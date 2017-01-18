Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit has expressed satisfaction with the ongoing process of the reconstruction of the Roseau West Bridge saying it will be a “marvelous piece of infrastructure”.

While visiting the construction site, Skerrit noted that the government is looking forward to the completion of the Citizenship by Investment Program (CBI)-funded project.

The reconstruction of the bridge forms part of the Roseau Enhancement Project and is, according to Skerrit, “the first phase of upgrading our city to a much more modern and user friendly city.”

“We expect by the first half of this year for the works to be fully completed and we are very pleased with it. The quality of the work, the efficiency, the engagement of local services, workers, procurement of the goods and services. One can appreciate the impact that this project has had on the Dominican economy,” Skerrit said.

He also said that this project and others is what “we are seeking to do in the country.”

“To rebuild our infrastructure and to modernize our infrastructure if we were to be a location that people could like to live in and also visit and to do business,” he stated.

The government is confident that the project will be completed on time.

The reconstruction of King George 5th Street, Independence Avenue, and the Great George Street constitutes phase two of the Roseau Enhancement Project and Skerrit hopes it will go tender very soon and contracts signed for works to begin.

“We will take it phase by phase. We were impacted by (Tropical Storm) Erika, we had to push back on some realities. We are making headway with Erika and we are now in a position to return to our original ideas and concepts for the development of our country,” he remarked.

The construction of the bridge costs $18-million with N.S.G. Management and Technical Services of Barbados as the main contractor.