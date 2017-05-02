Prime Minister, Roosevelt Skerrit, has said the commissioning of the new West Bridge in Roseau is the first phase in modernizing the nation’s capital that will be the envy of the Caribbean and a pride to Dominicans.

He said funds for the project will come from Dominica’s Citizenship by Investment (CBI) Program.

“This bridge we are commissioning today is but the first phase of what is earmarked to become the gradual and deliberate modernisation of Roseau,” he stated during the commissioning ceremony on Monday. “It will not be accomplished under my watch, but I aam determined to lay and leave the foundation of a new Dominica capital that will not only be the envy of the Caribbean but the pride and joy of every Dominican, resident at home and abroad.”

The Prime Minister told those gathered that they should go back to images of the project which was circulated about two years ago.

“In this regard, I invite you to rekindle flashbacks of the images of the proposed Roseau Enhancement Project circulated two years ago and which were described as the naysayers then as pie in the sky and wishful thinking,” he stated.

He said contracts will soon be signed for the start of works on three aterial roads leading into and out of Roseau.

“These roads are Independence Street, King George the Fifth Street and Great George Street,” he said. “My dear friends, we are not going to bite more than we can chew at any one time. What we are going to do is to take small bites but read my lips and understand that the Roseau Enhancement Project shall start this year and I expect Dominicans and visitors alike to be traversing on a new look, next level road network in Roseau…”

Skerrit also said that the government is in a position to announce as early as this year’s budget “a regime of incentives geared at encouraging property owners in Roseau to upgrade and enhance their residencies and places of business.”

“It makes no sense the government fixing the roads and sidewalks but leaving so many properties in the capital city remaining dilapidated and run down,” he stated. “To this end, the enhancement of Roseau must be a team effort and exercise. Henceforth, I will be looking to every property owner and resident of Roseau to play his or her part in this very exciting process of urban renewal.”