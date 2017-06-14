Chief Executive Officer of the Private Sector Organization in Jamaica (PSOJ), Chartered Accountant and prominent businessman in Jamaica, Dennis Chung, has described the construction of an international airport as a “very important” necessity for Dominica.

He made that statement at a Dominica Business Forum (DBF) Luncheon held on Wednesday, June 14th at the Fort Young Hotel.

Chung stated that Jamaica has a “significant advantage” in having two international airports that ensure a constant flow of international flights moving in and out, and so in order to experience that benefit, Dominica should take a step towards building one.

“Because of our two airports we have, almost every single international flight comes in directly to Jamaica, and that’s why our tourism has grown so much. We don’t have any advantage over you (Dominica) in terms of beauty but just the access is very, very important,” Chung said.

According to him, access must not only be available for people but also for goods and despite the cost “it is worth it.”

“It is critical, and I have heard that there are some concerns over the cost of everything but it is worth it, to get the people here. It really is worth it, I mean, can you imagine, I’m looking at your waterfront. It didn’t go the route that we did – we (Jamaica) ignored our waterfront, and it’s really a dump now. I just have a vision of here ( in Dominica) for tourists, 24 hours a day just walking through and shopping; that is significant money,” he said.

He added that considering all this, there is still a sense of not understanding the capabilities of particular tourist attractions which results in those attractions not being developed to fulfill their potential.

“We live in this paradise, sometimes it seems as if we take it for granted and we don’t understand the treasure that we have. I feel it is important for us as citizens to take care of it. The problem is that, as a region, we have not always done what is necessary to ensure the sustainability of paradise,” Chung stated.

He said Dominica must learn from the mistakes of Jamaica and develop aspects of the tourism industry to enhance productivity, to upkeep the environment and must also address crime.

“I see Trinidad making the same mistakes in terms of crime, it is not good, it is not pretty because it really suffocates the productivity and not to mention the emotional scars that it leaves on children. We have environmental challenges; we don’t take care of our environment,” he remarked.

Chung was invited to Dominica to speak at the DBF’s ‘Strengthening the Dominica Private Sector -The Jamaica Experience’ forum, which was opened to all Private Sector Organizations in Dominica.