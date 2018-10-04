PM Skerrit says four parties showing interest in utilizing former Ross campusDominica News Online - Thursday, October 4th, 2018 at 10:35 AM
Prime Minister, Roosevelt Skerrit has announced at least four parties have shown interest in setting up a school in Dominica at the campus that once housed the Ross University School of Medicine in Picard, Portsmouth.
During a visit to construction sites of hotels in the north on Wednesday, he said one of the interested parties will be visiting Dominica next week and a task force has been set up to engage them.
“As I said to the country we are engaging four different interested parties, some of whom who have already submitted proposals for consideration by the government for setting up a school here in Dominica,” he said without naming any of the interested parties.
According to Skerrit, such school will not only be a medical school but will provide additional programmes.
He stated that one of the first interested parties will be visiting Dominica next week to engage the government and landlords in Portsmouth to discuss the various aspects and conditions that will satisfy them.
“We are very excited about this and I believe later in the month a second team, a different team, will come in to also do a tour of the island, a tour of the campus,” he stated, “As you know the campus belongs to the state, the property belongs to the state and the state is in a position to dispose of it however it wishes.”
He said that no contracts have been signed but expressed optimism one could come to fruition.
“We are keeping our fingers crossed, we have not signed any agreements yet, but we are very optimistic that we would be able to conclude on one of these four interested parties who we have been in touch with for the last several weeks,” he said.
Meantime, Skerrit revealed that the government have appointed a task force to engage the parties and is being cheered by Dr. Gerald Grell who has a long history in medicine and academia and, “who in my view has the most profound knowledge of medical education in medicine than anyone in the country and indeed the Caribbean.”
He mentioned further that President of the Dominica State College (DSC), Dr. Donald Peters will also form part of that task force.
“Of course we have folks in the private sector, owners in Portsmouth that will deal with issues relating to accommodation and the various aspects, restaurants, and services that will go towards the school,” Skerrit revealed. “There are some public officers that are also on this task force and we will have someone from the Ministry of Health relationship with the proposed medical schools.”
Ross University School of Medicine closed its operation in Dominica after 40 years and moved to Barbados.
Has anyone seen what is on the MOU Skerrit signed with China? Could this be the beginning of the Chinese takeover of Portsmouth? So could this be the reason why Skerrit had to get rid of Ross University? Is it a Chinese owned school? Long I heard that Portsmouth was sold to to the Chinese so maybe and this might just be the bill of sale. So he talking apartment owners but soon all of those apartments will be empty because Chinese only believe in one damn China. But that’s good for those Portsmouth fools that just keep selling themselves to Skerrit for nothing. They have to pay for their stupidity
Wait tell me it’s not Dominicans that speak like that. Why is my people is so negative and stupid at the same time. I my language all u don’t like change, one door closed another will open. So now it is open for something else. Jack…,and that is for all of you haters.
I don’t know if I’m missing something or over-reading into something that’s not there, but this “Ross campus & property belonging to the state” mantra by Skerrit seems to be hiding something. Did Ross pull out of its ‘lease’ for the Picard property? Did Ross sell over its property to the government?
If no, where is Skerrit going with dis “Ross campus & property belonging to the state” utterances if Ross has not abandoned [or does not intend] to abandon the campus & property site in Portsmouth.
As we speak, isn’t maintenance repairs & fencing of the Ross Picard campus currently ongoing (I presume by Ross itself)?
But but but PM if I was married 40 yes and I agreed to divorce my wife and less than three months after the sweet divorce people hear you dating another woman and might get married soon, will they not say you were in your comess long time and that is why your 40 old marriage broke. As for me PM I don’t believe anything you say and now I really feel that you should make the last agreement you said you signed with Ross public , so all could see the facts because right now you giving everyone the impression that you really caused the downfall of Ross University
What losers, they want ross resources for free. Black people always looking for handouts, if the country was being ran properly ross would still be here.
As long as proper air access , local road infrastructure and health services is not address in Dominica.
I cannot see any legitimate university who is looking for a return on its investment will set foot in Dominica because they will be having the same challenges as ROSS……
So if something is coming it must be Fraud University, Scam University, Steal University or Fake University.
Keep giving the people false hopes SKERRIT KEEP IT UP.THE DAY WILL COME WHEN YOU WILL BE TRUTHFULL TO THE PEOPLE OF DOMINICA.
Well done, PM!! We were always convinced that you and your Cabinet would see us through this onto bigger things. We stand with you.
I always say DLP have two sets of supporters, Naive Aka Stupid people, and Greedy Aka Wicked people. Judging from your grammar, I’ll say you’re one of the greedy ones.
Lies he’s telling again. If there are 4 interested parties, why doesn’t he say who those parties are. The truth of the matter is that the only party interested are the chinese but they are most certainly not interested to establish a school for medicine there but rather some kind of military foot hold. Dominicans be on your guard. Soon the island isn’t yours anymore.
Roosevelt you are a liar!
If if there are multiple parties showing interest, or are interested in buying, renting or occupying the now vacant; abandoned Ross University facilities; how come they showed no interest in Dominica while Ross was still operating in Dominica?
Another of your cheap political ploy, lying through your teeth! Visiting what construction site of Hotel.
On islands in the Caribbean where the economy is tourism based, and some natives are dependent on tourism for a living, they all have an International Airports? You are talking nothing more fart! For almost twenty years, all you do is lie, making promises: you have plans to do everything; nevertheless, nothing comes to fruition!
No International Airport Hotel Empty!
