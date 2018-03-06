The government has announced that registration is now open for a special employment program for those who were displaced by Hurricane Maria.

In January it was announced that cabinet had taken the decision to create 1,100 jobs to engage those made redundant and displaced by the hurricane, which devasted the island in September last year.

A statement from the Office of the Prime Minister said that the administrative framework for the program has been put in place and in that regard, affected persons are invited to register on the first floor of the Financial Centre in Roseau.

Registration forms are available and persons are expected to provide details of their redundancies or evidence of their displacement.

The statement pointed out that the program is transitional in nature and will be operated for a period of six months, in the first instance.

“The program is expected to explore all possible job opportunities with the Public and Private Sector, including opportunities within the firms and agencies that may have made people redundant purely based on inability to pay. Focus will also be placed on job openings as a result of the recovery effort, new investments or expansion of existing businesses,” the statement said.

For those interested, staff will be available to assist and to obtain additional information from persons where necessary.

The office hours are 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Monday and 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on Tuesday to Friday.

The program is funded by the Citizenship By Investment Program.