Minister for Public Works and Ports, Miriam Blanchard, has stated that 95 percent of those employed in the construction of the New West Bridge were Dominicans, which was in keeping with government’s objective of creating employment.

Speaking at the official opening of the bridge on Monday, May 1, 2017, in Roseau, the Minister said that construction of this Bridge was based on the “build back better principle” and has brought about the government’s commitment to employing locals.

“It was as a means to improving the standard of living and quality of life. I wish to assure you today that at least 95 percent of the works on this project was carried out by Dominicans,” she said.

Blanchard added that 253 Dominicans were employed on on the $18-million project.

“That includes 152 tradesmen, 36 heavy equipment operators, and 65 truck drivers all under the supervision and management of NSG Management and Technical Services Ltd.,” she remarked.

Back in April 22nd, 2016, at the ground breaking ceremony of the E.C. $18-million dollar West Bridge project, Blanchard said that “local skills and talents will be used as much as possible,” and by the results of the completed project, the government has made good on their promise.

“It is expected that significant employment will be generated by this project, as the contractor has assured us that local skills and talents will be used as much as possible,” Blanchard said at the ground-breaking ceremony. “Ladies and gentlemen, there is no doubt that this project will stimulate economic activity, create jobs and ultimately, lead to an improvement in the citizens of this country.”