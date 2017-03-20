PM Skerrit vows international airport “will become a reality”Dominica News Online - Monday, March 20th, 2017 at 11:42 AM
Prime Minister, Roosevelt Skerrit, has vowed that an international airport for Dominica “will become a reality” and a US firm has identified the location where it will be built.
He was speaking at a town hall meeting recently.
“I shall focus my energies to ensure it, that we can get the funding to build this international airport for our people,” he remarked.
He said the site of the facility has been identified by a “highly reputable” firm from the US but he did not reveal the location.
Despite the undisclosed information on the site, Skerrit said that the firm will be making a presentation on the 21st of April 2017 on their findings and recommendations.
According to Skerrit, the firm, whose name has also not been disclosed, has been conducting studies in Dominica “for the last several months.”
“They have done the wind testing; they have done a number of stuff. They have told us that they have been able to find a proper landing pad –a route- for the airport in Dominica, and they are satisfied that we can place the airport in that particular location in Dominica,” he said.
On Thursday, March 9th, Skerrit spoke to a group of students from the North East Comprehensive School saying that the airport will be built in the north-east part of the island.
He did not disclose the name of the American firm at that visit to the school either.
In November 2013, during a visit to China, Skerrit signed a US$300-million deal with Chinese company ASCG with “reconstruction of an international airport” among projects to be undertaken under the agreement.
The following month, Skerrit said that engineers from China were in Dominica to visit the construction site proposed, in Compton Point near Calibishie, so as to provide advice to the government of Dominica.
In addition to this, upon return from a three-man delegation to China in 2014 to discuss aspects of the airport, Skerrit reported to the media that “good progress” was being made on the project, and a detailed document would have made public. That document has never been published.
Copyright 2012 Dominica News Online, DURAVISION INC. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or distributed.
Disclaimer: The comments on this page do not necessarily reflect the views of DominicaNewsOnline.com/Duravision Inc. All comments are approved by DominicaNewsOnline.com before they are posted. We never censor based on political or ideological points of view, but we do try to maintain a sensible balance between free speech and responsible moderating.
We will delete comments that:
See our full comment/user policy/agreement.
46 Comments
That wind from the m/nouth starts to smell and is now coming out of the south with a sound track,,,,puuuuuuummmmm!
Q= When you have been fooled by a fool what does that make you? A= A FOOLISH fool! What else has the Punjab PhD got up his sleeves??????? but then again what do you expect from and empty bag of coals but dust.
lol on that particular site eh. where de site be skerro?? vielle case playing field. lmao boy you can make pple laugh wi too. sadly some idiots actually believe you. smh poor dominica
I can understand why we so stagnant at times. I also understand why other countries leaving us behind. All this negativity is keeping us back. Cry down the projects and move to stop them…and what good would that do us?
Dear ,Mr Skerrit Pm .I am a true born Dominican lives and work in the UK for a long time but Dominica have always been my home, When i was a young man in pottersvile Roseau i always use to dream of a younger person to take us forward in life,Mr Skerrit you are the best thing that ever happens to us in Dominica, you are a young man with great visions and also good education this is what workers party and supporters haters do not like them lots are all hypocrites nasty and jealousy scumbags of this world.
Why are the UWP supporters getting all worked up over the announcement of an international airport. If they know it’s not going to get built just chill out. I guess the last thing they want to see is Skerrit fulfill another promise. I heard someone say the other day that the UWP is going to stop all construction. Who will that benefit? Any project that gets stopped will be stopped for good but that doesn’t matter to the hatters. They would rather see the country collapse and their families out of work than succeed under this government. They have been calling for an international airport and now that they are getting it they are complaining. Well, well, well… do they want it or not? I guess when it gets built they will swim rather than use Skerrit fing.
garcon sometimes i does really wonder if is sot all you sot or if all you just wicked. you, your children, and your grand children will come, vote labour year after year and never see a shadow of this phantom airport that has been dangled infront of all you every time elections coming. so you doesnt see is a gimmick dat. let me tell you skerrit plans eh incase wicked people like you cannot see it: skerrit is going to call an early election. and he will ofcourse spend money in every nook and cranny and make bogus promises to ensure labour wins. he is going to step down as prime minister and hand over to somebody else in the labour kabal. but labour is in power so automatically he becomes the next president which grants him continued diplomatic immunity in case he ever gets charged for his many international crimes. check and mate!!!. skerrit playing chess with all you little weak minded people and all you cannot see it.
