Castle Bruce Constituency, Johnson Drigo has announced that over $825,000 has been allocated to his constituency for the 2nd phase of the eradication of Pit latrine.
He said Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit has approved 75 bathroom facilities for the Castle Bruce Constituency.
“Over $825,000 has been allocated to the Castle Bruce Constituency for the second phase of the bathroom programme, eradication of pit toilets,” Drigo said.
He continued, “Twenty in Castle Bruce,20 in Petite Soufriere, 20 in Good Hope, 5 in San Sauveur and 10 for De pau, Tranto, Maupo. This is the 2nd phase of the bathroom facility for the constituency.”
He said the estimated cost for eradicating pit latrines in the Castle Bruce Constituency is well over $2 million, “and we are happy that we are able to start the 2nd Phase.”
“We have just started in San Sauveur with the 2nd Phase and this project will continue until we eradicate every pit latrine in the Castle Bruce Constituency,” Drigo stated.
He said the funds came from the Citizenship By Investment (CBI) Program.
“We are happy that the Castle Bruce Constituency, just like every other Constituency in Dominica, is benefiting from this program, and that is why we will never stop defending the integrity of the Citizenship By Investment Program,” Drigo argued and went on to say that the Castle Bruce Constituency condemns any attack on the integrity of the CBI program..
He noted that it has come at an opportune time, “coming out of Tropical Storm Erika we all know the devastation of Tropical Storm Erika on our island and we know that government cannot really do all of these projects through loans.”
“It is very important for all of the Caribbean islands who are benefiting from it and it is even more so for Dominica, because you know we are prone to disasters and we need million of dollars to help us rehabilitate our country,” he stated.
my brother that is not money to talk about we the young people that live outside of Dominica knows better then that please please stop having some DOM-IN-CANS like FOOLS one of these good days all of you will be sorry FOR DOING THAT TO THE GOOD PEOPLE OF d/A the last time I saw on line 10,000,00 passports were sold and to my understanding the gov gets $250,00.00 us per parts tell the people about these moneys and stop making them think $800,000,00 that Latrine talk should not even be on news its 2017 you all have heart boss one day all that will come to an ( END )in God name
Drigo you are hopeless man and don’t even know your own constituency. You calling Morpo Maupo and even worse for Dix Pas, which you call De pau instead. You should know by now how to spell these names correctly brother and if you can’t I’m sorry but I have not much respect for your intellect. You mean to say you building flush toilet in all these communities? You are the minister of agriculture and want to do away with all that good manure? It is very good for cucumbers for instance. You are defending CBI, well I never hear the opposition saying they are against it but they want transparency and accountability. you just jumping on Tony and P.M.’s bandwagon. Can’t you think for yourself, you are a big disappointment my boy.
You all can say thanks to honourable Lennox Linton…His honest,candid truthful interview on CBS 60minutes,made us know that our passport money was hidden somewhere…Now we all know that Dominica is PREGNANT with money..Hope the public servants will get a 50%increase in salary..After all it’s our passports,not that a little clique alone…THANK YOU HONOURABLE LINTON!!
EC $0.8 million allocated for eradication of pit latrines in 1 DLP constituency! After all is said and done, 16 years of DLP leadership rewards one with a toilet!
De legacy of a toilet king.
But at least you can make people more honored. ….goodness me. …you are a millionaire! By now you should realize the damage you have caused to the conscience of the ordinary voter.
What if we decide to raise De stakes on you!
You on a marketing campaign for your ego!
You proving to de world that at a time like now….seeing what going to happen to your macau billionaire friend. …..you throwing chicken food on De ground for your people!
That only adds to your character!
Drigo your character is clear. ….we can all see clearly
I’m waiting for January’s fish export totals. I want to see if we’re on pace surpass last year’s totals.
They don’t know what else to do; Now they tackling poo-poo. Mostly the laborites in de country side have pit latrines.
Foreigners reading all this Pit Latrine nonsense must be thinking that we have just been introduced to flushing toilets in this modern day and age. Wow!!
The DLP Latrine Cabal is obsessed with poopoo and can’t seem to move beyond that chorlorloor stuff. How long have they been at this? 5 years? So for 5 long years all the Poopoo Cabal has done is use poopoo as a distraction for inefficiency? Come on guys, from time immemorial we have been getting rid of human waste without the direct involvement of government but for some odd reason the Poopoo Cabal would want us to believe that with out their input we are unable to “properly” get rid of poopoo on this blessed island.
Shame on John-dont-know for getting involved in this nonsense. Man go spend your energy on developing agriculture so C/Bruce can once again become the bread basket of Dca.
Always Assertive!
Is this development. Most of these people do not have running water. Is this reasonable & health and sanitation involved. Was the village councils consulted. Have they done an assessment of the location of these houses. Is there running water in the area. This tou Cho tou flam” attitude is the nature of this corrupt government where they highlight in a manner product on the news as a major breaking news but often enough no proper assessment has been done and the relevant authorities have not been consulted. It is a corrupt government in place just doing stuff to win over people and often enough these bogus initiatives are not sustainable.
Now, Goodhope has been declared a disaster area and a threat to lives and property in the event of a disaster (has happened before – serious landslide with deaths) where people have been relocated to Wind Blow in Castle Bruce. Where or what is the thinking of Skerrit and Drigo and has the Environmental Officers consulted. This is a publicity stunt.
