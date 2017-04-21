Prime Minister and MP for the Vieille Case Constituency, Roosevelt Skerrit, has approved funds for road rehabilitation project Thibaud to the tune of E.C. $542,656.25.

Selected to facilitate the construction processes of 400 meters of road rehabilitation between Zabicor and Gommier Junction in Thibaud, are contractors Gregory Massicot and Francis Alex George who both received an even split of the funds.

Speaking at the contract signing ceremony at the Vieille Case Credit Union Hall on April 20th 2017, Skerrit said that “significant sums of money” have been spent in the constituency to improve the infrastructure.

“When you needed it, we have been able to improve on it, and so, recently we have completed the Tiere Ravine road, we reinstated the entire road. We’ve built roads for the farmers and even down to the Tourism Centre, we have improved the access,” he said.

He said that the target is to reinstate all of the roads within the Vieille Case constituency by the end of 2017.

“Every single road in the entire constituency will be redone by the end of 2017,” he affirmed.

Skerrit solicits the contractors to “recognize diligence” in the work that they do because the roads are to the benefit of everyone.

“The works must be done properly and to the satisfaction of the Ministry of Public Works. After all, this is our road. It is not Skerrit’s road, but it our road. It is not the government’s road, it is our road. If the road is bad, we will all be driving on the bad road, but if it is improved we will all be making good use of it,” he said.

Other plans for infrastructure include a retaining wall in the community, and also the complete reinstatement of the road going from the “main road to the home of Arthur Massicot.”

“The estimates are there. We did not have the time to prepare the contractors to sign these two, but there will be contracts and two local contractors to build those two pieces of infrastructure,” Skerrit remarked.

Meanwhile, Senior Engineer at the Ministry of Public Works and Ports, Dwight Lewis, said that each contract will take approximately five weeks to be completed and he advised that certain steps be taken during that time period.

“I wish to advise the contractors that the contract values include work specification and the Ministry of Public Works along with the (Vieille Case Village) council will undertake frequent supervision of these works,” Lewis remarked.