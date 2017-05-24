Minister for Commerce, Enterprise, and Small Business Development Roslyn Paul has disclosed that $2.8-million have been spent in small business development across the island in the financial year from July 2016 to April 2017.

Paul made this announcement during her contribution of the debate for the Supplementary Estimates of Expenditure for the year 2016/2017 at third Meeting of the Second Session of the Ninth Parliament on Tuesday May 23, 2017.

“Madame Speaker up to April, from July to April, through decentralized funds four hundred and seven nine small businesses across eight communities in Dominica has benefitted from the $2.8 million dollars targeting these communities,” Paul said.

The Minister said this is in addition to other applicants who have benefitted from the Ministry’s overall program.

Paul listed some of the individuals who have benefitted from this assistance.

“Madame Speaker when I speak of this I speak here of the several small agro-processors who have benefitted, the virgin oil producers, the cocoa producers, the herbal tea producers, those involved in the production of sweets and confectioneries, those making cassava bread, breadfruit and potato flours, the bee keepers engaged in production for the local and export market,” she stated.

The Minister further mentioned that the ordinary women, men and youth of this country are all benefitting from the Ministry for Commerce, Enterprise, and Small Business Development assistance program.