Folks! Let’s play a game.
Let’s dig more pit toilets for the government to eradicate so that Dominicans will finally get jobs.
Because it looks like is pit toilet eradication that will finally save this economy.
$825,000.00 for 75 bathrooms.. Hmm $825,000 divided my 75 is $1,100.00 per bathroom. Now that’s expensive bathrooms.
Its $11000.00 sorry
Something is wrong with your calculation you know! Let me show you how you are incorrect: Look at it this way; multiply 1,000.00 that is one thousand times 75 (seventy-five).
That would be 1000.00 X 75 = 75000.000 or 75,000.00. Now multiply 100.00 75, and see what is the product.
Maybe I wrong eh, but since I only went to Wesley elementary maybe (I doh can multiply and do simple addition eh; I doh know).
Well, everyone have to get their share, as usual!
well seeing that we have a lot of money in all nook and cranny I hope the government see it fit to award us servants a decent salary increase to meet up with our bills that overtake or earnings
“He said Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit has approved 75 bathroom facilities for the Castle Bruce Constituency.”
Okay, so that means seventy-five people will each receive $11,000.00 dollars. If a house was not designed and built with a room to facilitate the toilet shower, face basin medicine cabinet, towel racks, and space to store toilet paper, and accessories. Will eleven thousand dollars be enough to build the septic tank for storage of the feces, plus the soak away for runoff when the pit is filled with water?
If one has to build the four walls along with a roof, can eleven thousand dollars pay for all of that, including professional services, along with the rest of plumbing fixtures?
And what is the point of continually talking about that mess in the twenty-first century, that is degrading, and a result of poverty, and backwardness; there is no fame to that!
That is the question Fet, that is it. These houses are very close to each other and a septic tank has to be built for each home. I bet you my last dollar this has not been done.
I smell a rat that is not flushing with us decent people. That kind of fast food initiatives I can say is the nature of the beast of this PM`s attitude, but I cannot excuse Drigo who should know better.
I thought Drigo was the minister for agriculture.So tell us Drigo what is going on in agriculture.You are latching onto something to try and sound relevant.Shame on you for you are a square peg in a round hole
This guy is so incompetent in the Min of Agriculture that Skerrit for a new Ministry for him Minister of ”POOPOO”; what a joke
hahahahahahhahahaha
but what I hearing der nor…. over two years ago allu say allu getting rid of pit toilet, it cannot finish yet…. a man even sing a song on that… well dominica really badly off or a toilet must be costing 5000. dollars
Imagine putting that money into helping the farmers produce more, investing in opening up markets for their produce/ Imagine investing those monies into productive sectors, manufacturing?
Create the opportunities for the people to earn, to make their money. people, especially in the rural communities, would never wait on a Gov’t, much less one man for their livelihood.
Skerritt, it is madness to destroy the people’s means of making a living, building their homes, sending their children to school, putting in toilets, etc. and then coming as Papa Noel.
That strategy of impoverishment of an entire nation will hunt all those who are causing the standards of living of our people to go down down, down.
Meanwhile, Skerritt and his Cabal are creating opportunities, jobs for all kinds of foreigners to sell, market our passports. The number of agents and Companies, here and overseas, making millions from the sales of our passports is incredible. Banana plantlets, no…
What is this sudden obsession with ”Pit Latrines” by this DLP administration is that what their legacy will be when they have been kicked out of office. Please don’t give the world the impression that ”flushing toilet” is something new to Dominica. The reality is you have made these people so poor that they can no longer afford to build their own toilets.
Hurricane David was worse than Tropical Storm Erika and did we not build back Dominica? Did the CBI program play a major part in it’s recovery? These guys who are clueless of how to build a sustainable economy just running their mouth about one thing CBI. That is just a smoke screen for the abuse of our passport monies which according to Tony was used for campaigning.
CBI replaced ALBA, and I must admit it is far more effective!
The Skeritt administration does not know its priorities. They want to spend $800,000.00 on pit latrines, but zero on the protection on the tourist especially in Roseau. I recommend the government should put approximately $200,000 in the NEP program in order to train young people as regards to security and deploy them in Roseau in particular to assist the police during the tourist season.
How interesting. Minister for agriculture and you talking about spending all that money on toilets. What about investing money in the agricultural sector so poor people children can get food to eat so they could shit.
Truly I fedup with this pit toilet news in 2017. This is NOT 1960, and it is sure not the first year or first term of this income government. This is a government that has disappointed Dominica and like their pit latrine news, everyone of them ought to be flushed out! This pit latrine news is not news worthy, though I dont blame DNO for putting out, since there is nothing better happening on island. Do they care about the tourists that are being attacked in Dominica? What became of the Australian crew member that was attacked during the last test between Australia and West Indies? This country is sickening and unless we flush out this Roosevelt Skerrit corrupt DLP, the bad news will continue. By the way DNO what I mean by flushing them out is simply VOTE THEM OUT!!!
Everything seems to be CBI …even projects that we were told were grants from countries we have ties with are now being told is CBI. So am I to assume that these ties we have are our passports ?
So it had to take for Lennox Linton to go on CBS for Skerrit to start spending the money on the country