Registration now open for special job programDominica News Online - Tuesday, March 6th, 2018 at 9:57 AM
The government has announced that registration is now open for a special employment program for those who were displaced by Hurricane Maria.
In January it was announced that cabinet had taken the decision to create 1,100 jobs to engage those made redundant and displaced by the hurricane, which devasted the island in September last year.
A statement from the Office of the Prime Minister said that the administrative framework for the program has been put in place and in that regard, affected persons are invited to register on the first floor of the Financial Centre in Roseau.
Registration forms are available and persons are expected to provide details of their redundancies or evidence of their displacement.
The statement pointed out that the program is transitional in nature and will be operated for a period of six months, in the first instance.
“The program is expected to explore all possible job opportunities with the Public and Private Sector, including opportunities within the firms and agencies that may have made people redundant purely based on inability to pay. Focus will also be placed on job openings as a result of the recovery effort, new investments or expansion of existing businesses,” the statement said.
For those interested, staff will be available to assist and to obtain additional information from persons where necessary.
The office hours are 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Monday and 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on Tuesday to Friday.
The program is funded by the Citizenship By Investment Program.
3 Comments
Then the list has to be endorsed by the cabinet of ministers. They will inquire individually of each respective parl rep then they will endorse the final list. To get building materials the same process, you go to the ministers secretary it has to go to the minister, he then calls the respective parl rep, then the all clear is given. The public service has been reduced to a sham, no motivation no innovation no zeal to work because politicians have gotten too much of their hands in administrative matters. Then some people will say things are happening, because they benefiting crumbs. We have learnt from these disasters instead we have hardened our hearts but we will learn eventually.
1100? is that all? Any why only 6 months? Some of the money should be used for jobs training too in trades like auto mechanics, air conditioning, boat motor repair and re-building and construction to standard, people need job skills in order to succeed anyone can do manual labor. A trade school funded by the government should be set up in Dominica if there is not one. When someone learns a trade they can always get a job in another country if need be if one is not available on island, they can then send money back to Dominica to help with their family the money will then go into the local economy. JMHO.
State College offers several Trades programs. You may review the list on http://dsc.dm/new/programmes/