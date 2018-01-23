Rivers in Dominica to be dredgedDominica News Online - Tuesday, January 23rd, 2018 at 11:45 AM
Prime Minister, Roosevelt Skerrit, has announced that several rivers in Dominica will be dredged since they are posing a threat to lives and properties on the island.
He stated last week that a regional firm was contracted to clean up the country following the passage of Hurricane Maria and a “massive fleet of equipment” would arrive last week Wednesday and the first order of business was to “descend on the rivers of Dominica.”
“There are too many rivers that are posing a serious danger to lives and properties across Dominica,” he said.
He gave the example of the Roseau River, saying that people who live on its banks cannot sleep at nights, “even when it is drizzling.
“I visited Copthall for example … and if we do not do something for them there urgently all of this investment these people have there will be washed away because it was affected by Erika and it was also affected dramatically by Maria,” Skerrit said. “So the whole of Copthall runs the risk of being affected if we do not bring in heavy duty equipment there to manage the dredging of the river, redirect the flow of the water to mitigate against disasters.”
He said the same problem exists at the Melville Hall River, Pichelin and Castle Comfort.
The Prime Minister stated that the challenge in Dominica is the lack of sufficient equipment and many who have them are engaged in private work.
“Time is of the essence,” he remarked. “We in Dominica must stop fooling ourselves, the government, all of us in Dominica must stop fooling ourselves that we have all of the human resources and the skills and the talents to respond to respond to these disasters. The quicker we can get up as citizens and recognize that we need help, any and all help we can get is better for us. But some people may want to look at contracts, we may have contracts for two years, but we do not have two years for some things. We do not have two years to dredge the Roseau River. We do not have two years to cover people’s roofs. We do not have two years to build, to design, to cost and build a number of the retaining walls …”
He added, “So we have to continue to be in an emergency mode for the foreseeable future.”
Copyright 2012 Dominica News Online, DURAVISION INC. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or distributed.
Disclaimer: The comments on this page do not necessarily reflect the views of DominicaNewsOnline.com/Duravision Inc. All comments are approved by DominicaNewsOnline.com before they are posted. We never censor based on political or ideological points of view, but we do try to maintain a sensible balance between free speech and responsible moderating.
We will delete comments that:
See our full comment/user policy/agreement.
22 Comments
All these sayings are so befitting of DLP supporters as if they were ‘made to measure’ for them!
It’s a regional firm. I guess and would not be surprised if that firm is not from Barbados again. I dear say if Skerrit had not cleverly destroyed Public Works and replaced them with his type of PW, they would be the ones drilling these rivers. It is a fact that Bajans get more jobs in Dominica than Dominicans that cannot do anything, except to vote him in. Hartley Henry has done a very good job in looking for jobs for his people while Dominicans have to go to the red clinic to pray for their next dollar. Skerrit has left us with no value as according to his actions, we no longer can build bridges, we can’t give him financial advise, we can’t print election t-shirt and manifesto, our police can’t protect us during and after a storm, we can,t build strong houses, can’t drill rivers can’t do anything and as a result he is forced to look to Barbados. Seems like his next move will be to bring Bajans to help get rid of black segatoca and run the DLP. But who used to them for us…
Good day,
Happy to hear about the river
And dont forget river estate cane field
It should also in clude with the river estate river its a must
The river need to dredged
I still think that the bridge for the new link road by the Lindo park, is too low. Why cant we change the shape of our bridges. What about arch bridges? I’m not an engineer but we need to change how we build bridges too. Look how high the barh Estste bridge.
I have definitely come to the conclusion now that Skerrit does not know whether he is coming or going. Many people have suggested the dredging for years now. All of a sudden he picks the idea up and pretends he came up with it and reinvented the wheel. This man is a liability to our country now and we can not allow for this to continue.
I think its time that Dominica and Dominicans should understand that they shouldn’t disturb the ecological Pattern of the land . In the even that we do, then be prepared to suffer the consequences.once we pray for rain, let’s get ready to deal with the MUD
Let us be practical here bearing in mind the various constraints with the Roseau River – KFC and other businesses as well as Main farmers market on one side and other similar buildings on the other side. How much wider can the lower course of the river expand?
Why is there not a GOVT mandate that every year a few months before the hurricane season the rivers are dredged?
Also we need a mandatory financial line in every yearly GOVT budget approval by parliament for dredging of the rivers.
This reactive behavior by this GOVT with no forward planning is putting the lives of ALL Dominicans on island at risk over and over AGAIN.
Yes, the rivers that have sustained the country throughout the centuries are the issue. This country has been finally killed by the labor government!
Please don’t forget checkhall please we had it thanks
Didn’t notice that they mentioned Coulisbistre either.
“descend on the rivers of Dominica.” interesting choice of words. Seems like fighting words. We seem to think we can control mother nature and keep her check but she will always return to re claim her natural course. We humans are the ones disrupting the natural balance of life cycle and then cry wolf when our actions reveals a negative reaction.
I will suggest using that dregged material to first build back beach front in places like newtown, La point, massacre and other areas where beach front has been eroded over the years. This will serve as coastal protection for some time.
I would be more drastic than that Zulu and demolish all the buildings on the shore side in these areas. They should not be there in the first place and I wonder if any insurance company would cover them anyway. You are asking for trouble putting buildings on the foreshore in these locations. The sea will eventually claim them, it is inevitable.
Who is this regional firm? Not Gardakhan again, is it?
– I do not see Bath estate, or River estate mentioned here. Perhaps not enough “important” people live there?
In its natural state, a river in its lower reaches does not get deeper, it gets wider.
Dredging and constraining, rather than widening, can cause more harm than good.
Let us be practical here bearing in mind the various constraints with the Roseau River – KFC and other businesses as well as Main farmers market on one side and other similar buildings on the other side. How much wider can the lower course of the river expand?
The problem is that we build on floodplains. The airfield at Melville Hall being a prime example.
Is that a novel idea PM? If you all had not disbanded the public works and had continue the annual dredging of the many rivers in the villages then Erica and Maria would not have caused so much destruction. The damages are highly placed in you all’s court for your stupidity and ASSISIM That is why the rivers caused so much damages. Allyou sought out to be cruel and it came back and bite the nation in the rear end causing more damage than the monies that allyou misappropriate.
not really the case. Many rivers were filled with landslides making them even more dangerous. There were places where little streams were transformed into rivers, even gutters overflowed and compromised infrastructure..but maybe i am wrong. I am not a geologist, or engineer.
That’s what I call a sensible reader and blogger. Unlike the one who make mention of public works like they could stop Hurricane Maria fo it do.
Just reading your comments I remember the quote by the late Hon. Pierre Charles “SOME PEOPLE LOVE WEARING YOUR IGNORANCE AS A BARG OF HONOUR”.
It also reminds me of your friend Matt “ITS BETTER TO BE THOUGHT OF AS A FOOL AND OPEN YOUR MOUTH AND REMOVE ALL DOUBT”.
It’s also reminds me of the great SHAKESPEARE “HE WHO KNOWS NOT, AND KNOWS NOT THAT HE KNOWS NOT IS A FOOL”.
And that’s very unfortunate that in this days and times we still have more ignoramus after LENNOX AND HECTOR.
But I am soooo happy we Dominicans can defrientiate a DOVE FROM SERPENT.
Sacway sot.