Nothing which get started in Dominica since you are prime minister never get completed; now you have plans to build new police station. The Government of Mexico gave Dominica millions of Dollars to build a hospital in Marigot to…
Mr. Skerrit when Ross started about 40 years ago Dominica was mainly an agricultural society and so to was the rest of the Caribbean. Ross grew with the times, Dominica did not keep up pace. I have met many folks who love the nature isle but refuse to return because of the hassle of travel and two, there are other beautiful islands that are cheaper to fly to directly. This was also one of the reasons Ross left. To date the necessary infrastructure to accommodate any sustainable mordern growth is not there. This is mainly as a result of 18 years of a myopic vision that only sees 5 year increments of how to bamboozle Dominicans to win elections instead of how to advance true prosperity in the country. The gov is in a constant state of campaign even after winning election and using state funded resources and functions to do so. I am afrai any new institution at old Ross will be faced with same challenges so what is the selling point i might ask? You are nothing but a failure!!!
Hahahaha..a whole 4!!..I must say that Skerrit run rings around many Dominicans eh, in his 14 years as PM..
Skerrit never speaks with certainty, it’s always something coming..and soon Dominicans forget about it because it never comes..
Anyhow, one reality I know we all need in DA, whether schools come or not is for the West Coast Bridges to be fixed..since 2015 the place under siege!!..I saw a terrible wave topping situation at Melvillehall and now in Calibishie, so if you serious about these 4 schools, at least show us you doing something to support their arrival by fixing those roads..smh!!..Dominicans die waiting on promises from this Government.
I agree with you, he knows how to draw rings, (draw circles) around the idiots who supports him? Nevertheless, sometimes we draw circles around ourselves from which we are unable to emerge; Roosevelt is at that stage, anybody who has confidence that Roosevelt can move Dominica one inch further is a fool!
They began campaigning, that is why all of a sudden they all have something to say; it is about keeping their job, while they keep the people and nation down!
When one graduate college, or high school they should be in a position to get up in the morning and decide where they are going to look for a job: there is no such prospect in Dominica. A student leaving school only hope is they will work “for the government.”
And so when the apply for a job via the public service commission with no result, because the civil service cannot employ every candidate, they become political, becoming beggars and puppets to some dumb politician.
I wish this imitative well, I am not a hater and I CANNOT love any other Country more than my Country of birth. When it does well, my family and friends will do well. If it does bad, every one is going down.
I wish my Country and Government well for the sake of us all. No hatred, no malice, no ill will. I have travelled I am open minded, not closed or small minded. That’s why I can speak so profoundly. God bless Dominica.
God bless Dominica, I agree but Skerrit can go to where he told his people to go. Hell!
More lies. Why don’t he give the names of the companies? Who does he think he’s fooling? And maybe, just maybe, if he
Had said one company, it would probably be a little more credible. But four? Like everyone is just rushing to set up in Dominica under the present situation. Skerit stop trying to fool the people.
How do you accuse a man of telling a lie when you do not know the facts? Maybe you should simply wait for the facts before condemning. Then again, your natural inclination to be vex at the mere mention of good tidings for Dominica, under Roosevelt Skerrit, will naturally inhibit your normal human behaviour.
Be patient, John! You will soon be fed all the details that you can digest. And then, what?
Peeping Tom, I go by his trend – his unfulfilled promissses. How many times he has said he’s going to build an international airport. Where is the airport? Jobs. Where are the jobs. Coffee making. Abattoir. Geo thermal- where is it? Cruise ships. Remodeling of Roseau – Roseau is worse. And the list goes on and on. So give me one reason why I shouldn’t think it’s a lie. A liar is a liar, period.
It doesn’t take much to convince you because you still believe in Father Christmas. Keep singing for your supper!!!
Peeping tom.. It’s people like you that allow skerrit to use you’ll ignorance to his advantage… I’m happy that all dominicans don’t think like you cause that country would be worse than it is now.. Open your mind before your mouth. Smh
In 18 years at the helm the few successes that the government can point to are things like DCP, Klempinski hotel Jungle Bay hotel and resorts, and what again? Note that all these have one thing in common which is the selling of Dominican passports. So where is the direct foreign investment and the injection of foreign capital? My suspicion is that if this spit in the sky that Skerritt is talking about going to happen it will be another venture financed by sale of Dominican passports. Skerritt stammered through this presentation and did not look into the camera so that tells me it’s wishy-washy at best. I want my country to develop so I’d be happy if it materialized but I’m not gonna lose sleep over it. Let the puppet labour supporters drink that cool-aid 😄. Too many unfulfilled promises from the Punjab doctor to take this seriously. Come on Skerritt next lie 😀
Bro your brains has malfunction again. Why are are you letting Skerrit have free room and board in your head. In the last 4 yeats the man is living rent free with you, eventually you know what will happen. Why the majority of Dominicans have a drifferent prospective? Mr. St. Jean the sooner you take the man who lives in your heart away or have him pay rent, your level of anxiety will drop. Apparently St. Jean 18 years is a long time living Rent free.
This mad man is so unintelligent and dumb (a dotard)…It could be a billion parties interested in the buildings,the fact is your laziness has caused us to lose 30% of our GDP.The other parties would just add to Ross.You cause them to leave,now you want to play saviours? Lazy!!
Skerrit Must Go
Skerrit Must Go
Lazy Skerrit Must Go Now
% there is only one mad mad person and that’s You %. Take a look at the accomplishments of the Honorable PM and compare it to yours, in no uncertain terms are you close to that gifted and visionary dedicated LEADER. You are a complete failure look at your Marigot constituency under your watch! The now hospital what happen to that. You are walking around Roseau holding doors for people hoping to get your 1cent in. Are you an entrepreneur, if you cannot create a job for yourself how can you create for others.? Why is the PM so likeable while you are detestable. % don’t you think it would be to your advantage if you would take corresponding classes. Never too old to learn.