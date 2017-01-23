Over $800,000.00 to be spent eradicating pit latrinesDominica News Online - Monday, January 23rd, 2017 at 8:30 AM
Parliamentary Representative of the Castle Bruce Constituency, Johnson Drigo has announced that over $825,000 has been allocated to his constituency for the 2nd phase of the eradication of Pit latrine.
He said Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit has approved 75 bathroom facilities for the Castle Bruce Constituency.
“Over $825,000 has been allocated to the Castle Bruce Constituency for the second phase of the bathroom programme, eradication of pit toilets,” Drigo said.
He continued, “Twenty in Castle Bruce,20 in Petite Soufriere, 20 in Good Hope, 5 in San Sauveur and 10 for De pau, Tranto, Maupo. This is the 2nd phase of the bathroom facility for the constituency.”
He said the estimated cost for eradicating pit latrines in the Castle Bruce Constituency is well over $2 million, “and we are happy that we are able to start the 2nd Phase.”
“We have just started in San Sauveur with the 2nd Phase and this project will continue until we eradicate every pit latrine in the Castle Bruce Constituency,” Drigo stated.
He said the funds came from the Citizenship By Investment (CBI) Program.
“We are happy that the Castle Bruce Constituency, just like every other Constituency in Dominica, is benefiting from this program, and that is why we will never stop defending the integrity of the Citizenship By Investment Program,” Drigo argued and went on to say that the Castle Bruce Constituency condemns any attack on the integrity of the CBI program..
He noted that it has come at an opportune time, “coming out of Tropical Storm Erika we all know the devastation of Tropical Storm Erika on our island and we know that government cannot really do all of these projects through loans.”
“It is very important for all of the Caribbean islands who are benefiting from it and it is even more so for Dominica, because you know we are prone to disasters and we need million of dollars to help us rehabilitate our country,” he stated.
Copyright 2012 Dominica News Online, DURAVISION INC. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or distributed.
Disclaimer: The comments on this page do not necessarily reflect the views of DominicaNewsOnline.com/Duravision Inc. All comments are approved by DominicaNewsOnline.com before they are posted. We never censor based on political or ideological points of view, but we do try to maintain a sensible balance between free speech and responsible moderating.
We will delete comments that:
See our full comment/user policy/agreement.
2 Comments
Everything seems to be CBI …even projects that we were told were grants from countries we have ties with are now being told is CBI. So am I to assume that these ties we have are our passports ?
So it had to take for Lennox Linton to go on CBS for Skerrit to start spending the money on the country