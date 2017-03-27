Prime Minister Roosevelt has said that his government will build new homes for residents of Dublanc who are being affected by the sea if they decide to relocate.

He made that statement while addressing a Town Hall Meeting in the village of Dublanc on Sunday.

According to Skerrit, as Minister of Finance, he has agreed to make monies available to build new homes to relocate residents who want to move to safer grounds.

“I want you to seriously consider, some of you, who are living on the seashore because whenever there is a sea surge you will get flooded, you get washed out, and if every so often you have to be buying a new TV, you have to buy a new bed, you have to buy a drawer, I think the time has come for you to make a determination to move,” he said. “All I am saying to you the decision is yours to make. All I would say to you in regard to that is that we will be prepared to build a home for you if you decide to relocate.”

He asked for proper information in dealing with the matter.

“So let us get the proper information, the number of names in the families and the lots and so forth so we can build these new homes for the people,” Skerrit added.

He also revealed that his government will make a commitment of $400,000 to repair the homes of some residents.

“I know some of you where your homes are it’s okay, but you will need repairs to your homes,” he noted.“In addition to the homes that will be constructed, I will make a commitment of $400,000 to fix residents’ homes.”

Skerrit went on to say that he doesn’t want the homes done in a haphazard way.

“Let us not give them half a room, let us give them a full room,” Skerrit stated.

He also called on contractors to be more diligent in constructing the homes.

“You are doing it for your people, so do it with pride, do it with the satisfaction of the beneficiaries,” he remarked.