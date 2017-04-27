Road rehabilitation for Pont Casse junction to Tarish PitDominica News Online - Thursday, April 27th, 2017 at 2:39 PM
Minister for Public Works and Ports, Miriam Blanchard, has disclosed that a road rehabilitation project is to take place from the junction in Pont Casse to Tarish Pit.
The statement was made at a town Hall meeting in Petite Soufriere on Wednesday, April 26th, 2017.
Blanchard, with excitement in her voice, told those gathered at the meeting that, “more importantly,” the road will be enhanced with street lights.
“Those of us who drive that road at night, know how dark it is to be on that road and God forbid anyone of us would have a flat tire or something, we wouldn’t want to stop on that, or people who want to drive and use their cell phones; nobody would want to drive on that road. Ladies and gentlemen your government is aware of that and we are doing something about it with that new project, rest assured,” she said.
She said that parallel to the government’s goal of building back better, her ministry will ensure that the new project is done in such a way that despite any form of natural disaster, “we will still have our roads and bridges standing.”
“That project that I speak about is going to be done and guided by our ‘Build Back’ principle, and I think that is important,” Blanchard said.
She added that a consultant has been selected and estimations and designs will be provided to the Ministry by Friday April 28th 2017 so as to calculate an estimated cost for the government.
“Finally we are moving forward with this project, and I as the Minister for Public Works, I want to give you a committment tonight that I will ensure that resources are put to reviewing those designs and those estimates to go out to tender as soon as possible,” she remarked.
The project comprises of the complete resurfacing of 4.5 kilometers of that road, replacing of all culverts, and the inclusion of proper drains.
Safety measures including metal guard railings, road markings and reflective road studs will also be included.
Looks like town hall meetings replaces meetings of parliament; what kind of f ….ing country is that now nuh. The PM boast from last election parliament will be meeting frequently – twice a year is frequent? meeting on the verge of the time required is frequent? and those of us who know better seat and encourage this nonsense. Matters for parliamentary debate are being done at town hall meetings and just vi -ki- vi and people like the FS and Cabsec and their PS’s giving credence to that BS. While former administrators who know better and would never have accepted that during their tenure as cabsecs, fs’s and PS’s seat by and say nothing. Dominica where are your men of principle where are your men of courage. Who is going to lead us in putting an end to this nonsense?? would for example Charles Saverin as General Secretary of the CSA at the time of PJ allow that mendicancy to be so rampant? give me a break now!! enough is enough.
I know that I’ll be shouted down on this, but I just can’t get excited about placing street lights along rural country roads. During the day they are a blot on the landscape and in marring the landscape we are compromising our greatest resource.
I also question the safety factor. The pool of light does not extend into the bushes and it is there that danger lurks.
There are other issues connected with LED street lights that warrant consideration; not least the safe disposal of defunct batteries.
I do not support Labour again and never will but I seem to get a sense of seriousness in Blanchard. I wish my idiot parlrep could speak with such passion and conviction.
Careful now mother nature doesn’t play, when/ if a volcano erupts and destroys earth let me see it still stand…
Do Independence Ave first all the way to New Town
what about the sultan to warner juction…. where allu priorities are nor… zor fou
Thank God. After 17 years.
What about Morne Bruce road? this road is a real mess. Tourist are complaining. common man. Is it because the PM is no longer living there