Prime Minister, Roosevelt Skerrit, has announced that several rivers in Dominica will be dredged since they are posing a threat to lives and properties on the island.

He stated last week that a regional firm was contracted to clean up the country following the passage of Hurricane Maria and a “massive fleet of equipment” would arrive last week Wednesday and the first order of business was to “descend on the rivers of Dominica.”

“There are too many rivers that are posing a serious danger to lives and properties across Dominica,” he said.

He gave the example of the Roseau River, saying that people who live on its banks cannot sleep at nights, “even when it is drizzling.

“I visited Copthall for example … and if we do not do something for them there urgently all of this investment these people have there will be washed away because it was affected by Erika and it was also affected dramatically by Maria,” Skerrit said. “So the whole of Copthall runs the risk of being affected if we do not bring in heavy duty equipment there to manage the dredging of the river, redirect the flow of the water to mitigate against disasters.”

He said the same problem exists at the Melville Hall River, Pichelin and Castle Comfort.

The Prime Minister stated that the challenge in Dominica is the lack of sufficient equipment and many who have them are engaged in private work.

“Time is of the essence,” he remarked. “We in Dominica must stop fooling ourselves, the government, all of us in Dominica must stop fooling ourselves that we have all of the human resources and the skills and the talents to respond to respond to these disasters. The quicker we can get up as citizens and recognize that we need help, any and all help we can get is better for us. But some people may want to look at contracts, we may have contracts for two years, but we do not have two years for some things. We do not have two years to dredge the Roseau River. We do not have two years to cover people’s roofs. We do not have two years to build, to design, to cost and build a number of the retaining walls …”

He added, “So we have to continue to be in an emergency mode for the foreseeable future.”