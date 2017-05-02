Public Works Minister says majority of work on West Bridge was by DominicansDominica News Online - Tuesday, May 2nd, 2017 at 9:23 AM
Minister for Public Works and Ports, Miriam Blanchard, has stated that 95 percent of those employed in the construction of the New West Bridge were Dominicans, which was in keeping with government’s objective of creating employment.
Speaking at the official opening of the bridge on Monday, May 1, 2017, in Roseau, the Minister said that construction of this Bridge was based on the “build back better principle” and has brought about the government’s commitment to employing locals.
“It was as a means to improving the standard of living and quality of life. I wish to assure you today that at least 95 percent of the works on this project was carried out by Dominicans,” she said.
Blanchard added that 253 Dominicans were employed on on the $18-million project.
“That includes 152 tradesmen, 36 heavy equipment operators, and 65 truck drivers all under the supervision and management of NSG Management and Technical Services Ltd.,” she remarked.
Back in April 22nd, 2016, at the ground breaking ceremony of the E.C. $18-million dollar West Bridge project, Blanchard said that “local skills and talents will be used as much as possible,” and by the results of the completed project, the government has made good on their promise.
“It is expected that significant employment will be generated by this project, as the contractor has assured us that local skills and talents will be used as much as possible,” Blanchard said at the ground-breaking ceremony. “Ladies and gentlemen, there is no doubt that this project will stimulate economic activity, create jobs and ultimately, lead to an improvement in the citizens of this country.”
100% Support to the Project. It’s also great to see that supporters of the DLP can have a peaceful gathering.
Did the Sinos turn down the offer hence passed on to the natives? The neo- colonialists Invited by NeoDLP)(want more white colour jobs now? they feel more settled? Ask Drs Riviere, Wiltshire Honeychurch our native historians.
The Credit Ubion and Post Office were done by locals. I rest my case
Congrats!
However the rivers of TS Erika ravaged quite a few homes and lives . Dubique’s residents were given homes.. Petite savanne Residents are being given homes. Yet with all the extravagance of the opening the backdrop shows a ravaged yellow house on the riverbank at Pottersville occupied by two elderly citizens who have yet to receive any assistance from the Current DLP administration.A promise was made on the 8th of October 2015 yet to this day no assistance has been forthcoming from the Government of Dominica. To date the current yellow house has worsened and rotted .I saw live the donation made to the elderly lady by NSG , however this is barely enough to renovate the said house.Mr PM .. is the Government going to assist these elderly people?Are they going to be left behind, well deserving of the said assistance?
https://www.facebook.com/SupportRooseveltSkerrit/photos/a.309209195887608.1073741829.301127620029099/629410027200855/?type=3&theate
I agree with you on this one. The PS boasted that NSG cared blah blah blah. But the government clearly demonstrated that it does not give a dam about the elderly couple’s plight.
World class structure! Congratulations Dominica. Now let’s stop with the negativity and move on to the next.
Great work Ms. Blanchard. These men and women have done well.
Such a beautiful structure! Good job to all parties involved.
Thank you very much. I am not pro DLP because they have been making a lot of questionable decisions on top of the vindictiveness they demonstrate..and i’m far from being convinced that they know what they’re doing in terms of a comprehensive development plan for Dominica. However, we can all agree that this Bridge is a great addition to the infrastructure in Roseau and will serve Dominicans for many years to come.
Still this does not erase the controversy surrounding this bridge in terms of the seemingly unwarranted priority attention that it was given, the cost associated with it and also the lack of proper tendering for the contract..
Now if every bridge Dominica builds have to cost in that range Dominicans have to begin to look for sustainable ways of making that kind of money consistently. Our Exports of Goods and Services must receive major attention.
Majority of the profits was by foreigners.
The construction of the bridge to alleviate transportation difficulties is a good thing, on doubt about that. The contract being given to a foreign firm means that the bulk of the money that was used to construct the bridge would be expatriated, no doubt about that. If presently, no local contractors are capable of constructing a relative ordinary bridge so the government has to rely on a foreign entity to do this, then Dominica is in a pathetic state. So, celebrate as much as you desire. I will celebrate when a government contract of this nature is given to a local construction business entity. We should always always try to lift up our own. Don’t relegate them to second class especially in one’s own country of birth..
Lavoisier!
Ms Blanchard,if the majority of the work on the new bridge was done by local Dominican contractors,then what was the justification for giving the contract to a Bajan firm and without tendering.This makes no sense to me whatsoever.The only logical explanation is that it was a payback of some sort.The truth will float to the surface sometime.
And the contract was not given to them but to send monies overseas shame.
The majority of the work was done by Dominicans, says the minister. But my question to her and Finance Minister Roosevelt Skerrit is, did the majority of the money stay in Dominica? The fact that the majority of the work was done by Dominicans is proof that the entire job could be done by Dominicans; why was the contract not given to them? Sounds like modern day slavery to me
The point is what are the labor costs? How much of this figure was allocated to the local workers? After you answer these questions, you can see the problem.