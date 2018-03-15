PM Skerrit announces ‘massive housing intervention’ for south eastDominica News Online - Thursday, March 15th, 2018 at 11:46 AM
Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit has announced what he described as a ‘massive housing intervention’ for the southeastern section of the island.
Communities to benefit include the Kalinago Territory, Castle Bruce, Grand Fond, Morne Jaune, Riviere Cyrique, Delice and La Plaine.
According to Skerrit about 400 apartment units will be built “in the first instance.”
“These were the communities that were hardest hit and we have decided to bring sharp focus to the housing challenges of the people there,” he said on state-owned DBS Radio on Wednesday.
He stated that the government has been able to identify both public and private lands in the communities for the construction of the apartments and the firm that will be building them will be finalizing contracts ‘in the next week or so.’
“We will be having a meeting with the Kalinago Council, along with the Kalinago Chief tomorrow (Thursday, March 15) to seek to get their Okay and no objections to the available land in the Kalinago Territory, as you know because of the land situation there,” Skerrit said.
He remarked that finding land in Morne Jaune/Riviere Cyrique had been difficult but small lots were found in Riviere Cyrique where some apartments will be constructed. He said the search continues for more lots.
The Prime Minister stated that the ground floor of the apartment building will also double as hurricane shelters.
“We will have an entire ground floor with the appropriate kitchen and washroom and the other amenities,” he stated. “In the event that residents have to find safety, they could certainly use those hurricane shelters that would take into consideration all of the elements of building back better and building back with greater resilience.”
Skerrit also gave an update on 1,000 homes to be built by the Barbadian company, Preconco Limited saying the Ministry of Housing will be in a position as early as next week to inform the nation on which communities will benefit.
“For example, with Coulibistrie, we are looking to relocate a number of homes and I believe we have set quite a number of homes for the residents of Coulibstrie,” he stated. “We have identified two possible sites, one owned by the National Bank and one owned by a private individual and we are hoping to finalize one of these two sites in a matter of few days.”
29 Comments
this reminds me of the apt building in Charlotte’s valley that this guy said was passed through parliament and in the budget last June. Oh wait not a thing was ever done there. Damn list.
In the Communist countries dictators usually set buildings on fire so they could build for victims in other to get them dependent on them. They will vandalize places and say is an opposition planned coupe and even arrest members of the opposition for political advantage. They will use humans as war victims by putting them in strategic places they know will be bombed by the adversary, just to be seen as a hero and for political mileage. I hope that the Skerrit I once voted for is not introducing us to that behaviour ? That’s surely not a good sign. It’s very scary
Those of you complain should stay with no lights and work hard for your blasted water. Ignorant A*******
You all make me embarrassed to be a Dominican.
Do something for the country you ppl say it’s vote bribe elections near
Don’t do anything you will still complain.
Do nothing, they comain, do something they still complain. GOD BLESS HON.SKERRITT.
Pm u are a joker fake news alas u can give people stone to hold get the port together we need lights stop the talking and do action I’m so sick of your bull
Boy hear those ungrateful sons of a *******hes.. You all should have Gaston Browne from Antigua who told the Barbudans that they have to rebuild their homes with no help from the Government of Antigua. What the hoot I’m reading here. If you all don’t want him, send him to Antigua for us. We deserve a better Prime minister. Les ban sakway salon Bleu Kong Zor yay. Look ungrateful people. I’m ashamed of you all.
You are welcome to have him, with our blessings.
Actually, people with any sense of dignity want to have jobs so that they can build their own houses. People with dignity do not want handouts from anyone.
I don’t usually take things from people because it is free. I much prefer to pay my way through.
We do not want another Venezuela on our hands where people sit on their lazy duffs and wait for the government to give them things. One never gets ahead that way.
This brings us back to what appears to be a confusion between urban planning and rural planning.
Apartments (and “town houses) are an urban solution and not a rural solution.
It’s a solution for those who do not own land.
PM Skerritt, before you do all that let me first ask you: what happen to the megawatt generator you promised to get for Dominica to get power ‘ in the shortest possible time’?
And I really waiting to see how you going to get coulibistrie people to move….why don’t you use that same money and build a proper river wall???
Elections must be coming soon. You see your padner in Grenada sweep and get all 15 seats, so your tongue hanging out of your mouth, you want the same thing so you making all kinds of crazy promises.
But I letting you know here and now Dominica will NEVER be another Grenada!
Can someone please remind me where have I heard that talk before ? For some reason I don’t believe it!
