Prime Minister, Roosevelt Skerrit, has stated that the Kempinski Cabrits Hotel will boost Dominica’s economy.

The Prime Minister along with his Cabinet colleagues made a visit to the site of ongoing construction of the Kempinski Hotel on Wednesday.

The 160-room hotel is located at Douglas Bay between the Cabrits National Park and the community of Tan Tan and is expected to be completed at the end of 2018.

Skerrit who was addressing the media said, “Clearly this is a major investment to the economy having a major impact on job creation also the procurement of goods and services.”

He said local businesses have reported on the increase in sales during the construction phase of the facility.

“A lot of shops in the area are benefitting; persons have called me and prior to Range coming in they had difficulties in stocking up and now they have to be stocking up every week to keep with the purchases being made,” Skerrit said.

He added that all the concrete supplies being utilized at the construction site is being procured from local company, PH Williams which has established a facility in close proximity to the construction site.

Skerrit noted that in order to take Dominica to the next level developments of this nature is essential to the country.

“Not only a hotel but something which complements the environment which promotes our ecotourism programme but bringing in the internationally branded names into Dominica,” he said.

Meantime, Parliamentary Representative for the Cottage Constituency, Reginald Austrie, said the completion of the Kempinksi Hotel will transform the Portsmouth area.

“I expect to see maybe in the next five, six years, a total transformation of this complete area. This will no longer be crab land it will be hotel land,” he remarked.

The hotel is being built under the island’s Citizenship by Investment Program (CBI).