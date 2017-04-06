PM Skerrit says gov’t will deliver international airportDominica News Online - Thursday, April 6th, 2017 at 9:52 AM
Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit has said that his government will deliver on its promise of constructing an international airport in Dominica.
The government recently announced that a United States-based firm was on the island conducting studies for the construction of the facility and will present its findings to Cabinet on April 21, 2017.
Speaking at a town hall meeting in Cottage on Sunday, April 2, 2017, Skerrit said he has seen the reports and is ‘comforted’ that the government will deliver on its promise.
“I have seen the report, I have the report before me and I am very comforted and very assured that Dominica will have its international airport and the Labour Party, as the Labour Party has always done in the history of our country, will bring the international airport to Dominica,” Skerrit said.
The Prime Minister noted that looking back at the history of the country, every important element of Dominica’s social and economic advancements was initiated and or implemented by the Labour Party.
“Whether it is Ross University, whether it’s the Melville Airport, Douglas Charles Airport now, whether it’s the West Coast Road, whether it’s the road to the East, whether it is water, whether it light, whether is education, the Labour Party has always been in the forefront of creating ideas and mechanisms on improving the lives of our people,” he stated.
Meantime the Prime Minister is blaming former Prime Minister, Edison James and the United Workers Party for Dominica not having an international airport.
“We’ve spoken about International Airport for a very long time. Dame Eugenia Charles, may her soul rest in peace, because of our friendship with the US Government promised to assist with the International Airport…Mr. James, the then leader of the opposition, wrote to the Americans to say to them that they should not come to build an Airport because it would interfere in an election in Dominica,” Skerrit said.
The Prime Minister said that while there will always be politics, and there will always be people who support one party and support another, there are some fundamental things in Dominica which should never allow politics to come in the way.
“It was bad politics, it was bad statesmanship on the part on Mr. James and the Workers Party to have written to the Americans to say to them they should not come to build the airport for us…We would have had our operating airport in the 80’s in the 90’s,” Skerrit said.
This is not the first the administration has spoken about constructing an international airport in Dominica.
In November 2013, during a visit to China, Skerrit signed a US$300-million deal with Chinese company ASCG with “reconstruction of an international airport” among projects to be undertaken under the agreement.
At a Dominica Labour Party Rally on May 5, 2014, Skerrit said that his government was actively pursuing several projects, including the construction of an international airport through the BOOT – Build, Own, Operate and Transfer – option, with a team of private developers from China.
Later that same month, the Prime Minister led a three-man delegation to China to “advance discussions on the construction of an international airport and other development projects.”
Upon his return from China, Skerrit told reporters that “good progress” was being made on the project and a document will soon be made available to the public about the details. That document was never made public.
7 Comments
POTTER’S FIELD will be the name of this airfield.
This field was purchased by the high priests of Jerusalem with the “Thirty pieces of silver” (aka blood money or CBI money) which Judas was paid for betraying Jesus and later returned to them filled with remorse.
Skerrit you mean you said all that,and no one asked you for how long has Labour Party ruled Dominica? With you as PM,yout report card is a conspicuous failure..In agriculture,in tourism,in manufacturing,in the state of our institutions,in begging,in creating laziness,etc,etc. You have damaged the country so much that you had to hire the services of a Crisis Management Firm,to try to undo your tarnishings.SHAME!SHAME !SHAME.
Skerrit Must Go!
Skerrit Must Go!
Skerrit Must Go Now!
More hot air from Skerrit.
Hopefully the airport might be built by 2020/21 if all goes well. I hope Lennox will now keep still because it was his previous party leader who stop the advancement of the airport.
After they purchased the land for the airport and all of that?
Why did you wait this long to decide the country needs an international airport? This should have been first on your agenda when you took office along with a new hospital for the country. But now you waitied until your last term to give the country what it needed 12 years ago? You and your party disagreed with the idea of having an international airport. You made the citizens of Dominica believe that the country doesn’t need the airport either. Why do you think that you can brainwash the citizens of the country? Do you think people are stupid and cannot see your strategy? Is this how you think your party will win the next election? Wow!!!!!!!!
Mr skeritt, I urge you to forget about lying about an airport and do what you do best which is to build toilets for your supporters because they’re full of !!