PM Skerrit says Kempinski Hotel will boost economyDominica News Online - Thursday, February 2nd, 2017 at 10:21 AM
Prime Minister, Roosevelt Skerrit, has stated that the Kempinski Cabrits Hotel will boost Dominica’s economy.
The Prime Minister along with his Cabinet colleagues made a visit to the site of ongoing construction of the Kempinski Hotel on Wednesday.
The 160-room hotel is located at Douglas Bay between the Cabrits National Park and the community of Tan Tan and is expected to be completed at the end of 2018.
Skerrit who was addressing the media said, “Clearly this is a major investment to the economy having a major impact on job creation also the procurement of goods and services.”
He said local businesses have reported on the increase in sales during the construction phase of the facility.
“A lot of shops in the area are benefitting; persons have called me and prior to Range coming in they had difficulties in stocking up and now they have to be stocking up every week to keep with the purchases being made,” Skerrit said.
He added that all the concrete supplies being utilized at the construction site is being procured from local company, PH Williams which has established a facility in close proximity to the construction site.
Skerrit noted that in order to take Dominica to the next level developments of this nature is essential to the country.
“Not only a hotel but something which complements the environment which promotes our ecotourism programme but bringing in the internationally branded names into Dominica,” he said.
Meantime, Parliamentary Representative for the Cottage Constituency, Reginald Austrie, said the completion of the Kempinksi Hotel will transform the Portsmouth area.
“I expect to see maybe in the next five, six years, a total transformation of this complete area. This will no longer be crab land it will be hotel land,” he remarked.
The hotel is being built under the island’s Citizenship by Investment Program (CBI).
Copyright 2012 Dominica News Online, DURAVISION INC. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or distributed.
Disclaimer: The comments on this page do not necessarily reflect the views of DominicaNewsOnline.com/Duravision Inc. All comments are approved by DominicaNewsOnline.com before they are posted. We never censor based on political or ideological points of view, but we do try to maintain a sensible balance between free speech and responsible moderating.
We will delete comments that:
See our full comment/user policy/agreement.
49 Comments
Opposition supporters will say and do all kind of thing to make Dominica look bad. But our visionary PM has plans to move our country forward. We come a long log way and the majority of us thankful for that. Long live PM Skerrit, who vex loss!
Ha ha haha, yes Dominica sure do come a long way, from being the breadbasket of the Caribbean to selling passports, that’s progress, thats development
For the last 17 years he has been apparently taking allu to the next level….up till now he still taking allu there….. when are you all going to reach nah?
Highest unemployment rates
Lowest paid
No export markets/industries…oh yes sorry Passport Sales Industry
Move he moving the country forward like that….smh… visionary he visionary until is passports alone that have DA’s nonexistent economy.
Mr Skerrit have you addressed the Monfarred matter. Was Monfarred in Dominica? If yes,was he dodging INTERPOL? At this juncture, I really do not want to hear about Kempinski..,while a crook with our diplomatic passport was dodging the authorities.
Here is some homework. If you want to really know whether Alireza Zabahalat Monfared was dodging Interpol,here is Interpol website https://www.interpol.int/notice/search/wanted. Go into the search box put in Alireza Zabahalat Monfared name or look where it say’s wanted persons. You do not need the PM to give you such answer.
When are you going to put aside your partisan political beliefs and start using your intelligence. When you say quote “I really do not want to hear about Kempinski” You tell what is more important to Dominica. Alireza Zabahalat Monfared dodging Interpol or the construction of a major capital project, the first 5 star hotel to be built in Dominica under an international brand, while during construction people are employed other wise would not. Is this how you love your Country.
Dominica passport holders will be the ones who will be living at that hotel and it will be ready when Election comes around . Dominicans what and see.
Look who is talking about partisan
Skerro I want you to tell us how you will go about attracting overseas vacationers to come to this Hotel because it is better and more accessible than the ones in Guadalupe, SM and St. Lucia. You don\’t think eh?
Everything back to front and upside down under this administration. If I lie, check out hotels, motels, you name it before an international airport to transport the visitors. Passport agents, crooked lawyers and politicians service their fat bank accounts before taking care of the nations infrastructure. This is the plight of Ma Dominique under the most corrupt….
But what is wrong with these operatives nuh? you all are too desperate for power. And while you all are trying to fight development in our country, train leaving you all down. get with the programme man. because no matter what you all do, it will happen. Skerrit will be PM by the people’s choice. the harder you all try to destroy him the higher he will rise. %, Lougawoo Memm, Da and all the others
Here go the idiotic comments of the desperate UWPites again!
