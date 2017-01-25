Prime Minister and Minister of Finance Roosevelt Skerrit has expressed his dissatisfaction with International Financial Institutions and their tardiness in getting projects started in developing countries like Dominica, saying that they “certainly need to go back to the drawing board.”

Speaking during a visit to the York Valley Bridge in Layou on Tuesday, he said that a lot of consultations and documentations have to be done, and this in itself “delays the processes.”

“I think that if they were to really assist developing countries in being climate resilient, in being able to respond to disasters, then the International Financial Institutions certainly need to go back to the drawing board and see how we can make access to financing much more accessible,” he said.

According to Skerrit it has become a challenge for the government where repayments are being made to the Caribbean Development Bank (C.D.B.) but “we have not started the roads.”

“It is nothing personal with the C.D.B. or any of the International Financing Institutions. I am simply representing the interest of the citizens of Dominica and expressing their concerns,” he stated.

Meanwhile, the Government of Dominica is awaiting a contract from the Government of China to commence the construction of the West Coast road.

Skerrit said the project will include, the replacement of the three critical bridges along the West Coast, namely in Picard, Macoushrie and Coulibistrie.

The Government is now in tender phase with the government of China who will finance this project through a grant.

This project is expected to commence within the first half of the year 2017.