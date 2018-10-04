Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit has said his government is “making progress” in the Petite Savanne Resettlement Project, located at Bellevue Chopin.

He was speaking during a site visit earlier this week accompanied by members of his Cabinet, along with senior officials at the new location in order to make their own assessment of the progress and to get a clear understanding of the completion dates for this project.

“Once we can get DOMLEC connected, there is a section of the project for the development that we will hand over to the residents right away,” he said. “So far we can move in 70 people into the units and by November thereabout we will have over 100 ready and by December, well over that. We are making progress. The fact is we are much further now than we were several months ago.”

He went on to say that there has been great excitement from the people of Petite Savanne concerning the project.

“The whole idea is to bring back the whole nostalgic feeling of Petite Savanne,” he said.

He mentioned that one of the things that will be done there is the planting of bay leaf and a lot of trees in the area.

“We will be propagating plants from Petite Savanne itself, we will be engaging residents of Petite Savanne to propagate these plants and also to plant them and a developer would pay for these plants and pay to have them planted,” Skerrit explained.

Over 800 residents were evacuated from Petite Savanne after the area was deemed unsafe following the passage of Tropical Storm Erika which severely affected the island on August 27th, 2015.