Actually your comment is the standout idiotic one on this page
http://dominicanewsonline.com/news/homepage/news/general/official-says-progress-made-in-morocco-funded-hotel/
we are still waiting on this boost..!
According to face book, this160 room hotel will create around 300 jobs. Well as the perfect idiot I always have to try to figure out what is being said and believe me I have a hard time figuring it out, namely because I am a perfect example of an IDIOT. But hear are the questions I can’t answer:
1. How many visitors arrive in Dominica daily? 2. How many stay-over visitors (excluding nationals living in the DIASPORA because they will go in mama boot shum). Since most visitors that come here by ship return on the ship and it’s a fact that put all plane passengers together we don’t have 100 visitors daily, then how will these 160 rooms get filled? 4. Did you get enough money from the Iranian fugitive to build an international airport to increase passenger arrival? 5. Are you building the hotel for visitors or to compete for Ross University students, as is the case with those villas? 6. If so, have you thought of what will become of the apartments poor people tooo loan for? Boy…
You’re a real idiot. You left out No. 3
All concrete supplies are being purchased from P.H Williams, all that good. Supporting loacal. Many of our young people employed there too, nice job.
It will be interesting to see how the govt plans to bring tourists here to fill these hotels?
This hotel at best, will cost around $15M which is a quarter of CBI income monthly.
What is happening to the other $35 million dollars each and every month Moosher man Skerrit!
Give us our passport money and we want it NOW!
All DNO have to do is to mention “Skerrit” and Workers supporters go nuts….lol, he is man not God.
All DNO have to do is mention Skerit and you will run to defend your plastic loose elastic king. Fool!!!
A hotel does not actually produce anything tangible, and its success is entirely dependent on surrounding infrastructure like an international airport, shopping, golf none of which exist in Dominica, so if this project is ever complete, an that is a big if as we still await the completion of the Moroccan hotel, it will just be another white elephant by a government with no vision and no common sense…
Say it again! Excellent Points
Do read, have you done any traveling, are you are a consultant.How do you arrive at such nonsense, just one of those worthless opinions.
If this one hotel is going to so good tell us how much can our passport money could have done for Dominica tell us about that my pm friend
I viewed the live video via Facebook and I must commend the PM and his cabinet for seeing to it that work gets done! I am pleased to know that this venture will create in excess of 300 jobs for our people. The project is moving quite swiftly! Kudos to Range Development and their team for the hard work. This will bring a great deal of other investment opportunities for our tourism sector.
Another question….
PM it is amazing that these economical boost is recorded during the building/development stage of this project, albeit that is considered a short term economic boost. Have you considered how this economic boost will be sustained beyond the development/building stage?
You do have to consider that the only way this economic boost will be sustained, is if (1) this hotel is completed, then opened and (2) if opened, occupancy rate is at least medium to high; rooms are filled, hence having guest in the hotels and visitors spending in the community.
I am hoping that this hotel does not become another environmental hazard, like the rodent and mosquitoes structure that has caused major damage to coastal ecosystem in Cabrits.
Dominica’s Supreme Leader, Honorable Doctor and ordained Knight of the most holy Roman Catholic Church , Mr. Roosevelt M. Skerrit knows how to use psychology to fool his supporters for sure. This Kempinkski Hotel business where our National Reserved Land was GIVEN away in addition to passports to sell is rather unique and unorthodox. This is something that a WISE Government simply would not do or agree to. Yet, the so-called DOCTOR has somehow been able to convince his unwavering supporters that it’s a good idea.
FURTHERMORE, this visit and article is part of the propaganda to deflect from the Prime Minister’s troubles having to do with his alleged involvement in assisting one of Dominica’s (former?) Diplomats to evade and violate U.S. and U.N. sanctions against Iran. The P.M. and Anthony Astaphan has been trying to mislead the Dominican people by making it an issue about the CBI Program when it’s not. It’s about questionable issuances of Diplomatic Passports and…
If the Diplomat evaded and violated U.S. and U.N. sanctions against Iran why was he not brought back to the US for charges.
In light of recent developments isn’t it a real possibility that Kempinski will withdraw as they would not want to see their name associated with any qestionable operations by our government or their agents. After all, Kempinski will not be the owners of the hotel, merely the management company. By the way, who owns the hotel? Who has the title deed? Cerainly not the investors, who made financing possible through our CBI scheme.
Was an Environment Impact Analysis (EIA) conducted prior to this project? Was the Carrying Capacity of the area determined?