BLAH, BLAH, BLAH!
It looks like the PM is playing confused.com with Dominicans. He knows that when he says things the majority of them believes him so he will just continue.
Like some of his FOOLS believed that a stalled truck with some speakers attempted to overthrow Skerrit evil,corrupt and wicked government…God will destroy all evil on this land…IT HAS ALREADY STARTED.
He dont only day he do things. Dat is y the majority of dominicans belive him. Unlike uwp who keep sayinv things not doing except to distroy. Lennox say saverin wont become president and he is going court. Have u seen court case? Uwp said ALBA was for us to go and fight with the USA who have u seen go to the US an fight? They said wen we go to china we wont worship in our church. Have u seen dat happen? Ghey said our PM cant go to the USA have we not seen the PM in the US twice for ghe year? They say ghe deputy police wont be appointed cus he voing to court. The blageh went to court??? No. He said the US would put us on black list and ppl who getting money and barrels wont get it again. U see dat happening nah? Rather wat u see?THE US PRAIS US FOR FOR OUR CBI AND SAID DOMINICA IS CLEAN AND KEEP IT UP. 2 REPORTS IN 6 MONTHS GIVINH THE PM AND HIS GOVT A BIG UP ON THE CBI. So we just seeing dem cellers is just a waste of time. But we dominicans doe maylay with dem. Labor ka twavie
Aye papa elections in the air eh!!!! I hope this promise of this INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT don’t end up like the promise you make every election of a cargo boat to transport their produce for farmers.
I waiting on that one to be said.
Not little promises, houses gifting and millions spending that passing in DA now, whilst the economy crashing …stay pulling wool over Dumbies-in-can eyes!
WITH ALL THAT UNEMPLOYMENT RATE IS STILL THE LOWEST IN THE REGION AND YOU AREN’T ADDRESSING THAT…. WHERE ARE YOUR PLANS TO BOOST THE ECONOMY???? WHERE ARE YOUR PLANS TO HELP THE YOUTH GET ON THEIR FEET??? So many young educated Dominicans are illegal in other man’s country trying to make a living…. and STILL MAKING MORE THAN CIVIL SERVANTS IN DA!!!!
WICKED SET OF PEOPLE, SKERRIT AND HIS FOLLOWERS!!!!
The only people that can boost the economy is you guys. But you al are to lazy and to stupid to do it. That’s why everyone but you and your gang are working and succeeding
BS. He won’t even name the site. But the most logical site is the north end of the island. What’s the big secret Mr. PM? Or are you just leading everyone on as usual.
Liar Liar You are the only one with Balls on fire!
Under the astute leadership of Hon. Roosevelt Skerrit, we will see this dream become reality! Viva comrade!
Man, totally brainwashed. You need a transplant.
next we want a full sized marina with accompanying facilities like a full servicing boat yard, bar and grill, parking and a few small shopping boutiques. After, look into putting a full service gas station with a small grocery store and playground area in Pond Case in the area of the round about. We want a port facility on the east or south east.
Stop promising; just build it already!! I’m sick of going thru all these channels
Just to get to Dominica
bought sorry
Alea Qwea zoe cay twapey airport
great think this initiative is great however the two parties need to cooperate to pull a project this large off its feet.
also hope the government doesn’t see this as a matter of politics but as a milestone in the 21st century and our history
ps. politically neutral
Hope we can afford it in the end.
