PM Skerrit pleased with progress of West Bridge constructionDominica News Online - Wednesday, January 18th, 2017 at 12:26 PM
Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit has expressed satisfaction with the ongoing process of the reconstruction of the Roseau West Bridge saying it will be a “marvelous piece of infrastructure”.
While visiting the construction site, Skerrit noted that the government is looking forward to the completion of the Citizenship by Investment Program (CBI)-funded project.
The reconstruction of the bridge forms part of the Roseau Enhancement Project and is, according to Skerrit, “the first phase of upgrading our city to a much more modern and user friendly city.”
“We expect by the first half of this year for the works to be fully completed and we are very pleased with it. The quality of the work, the efficiency, the engagement of local services, workers, procurement of the goods and services. One can appreciate the impact that this project has had on the Dominican economy,” Skerrit said.
He also said that this project and others is what “we are seeking to do in the country.”
“To rebuild our infrastructure and to modernize our infrastructure if we were to be a location that people could like to live in and also visit and to do business,” he stated.
The government is confident that the project will be completed on time.
The reconstruction of King George 5th Street, Independence Avenue, and the Great George Street constitutes phase two of the Roseau Enhancement Project and Skerrit hopes it will go tender very soon and contracts signed for works to begin.
“We will take it phase by phase. We were impacted by (Tropical Storm) Erika, we had to push back on some realities. We are making headway with Erika and we are now in a position to return to our original ideas and concepts for the development of our country,” he remarked.
The construction of the bridge costs $18-million with N.S.G. Management and Technical Services of Barbados as the main contractor.
Dominica is Blessed. We all have to do our part. All we do is just criticise and to those who say that Dominica is a curse since Labour should include the years of DFP and UWP. Our tongues for years have been causing this, we complain too much, maybe the treaty signed against this island to remain neutral needs to be destroyed it kinda sounds like a binding curse on the land from Generations.
The Antiguan who said that Roseau has nothing to offer and is dull should also remember that they live on a Flat island. Thank GOD that Antigua has been spared from Hurricanes of the likes of it but GOD can also turn it’s wrath towards the land and it’s Dominica again who will have to save Antigua from the drought you guys have had in 1972. Karma can always become a bitch we just have to wait and see. Remember what Dominica and Dominicans can bear cannot be beared by Antiguans.
You guys are on a construction site…PLEASE wear your helmets. Its Protocol.
The Church has so badly fallen that it’s a new year and they quiet like a lamb. Y? Because when they were in a position to stand for God they denounced their faith as it were and embraced the corruption of Skerrit. Can u remember the Christian Church, especially Pentecostals in the 80’s and 90’s? Where are the Bell s, the St. Claire’s, the merils, the Augustine’s, the Bjs, the coffee s, that once shook the nation and attacked wrong doing? They preached against ungodliness, they preached about the curse of Deuteronomy 28, they preached against ludge and illuminati. Where are they and similar voices gone to, now that we all can see the effect of the curse of Deuteronomy 28, on our island? Where were the voices when Skerrit and Savarin got baptized in the illuminati as leaders of state? When good men stay silent when evil is present, the result of evil will be in their face
The Next Level, LE Bon De Bon. Just hoping soon we will have a major parking Garage, and Parking Meters, in Roseau to pay for it self and hopefully adress the Traffic situation we now experiencing, especially those who park their vehicle all Day in the city/ no problem, you park you pay. What are we waiting For? just my opinion!
There should be a CBS 60 minutes team on the bridge ti interview him re CBI.Want to see where he would hide this time.
18 million Dollars for that bridge how far would that much cash push the economy? Dominica is an agriculture country it is extremely short sighted and none productive for a administration to neglect the obvious way forward.
Good job PM, while Lennox them running their mouth on radio whole day whole night you working hard building the country.
Serious question, since when was Roseau a city?
Government is not reason, it is not eloquence it is force and a fearful master. Government consists of a conglomerate of human beings who have within there basic natural instinct to continuously expand this is true for evil men and public spirited well meaning men. It would be a dangerous delusion where the confidence of the men of our choice to silence the safety of our rights, that confidence is everywhere the parent of despotism, free Government is founded in jealousy.
You guys should take a tour to see the conditions of the grainage and the sidewalks it sad,
A new bridge to the garbage dump. Once you cross it, you’ll see what I mean. Bleed dem scera.
Mr PM, Please concentrate on the Morne Bruce road too….. I have refused to drive tourists up that road….
Dominica is under a curse and I must confess that I helped put Dominica under such curse in 1999, when I voted labor, not knowing neither of my two heroes Rosie and Pierro would not even finish a term combined. Skerrit can say what he wants but he CANNOT stop the curse. He will build bridge to try to get votes but that too will be carried away like all the highways he built. He will build but what he builds will soon crumble. So Through My Fault, Through My fault, Through My Most Grievous fault DOMINICA
Youre an ignorant fool.. Ure asking for Dominica to crumble? Who do u think will hurt the most? Its nit Skerrit you fool. You people need to think before speaking and writing.. Too many of you are wishing the country fall in pieces… Such high level of ignorance must be stopped
I really want to see the level of “modernity” that you all bring to this junk yard called Roseau. During my visit in November last yea, I was taken to Roseau and by my host and gizzzz, I could barely wait to be taken back to the hotel a little over 45 minutes drive from Roseau. This place is dull and boring.
There is nothing of interest to visitors in the town.
We were being harassed to take tours by taxi drivers.
The streets are narrow and bumpy with several potholes in the middle of the town.
Only a handful of modern buildings there.
The older architecture is poorly maintained and years for the attention of the authorities.
The drains can be seen emptying kitchen waste in the middle of the town. I can’t understand why these drains are not covered.
This is a very good reflection of the PEOPLE of the Commonwealth of D/ca, I mean all the PEOPLE who took their God given hands and put those malefactors, Corrupt, waste of time, Government in power, if these people don’t fill it their children and grand children fill certainly fill the pain
IMHO it is more important to fully rehabilitate Roseau before ploughing funds into an international airport. Because, as it stands, Roseau is currently the face of Dominica. When those thousands of tourist that pass through each year from the cruise ships it’s the first thing they see, and trust me it’s a shameful eyesore. I’ve heard many a scathing comment from passengers and they are right. So until Dominica face up to this fact and fix it we will continue to be the backside of the caribbean. There is no defence here, Roseau needs to be immediately brought up to current day standards and the attitude of the people living and working there also by properly maintaining it.
Roseau can be the gold mine to provide funds to help pay for a new airport and make it a viable investment for a better future. What can be better to add to all the natural beauty of the island has than to also have beautiful clean capital city. And once Roseau is completed then do the same to Portsmouth!…
A place like antigua that smelling, has no rivers, you have to bathe in a cup of water and it’s hot as hell cannot be compared to anywhere in Dominica, not even Roseau with its flaws so get your what i won’t say somewhere else loser….
I can bet u that the drains were not smelling, compare to Antigua, if u were to visit that island
Looks like someone is not looking in their own backyard.
Everything you said is true.
Roseau is supposed to be the commercial center of town and to me, it’s going nowhere fast. Too many derelict buildings, smelly drains, old broken residential houses leaning cheek by jowl against each other, dangerous sidewalks, bothersome drug addicts and beggars….it’s just sad and sickening.
If the Prime Minister wants to modernize the city, then he has to start playing hardball and pass some comprehensive laws that will force property owners to upkeep their buildings or sell it.
it looks like that bridge has increase the volume of water in the river lol.
Come on lets not be too critical. They have to divert the water into one lane so they can work in another. Come on…