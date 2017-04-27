Minister for Public Works and Ports, Miriam Blanchard, has disclosed that a road rehabilitation project is to take place from the junction in Pont Casse to Tarish Pit.

The statement was made at a town Hall meeting in Petite Soufriere on Wednesday, April 26th, 2017.

Blanchard, with excitement in her voice, told those gathered at the meeting that, “more importantly,” the road will be enhanced with street lights.

“Those of us who drive that road at night, know how dark it is to be on that road and God forbid anyone of us would have a flat tire or something, we wouldn’t want to stop on that, or people who want to drive and use their cell phones; nobody would want to drive on that road. Ladies and gentlemen your government is aware of that and we are doing something about it with that new project, rest assured,” she said.

She said that parallel to the government’s goal of building back better, her ministry will ensure that the new project is done in such a way that despite any form of natural disaster, “we will still have our roads and bridges standing.”

“That project that I speak about is going to be done and guided by our ‘Build Back’ principle, and I think that is important,” Blanchard said.

She added that a consultant has been selected and estimations and designs will be provided to the Ministry by Friday April 28th 2017 so as to calculate an estimated cost for the government.

“Finally we are moving forward with this project, and I as the Minister for Public Works, I want to give you a committment tonight that I will ensure that resources are put to reviewing those designs and those estimates to go out to tender as soon as possible,” she remarked.

The project comprises of the complete resurfacing of 4.5 kilometers of that road, replacing of all culverts, and the inclusion of proper drains.

Safety measures including metal guard railings, road markings and reflective road studs will also be included.