So what is the name of this American firm? Is it Mercury? But Skerro what u gave them money for is to twist truth for you. But anyways you will be out in less than 2 months time so no need to worry
i think the initiative is a great idea,however, lets hope that politics is not a barrier in this initiative and both parties should work together and help build a 21st century dominica, with all the amenities that this century has to offer.
also i hope that the government does not take this endeavour and turn it into one that is political but one that represents a milestone in our history.
p.s : i am politically neutral
Skerrit vowed to to keep, respect, and obey our laws and Constitution and not only did he not regard then, he publicly said hell with them. He must have vowed towed to be faithful to people in his circle and he hasn’t and he will not. So because he knows he is in serious trouble he wants to vow give us international airport? No one regards this man’s vow. He is not a man of his word. Like Esau, he will continue to say and do what it takes when he needs something.
Let’s hope the firm that “have done a number of stuff” are capable of doing their stuff!
Roger, I’ve spotted that on several occasions now. For an ex secondary school teacher and graduate to boot, his use of the English language is appalling and that probably explains why he stays on-script when he makes an official presentation.
Where
hhahahahahahaaaaaaaaaaahaaaaaaaaaaahhhaaaaaaaaaa
Crompton Point, Woodford Hill
http://www.plangut.at/uk/airport.html
Edison(or maybe his puppet lenn ox) will block that again!
Remember he did that to Mamo in 1990.LOL
Did what to ? When you fools stop talking crap? The best location for a new airport has already been identified, land purchased and plans drawn. If skerritt is serious about building a new airport then all he has to do is continue with those plans and show Dominicans that he is serious about colaboration and bringing people together to work for a better Dominica.
Should be mamo
Stuppessssssssss…Didnt we have a site already.?..Why all the secret?…Is it another “”My Dominica Trade House”?Remember that we were told by PM that Monfared is so nice and he loves Dominica so much that he is using his own money on our behalf….Skerrit also told us something about BOOT,with respect to an airport…Lets hope that he has strong horns!
Liar, liar pants on fire. stop B.S. the people of Dominica, we will believe it when it happen,, there is a saying in America [I am from Missouri the show me State]. so show me then I will believe .
Makes no sense reading this, when you cant give the location,what is the damn big secret,grow up Skerrit.
Pie in the Sky. Really Skerrit.
Skerrit must think Dominicans are stupid.
Yhis international airport is coming yrue we!!! I just say a rooster grow beard in the snow in the back yard. Lol
Am i in a dream or what? All the information stem from 2013, 2014. We are in 2017. Someone wake me up.
Roosevelt stop making a fool of yourself, when did this invisible US firm came to Dominica and identify this new location?
Boy are you not tired of lying!
The most suitable place in Dominica to build an International Airport is exactly where the land is already bought; and paid for, sitting between Wesley and Woodford Hill. Why don’t you swallow your stupid pride and accept the fact that where the UWP was building it is the most suitable site?
And how come all of a sudden it is going to become a reality, when we do not know how you are going to finance it. All of a sudden you perhaps seen the light since Argyle International went into operation in St. Vincent, Gonzales is still laughing at your stupidity, what a joke you are!
Our treasury do not have that kind of money, you cannot sell enough passports to raise how much it cost for a project like that, so tell us who are the lender for this project! Only then I will believe your lie!
I have heard of this phantom airport for a very long time. I may be too old to ever see an international airport built in Dominica. As far I am am concerned, this is just more hot air coming from Skerrit.
Ok PM, just give you time and you will “vow” to making even Morne Diablotin Flat..All that remains is for you to do it..
For 17 years Dominicans waiting for sustainable jobs, for 17 years Dominicans waiting for the economy to expand meaningfully..Let’s see how long an International Airport will take, and then also how quickly it will make a positive impact on the economy of Dominica.
If Dominicans don’t realize by now that talk alone don’t do things, they’ll never learn..worse building stocks alone don’t create long term employment..
So an Int’l airport sounds good, but moving Dominica forward will be a combination of efforts and honesty!!
Remember whatever this man says and does is a trick! He is not trying to destroy dominica (i dont believe any dominican would do that). However this sly man is using trickery to stay in power
Since the 80s all u politicians vowing wi… when the first plane land I will believe all you!