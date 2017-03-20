Prime Minister, Roosevelt Skerrit, has vowed that an international airport for Dominica “will become a reality” and a US firm has identified the location where it will be built.

He was speaking at a town hall meeting recently.

“I shall focus my energies to ensure it, that we can get the funding to build this international airport for our people,” he remarked.

He said the site of the facility has been identified by a “highly reputable” firm from the US but he did not reveal the location.

Despite the undisclosed information on the site, Skerrit said that the firm will be making a presentation on the 21st of April 2017 on their findings and recommendations.

According to Skerrit, the firm, whose name has also not been disclosed, has been conducting studies in Dominica “for the last several months.”

“They have done the wind testing; they have done a number of stuff. They have told us that they have been able to find a proper landing pad –a route- for the airport in Dominica, and they are satisfied that we can place the airport in that particular location in Dominica,” he said.

On Thursday, March 9th, Skerrit spoke to a group of students from the North East Comprehensive School saying that the airport will be built in the north-east part of the island.

He did not disclose the name of the American firm at that visit to the school either.

In November 2013, during a visit to China, Skerrit signed a US$300-million deal with Chinese company ASCG with “reconstruction of an international airport” among projects to be undertaken under the agreement.

The following month, Skerrit said that engineers from China were in Dominica to visit the construction site proposed, in Compton Point near Calibishie, so as to provide advice to the government of Dominica.

In addition to this, upon return from a three-man delegation to China in 2014 to discuss aspects of the airport, Skerrit reported to the media that “good progress” was being made on the project, and a detailed document would have made public. That document has never been published.