Ungreatful WENCH when was the last time you were in St. Joe. I live there and I know my PR is walking the streets listening and working on our behalf. The first DAY the workmen for the electric company arrived, Kelva Darroux was THERE.
Skerrit can call elections at any time now , the opposition and people of Dominica are waiting vote his one-man party out of office.
I am from Mahaut and I voted DLP last elections, but not this time around, I know that Skerro has given every minister $2 million to start running their campaigns . So they are going around handing every one who is above 60 years old $400 a month until June 2018. I know that things are hard in Dominica now and we really need the cash but I have taken an oath to resist that temptation of bribery and hold-out until election day, to vote them guys out of office.
Join me Dominicans in my en-devour. It will worth the wait for a better Dominica. Country before self and party.
Everyone in the diaspora is seeing how fake Skerro is, it seems like we need to go home to open the eyes of the cool-aid drinking Dominicans to get them off their behind and see Skerro for what he is . A Big Con-Man . We have heard that kind of talk before every election that Skerro has been involved in. How about the houses for the people who were swept away by the landslide in the south? So long that happened and nothing up till now.
Skerro you have fooled the people for too long now and you will be voted out of office this time.
Skerro much go!
Since Donald Trump gave you the fake word, you can’t get it out your mouth. I Love my PM. I love the brilliance of his vision. The man is humble and one of a kind.
“massive housing intervention” key word, housing…allu getting apartments instead? boi look jokes
Talk and propaganda, nothing but! We’ve yet to see any action. Imagine, 6 month and nothing happened apart from plenty of talk.
I have said before several times on this site that the ONLY person that benefit from Maria is Mr. Skerrit, as he continues to use Maria as his political platform to hide in office, like he did with Erika. Maria destroyed all of Dominica and I am happy for everyone that gets help no matter where they are located. But when one looks at the constituencies to benefit and the timing of those 400 apartments on the Eve of announcing an election, I can’t help but cry foul on Skerrit for using the desperate needs of the people for political advantage. These four constituencies, Carib territory, La plain, Castle Bruce, and Morne Jeaune are all very shaky and apart from the territory, all others without imported voters, would be won by the UW P operation. He carefully and systematically delayed the recovery after Maria and motivated by the election results of Grenada, Skerrit seems to have gotten everything in place to stat building and call election
DLP will win in the Carib territory . It doesn’t take much to get their votes. The Carib has always been taken advantage of 😢
Another election gimmick.
How about the folks from Petite Savanne,have they been taken care of?
I don’t pay much attention to what PM says these days because I feel he missing his migrated wife and our foreign based first lady Melissa.
Concerning the houses to be built I believe the PM should shuffle his cabinet and move Hon. Francine Barron from foreign ministry and make her the Minister for home affairs so she could be directly responsible for the new houses to be built.
A joke that man. Where is the 1000 houses you gave to the bajans to build there sending all of our money overseas. If our locals had been contracted we would have built at least 200 of these houses in the time. but all you fellas have to get all you cut from the money so all you send it to them bajans. Doh worry the foreign tax practices act applies to them too and they will caTch in the net
Ghettos mister is planning stuffed with people that have to vote for him because they have nothing else. Who will own these homes or will the occupants be tenants that have to pay rent to government? Who will maintain them like painting on time, fixing windows, doors and plumbing? Where is their sewage going? Will there be streets and streetlight and who is going to pay for water and electric? Did you consult anybody who is supposed to live there. And where are they suppose to work to earn an income? All of a sudden you come with this and nobody knows anything about it. I feel sorry for people because I certainly would not want to live in a place like that. Would you and your Ministers? I don’t think so. You will say I’m negative because I don’t want you to help poor people but this is not helping them but put them in purgatory or worse.
maurne jaune and riviere cyrique, Grand fond are villages built on ridges and denifitly not safe for residents to build. from laplaine Boetica Delices are the safiest communities in the south east without a doubt and no explanation needed.
Those are the constituencies Joshua Francis Identified could be possible grabs for the UWP he mention on talk on the block with matt yesterday l just So interesting those are the same areas identified by the prime minister to start building Apartment building. Seem like a counter response to Francis hahaha. Lets see if he makes good on his promises before next Election
According to Skerrit about 400 apartment units will be built “in the first instance. I hope when the PM made that comment he meant houses. You cannot take people out of private homes and put them in an apartment it won’t work. Dominica and the USA or London culture is different. People want to plant a garden as much as i hate to see it but hang clothes on a line. When you in an apartment building you are very restricted. Mr PM I know you mean good and want to help your people but please don’t change our way of life. People in the country not use to being in apartments. It sounds great but it’s a recipe for disaster.
Elections may be near