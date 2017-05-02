PM Skerrit announces plans to modernize Roseau to be “envy of the Caribbean”Dominica News Online - Tuesday, May 2nd, 2017 at 10:28 AM
Prime Minister, Roosevelt Skerrit, has said the commissioning of the new West Bridge in Roseau is the first phase in modernizing the nation’s capital that will be the envy of the Caribbean and a pride to Dominicans.
He said funds for the project will come from Dominica’s Citizenship by Investment (CBI) Program.
“This bridge we are commissioning today is but the first phase of what is earmarked to become the gradual and deliberate modernisation of Roseau,” he stated during the commissioning ceremony on Monday. “It will not be accomplished under my watch, but I aam determined to lay and leave the foundation of a new Dominica capital that will not only be the envy of the Caribbean but the pride and joy of every Dominican, resident at home and abroad.”
The Prime Minister told those gathered that they should go back to images of the project which was circulated about two years ago.
“In this regard, I invite you to rekindle flashbacks of the images of the proposed Roseau Enhancement Project circulated two years ago and which were described as the naysayers then as pie in the sky and wishful thinking,” he stated.
He said contracts will soon be signed for the start of works on three aterial roads leading into and out of Roseau.
“These roads are Independence Street, King George the Fifth Street and Great George Street,” he said. “My dear friends, we are not going to bite more than we can chew at any one time. What we are going to do is to take small bites but read my lips and understand that the Roseau Enhancement Project shall start this year and I expect Dominicans and visitors alike to be traversing on a new look, next level road network in Roseau…”
Skerrit also said that the government is in a position to announce as early as this year’s budget “a regime of incentives geared at encouraging property owners in Roseau to upgrade and enhance their residencies and places of business.”
“It makes no sense the government fixing the roads and sidewalks but leaving so many properties in the capital city remaining dilapidated and run down,” he stated. “To this end, the enhancement of Roseau must be a team effort and exercise. Henceforth, I will be looking to every property owner and resident of Roseau to play his or her part in this very exciting process of urban renewal.”
Nice Bridge; nice wall to. Hope we keep it clean etc.
Dominica is is gradually improving and all thanks to this visionary, grassroots Prime Minister. This man will go down in our history as the most influential and successful PM of Dominica. Regionally and internationally recognized for his astute leadership qualities and his genuine love for people, PM Skerrit is classified as one of the most dominant leaders of the Caribbean in current times.
Dominica is on the right track, I have continued faith in my government and my people. And to anyone opposing this development, you need prayers and deliverance.
Please, don’t be conceited. I am a Dominican also, wishing our country only the best but I am not one your people, I can think and speak for myself thank you.
We’re with you on that one PM! The government and the citizens have to work in tandem to make this a reality. Let us come together to support and develop ourselves and our home.
I am not sure what the Prime Minister means by “modernizing”. Most new buildings in the capital leave a lot to be desired, particularly in terms of Roseau’s vernacular identity.
Roger, are you the one who started the contraption at the pond case round about???
Looking forward to this!!
It will be good to modernise…
but with keeping some of the of the old character and charm of old time Roseau.
This is what tourists like to see….not a concrete jungle.
After all this is the Nature Isle.
I support this incentive 100%. Incentives such as tax breaks on building materials is a great way to encourage property owners to make much needed repairs. These side walks and dirty drains have been an eye sore and a major source of blight on the capital. Time to get it done. We have Stock Farm lying fallow for years. This is a great space for future development projects.
It might be cheaper to raze the city and start over.
Don’t forget a parking complex please!! Fenks
ye roseau need a ten story parking complex for real
Seeing is believing!! Thanks.