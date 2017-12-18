Petite Savanne resettlement back on track after MariaDominica News Online - Monday, December 18th, 2017 at 3:42 PM
A project to resettle the people of Petite Savanne, who were displaced by Tropical Storm Erika, is now back on track after a temporary halt due to the passage of Hurricane Maria.
The project in Bellevue Chopin is being done by the Montreal Management Consultants Est (MMCE) and liaison officer, Garvin Joseph said contractors are now in full force at the site.
“Bellevue Chopin has come a long way, it is significant progress where it has set the standard as the model for social housing in the region,” he said at a press conference on Monday morning.
He said due to the passage of Hurricane Maria, work at the site was “temporarily halted.
“However after the assault of Hurricane Maria, at present, the project is back on track with most of the contractors now in full force on site,” he remarked.
The project consists of 340 residential units and was intended to house the people of Petite Savanne.
The community was deemed unsafe after the passage of Tropical Storm Erika.
In a press release in 2016, the company gave the following timeline for the project:
· July 1 – clearing the site
· July 15 – bidding process concludes
· August 1 – mobilization of the project management team and selected contractor
· September 1 – construction work starts
· September 30, 2017 – expected date of completion
You all did not get the message? What did Hurricane Maria have to do with a project that, based on the information presented, should have been completed in September 2016?
Ma gway sa!! Hurricane Maria was in September 2017!
All the money donated should have been invested in making Petite Savanne a safe place to live so the residents can continue to live in the village that generations before them did. How can a government just close a village and pretend it no longer exists! People still live there yet doctors and church services, water, electricity are all banned and turned off. The government should be ashamed. All that money paying for people to stay in a guest house for years! I will always stay in Petite Savanne when I visit!
Blame mother native don’t blame anyone,The people who got devastated by the storm have a choice to rebuild there own home where is comfortable and safed for them.
Correction mother nature
In my opinion it would make sense to construct a lot of buildings such as these hurricane proof apartments and move the people from the rural communities into them, because a lot of the houses are not hurricane proof. If construction is permitted throughout the island there needs to be strict building codes so that there is not a repeat of people losing their roofs which will cost millions of dollars to fix. Every one knows that because of climate change the frequency of severe hurricanes will get worse in the future. People should also be encouraged to construct underground or above ground concrete shelters if they can afford to close to their homes like they have in US states like Oklahoma and Texas which have frequent tornados. Underground shelters are relatively cheap to construct using concrete blocks. Just a thought, I hate to see the Dominican people go through this they do not deserve it.
We are fast becoming an island of non eco friendly housing projects…….folks…. 21’st agricultural technology , and Eco themed family parks are our last hope……this present government is completltely useless…..we are headed straight into the hands of the NWO puppet masters!
Yes well its nice to have Eco friendly housing but I’m not sure they can withstand category 5 hurricanes. When peoples houses get destroyed by these severe hurricanes, its the government everybody is expecting to do something about it.
Also the type of Eco friendly houses that may withstand severe hurricanes probably cost more than these conventional houses that are being built which will burn through the money supply that the government has
and enough houses might be built , all these things have to be taken into consideration.
enough houses might not be built.Is what I meant.
“340 residential units to house the people of Petite Savanne”
Yes, the people, but not their lifestyle. Petite Savanne, as I knew it, was not a community of town houses.
Town houses?? I never saw one in Petite Savanne. Do you know what’s a town house?
@Justice, Blame mother nature do not blame anybody esle,They have a choice to rebuild their home where is comfortable and safe nobody taken their home from them,
Dear Justice,
You never saw a town house in Petite Savanne because there never was one.
Please read my comment again carefully.