It is so sad that Parliamentary Representative for the Cottage Constituency Reginald Austrie made sure an embarrassing comment “…this complete area this will no longer be crab land it will be hotel land”. When persons are completely oblivious to things that can cause greater negative environmental and in turn financial and social impacts in the long run, you expect idiotic comments such as this.
Was thinking same thing..these guys maybe mean well but have no vision..they say the most idiotic things..
When will certain parlimentarians change their way of speaking
lol. I will hear in 2022 they expect to complete it by 2027
You addresing the people about the hotel, tell us how comes you fly from Greece to Guadeloupe then fly from Guadeloupe to canefield……………..without people knowing on ………….. one engine plane, tell us why. We do t want to know about hotel now.
The hotel industry will presents some low paid service industry jobs on a seasonal basis. Even then, judging by this Governments track record, the employment policy will quite likely be based on party politics. It will not be the manna from heaven as hoped for.
Are the Kempinski in partnership with the Govt of Dominica or is it in bed with one of our ministers?
I really hope that I am wrong on this as I would like to see the people prosper with proper employment and not have to live on red clinic handouts instead. I feel so disgusted by this abuse of the system for political gain that I cannot have any respect for any administration that would seek to demoralise and subvert its people in this fashion.
As ignorant as many Dominicans can be they are still my people and I want us all to be proud of who we are and where we come from, not a laughing stock and a joke to the world as under this current administration.
QUESTION:
If the CBI has been running for so long with all these millions coming in monthly, then why only after the CBS programme, has the spending frenzy started only now?
Does the money in Panama belong to the Dominica Govt or its ministers?
It would appear, everything is in place to complete the hotel on time, according to the Prime Minister, by 2018. I hope all the money from the sales of passports to complete the hotel have been collected and we will not experience another Layou River Hotel. I also hope, should something go wrong, we will not be hearing it is as a result of the interview between Mr. Linton and CBS sixty minutes. In order words, the sales of passports had collapsed due to bad publicity, as a result, insufficient money had been collected to complete the hotel. I hope Dominicans keep my comments close to their chest. Experience has taught me, not to believe nothing Skeritt says. I am a believer of the policy of St. Thomas, when it comes to Skeritt.
Come on doc love you hope something would go wrong. That sadly is all the UWP want for Dominica. Well I hope all go well as planned and barring any disaster beyond our control that is exactly what will happen.
I pray God continue to bless our PM and Government and all those working on the Hotel that it is brought to completion and continue the improvement of the Portsmouth area.
Very good Job PM and thank you for all you are doing for the improvement of Dominica and her people.
1 hotel to boost the entire economy!
Dream on!
I hope so.
”This will no longer be crab land , it will be hotel land ”.
What a remark .
are our politicians stupid or are they stupid ?
How tactical ein , Govt. facing pressing issues and the populace is being calmed with incomplete hotel visits and claims of expected boom in economy ?
where de advisors nah ?
I self getting concerned now ,very concerned .
For the sake of the environment I would prefer crabs to a hotel. I don’t think there is any argument about that.
Wasn’t this said about the Moroccan hotel in Portsmouth as well?
Ah, the stench of desperation.
Mr Scare-it, just do the proper thing and resign.
This is a good project and the Dominican Population welcomes it. However, the millions in offshore accounts could have done a lot more. Now is the time to be worried about your problems and stop trying to distract the dominican public with bs.
The UWP Creed
Do it and we will complain
Don’t do it and we will still complain
Build it, we will complain
Don’t build it, we still complain
Help us and we will complain
Don’t help us and we will still complain
Feed us and we will complain
Don’t feed us and we will still complain
Provide for us and we will complain
Don’t provide and we will still complain
We are the new wicked and ungratefools aimed to destroy Dominica and Fool the masses for what we oppose the same we’ll do if we ever get into power, the monies we see will become our own, no country above self anymore but self above country.
Mr. John Jules,
You’ve just learnt that creed from UR. masters them, uwp was in power for 4.5yrs. and you all took them out by any means necessary and you all are trying had to keep D/ca under develop for ever, with all the mast corruption which you all have going on all over the place,
Have U heard lately that the International Banks are closing all the accounts of the CBI PROGRAM in our local banks in D/ca . have done so
“International Banks are closing all the accounts of the CBI PROGRAM in our local banks in D/ca . have done so” wow explain to your readers how this is done.
Yes yes nice one
I support you 100000000 times over
. What about the Morocan?