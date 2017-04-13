Petite Savanne Constituency receives over $1-million CBI funds for road projectsDominica News Online - Thursday, April 13th, 2017 at 1:57 PM
Over $1-million from the island’s Citizenship by Investment Program, have been approved for road projects in the in the Petite Savanne Constituency.
On Thursday the monies, totaling EC$1, 212, 44, were presented to three village councils, namely Pichelin, Fond St. Jean and Bagatelle. The community of Bellevue Chopin also got funds.
Speaking at a presentation ceremony on Thursday morning, MP for the constituency, Dr. Kenneth Darroux described the funds as a “significant sum of money” for the area.
“This is quite a significant sum of money to be put into the hands of any local government, $1.2 million, within such a small space of time,” he said.
The Bagatelle Village Council received $211,008.00 to enhance the network road in the Stowe community; Fond St. Jean was given $154,310.00 to commence construction of a link road; Bellevue Chopain was presented with a cheque for $547, 123.00 to enhance the Grenville, Leswa, and Playing field roads while Pichelin was given $300,000.00 to improve their court.
Darroux said that he has confidence in the heads of the various village councils to use the funds as intended.
“I have worked with you guys for the past years, for quite a number of years now and I am very confident that these funds will be used in a diligent way. Of course accountable and transparent and of course with our new project officer who will be at you to make sure that the records are okay and everything is going fine,” Darroux said.
Darroux explained that these projects are necessary ,considering the impact that Ericka had on the country and the CBI program must be valued.
“While I think some people are trying to destroy this program, we have to appreciate and pray that this program continues to be as successful as it has been, because without this source of funding, as we speak, none of what we see happening now would be happening,” he said.
He said that all road enhancement projects going on in the country is a direct result of the CBI program, and the government makes “no apologies” for the program.
“We want to pray to God that He honestly continues to bless the CBI program. We as the government, and as a Minister of government, I have said before and I will say it again, that we make no apologies for this program. The idea that the CBI program is this under table program that ministers and other government officials are going around selling passports in brief cases, we need to dispel that notion,” he remarked.
None for Marigot, Wesley and Salisbury…time will tell and Kondi Fidel Castro..”La Historia me absolvera”..History will absolve me..and also it will stand to incriminate some too…
Before January 1, 2017 ‘CBI’ according to them meant Citizenship by Investment but we heard of citizens, but no investment. Since after CBS 60 Minutes exposed them we now see and understand ‘CBI’ to mean Criminal Banks Investigation. As a result every dollar that was in holes hiding is quickly transferred to the communities. Thank you Linton and CBS. Linton needs to appear on CNN
CBI bank is now wide open giving large sums of passport monies all over. I wonder where was CBI hiding before all the time before January 1, 2017 expose of CBS 60 minutes? Was it located in Vielle Case? If yes, how is that it was not used to develop the village of Vielle Case except for less than a handful of friends of Skerrit?
The various projects taking place all over the Island, with the aid of CBI Funds — well deserved to some of the constituencies — but in retrospect, please be mindful of the other villages which could benefit as well – (Villages where Agricultural Farm Road Rehabilitation lacked there off) —
For example — (Salisbury) — a village with endless Agricultural potential – which can generate revenues across the board – not only for their families & communities – but to the benefit of our lovely Country — Dominica……
I don’t mean to be rude, but where is Petite Savanne Constituency located now? Have the constituency boundaries been changed?