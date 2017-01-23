Parliamentary Representative of the Castle Bruce Constituency, Johnson Drigo has announced that over $825,000 has been allocated to his constituency for the 2nd phase of the eradication of Pit latrine.

He said Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit has approved 75 bathroom facilities for the Castle Bruce Constituency.

“Over $825,000 has been allocated to the Castle Bruce Constituency for the second phase of the bathroom programme, eradication of pit toilets,” Drigo said.

He continued, “Twenty in Castle Bruce,20 in Petite Soufriere, 20 in Good Hope, 5 in San Sauveur and 10 for De pau, Tranto, Maupo. This is the 2nd phase of the bathroom facility for the constituency.”

He said the estimated cost for eradicating pit latrines in the Castle Bruce Constituency is well over $2 million, “and we are happy that we are able to start the 2nd Phase.”

“We have just started in San Sauveur with the 2nd Phase and this project will continue until we eradicate every pit latrine in the Castle Bruce Constituency,” Drigo stated.

He said the funds came from the Citizenship By Investment (CBI) Program.

“We are happy that the Castle Bruce Constituency, just like every other Constituency in Dominica, is benefiting from this program, and that is why we will never stop defending the integrity of the Citizenship By Investment Program,” Drigo argued and went on to say that the Castle Bruce Constituency condemns any attack on the integrity of the CBI program..

He noted that it has come at an opportune time, “coming out of Tropical Storm Erika we all know the devastation of Tropical Storm Erika on our island and we know that government cannot really do all of these projects through loans.”