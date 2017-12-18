A project to resettle the people of Petite Savanne, who were displaced by Tropical Storm Erika, is now back on track after a temporary halt due to the passage of Hurricane Maria.

The project in Bellevue Chopin is being done by the Montreal Management Consultants Est (MMCE) and liaison officer, Garvin Joseph said contractors are now in full force at the site.

“Bellevue Chopin has come a long way, it is significant progress where it has set the standard as the model for social housing in the region,” he said at a press conference on Monday morning.

He said due to the passage of Hurricane Maria, work at the site was “temporarily halted.

“However after the assault of Hurricane Maria, at present, the project is back on track with most of the contractors now in full force on site,” he remarked.

The project consists of 340 residential units and was intended to house the people of Petite Savanne.

The community was deemed unsafe after the passage of Tropical Storm Erika.

In a press release in 2016, the company gave the following timeline for the project:

· July 1 – clearing the site

· July 15 – bidding process concludes

· August 1 – mobilization of the project management team and selected contractor

· September 1 – construction work starts

· September 30, 2017 – expected date of completion