Prime Minister, Roosevelt Skerrit has announced at least four parties have shown interest in setting up a school in Dominica at the campus that once housed the Ross University School of Medicine in Picard, Portsmouth.

During a visit to construction sites of hotels in the north on Wednesday, he said one of the interested parties will be visiting Dominica next week and a task force has been set up to engage them.

“As I said to the country we are engaging four different interested parties, some of whom who have already submitted proposals for consideration by the government for setting up a school here in Dominica,” he said without naming any of the interested parties.

According to Skerrit, such school will not only be a medical school but will provide additional programmes.

He stated that one of the first interested parties will be visiting Dominica next week to engage the government and landlords in Portsmouth to discuss the various aspects and conditions that will satisfy them.

“We are very excited about this and I believe later in the month a second team, a different team, will come in to also do a tour of the island, a tour of the campus,” he stated, “As you know the campus belongs to the state, the property belongs to the state and the state is in a position to dispose of it however it wishes.”

He said that no contracts have been signed but expressed optimism one could come to fruition.

“We are keeping our fingers crossed, we have not signed any agreements yet, but we are very optimistic that we would be able to conclude on one of these four interested parties who we have been in touch with for the last several weeks,” he said.

Meantime, Skerrit revealed that the government have appointed a task force to engage the parties and is being cheered by Dr. Gerald Grell who has a long history in medicine and academia and, “who in my view has the most profound knowledge of medical education in medicine than anyone in the country and indeed the Caribbean.”

He mentioned further that President of the Dominica State College (DSC), Dr. Donald Peters will also form part of that task force.

“Of course we have folks in the private sector, owners in Portsmouth that will deal with issues relating to accommodation and the various aspects, restaurants, and services that will go towards the school,” Skerrit revealed. “There are some public officers that are also on this task force and we will have someone from the Ministry of Health relationship with the proposed medical schools.”

Ross University School of Medicine closed its operation in Dominica after 40 years and moved to Barbados.