Over $1-million from the island’s Citizenship by Investment Program, have been approved for road projects in the in the Petite Savanne Constituency.

On Thursday the monies, totaling EC$1, 212, 44, were presented to three village councils, namely Pichelin, Fond St. Jean and Bagatelle. The community of Bellevue Chopin also got funds.

Speaking at a presentation ceremony on Thursday morning, MP for the constituency, Dr. Kenneth Darroux described the funds as a “significant sum of money” for the area.

“This is quite a significant sum of money to be put into the hands of any local government, $1.2 million, within such a small space of time,” he said.

The Bagatelle Village Council received $211,008.00 to enhance the network road in the Stowe community; Fond St. Jean was given $154,310.00 to commence construction of a link road; Bellevue Chopain was presented with a cheque for $547, 123.00 to enhance the Grenville, Leswa, and Playing field roads while Pichelin was given $300,000.00 to improve their court.

Darroux said that he has confidence in the heads of the various village councils to use the funds as intended.

“I have worked with you guys for the past years, for quite a number of years now and I am very confident that these funds will be used in a diligent way. Of course accountable and transparent and of course with our new project officer who will be at you to make sure that the records are okay and everything is going fine,” Darroux said.

Darroux explained that these projects are necessary ,considering the impact that Ericka had on the country and the CBI program must be valued.

“While I think some people are trying to destroy this program, we have to appreciate and pray that this program continues to be as successful as it has been, because without this source of funding, as we speak, none of what we see happening now would be happening,” he said.

He said that all road enhancement projects going on in the country is a direct result of the CBI program, and the government makes “no apologies” for the program.

“We want to pray to God that He honestly continues to bless the CBI program. We as the government, and as a Minister of government, I have said before and I will say it again, that we make no apologies for this program. The idea that the CBI program is this under table program that ministers and other government officials are going around selling passports in brief cases, we need to dispel that notion,” he remarked.