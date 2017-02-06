Minister for Public Works and Ports, Miriam Blanchard, has announced that a $3.17-million contract has been awarded for the rehabilitation of 1.44 kilometers of road between the Public Works Corporation (PWC) and the Dominica State College (DSC).

The contract, signed last Friday morning, was awarded to the PWC and will be funded by the island’s Citizenship by Investment Program (CBI).

At the ceremony, Blanchard said the project is testament of the commitment of the Dominica Labour Party Government to develop Dominica and will impact the lives of citizens in the neighbouring communities as well as those who use the DSC.

“We will witness yet another major transformation of our road network on completion of this project. This Government’s commitment to improving the lives of the citizens of Dominica is evident once more,” she said.

She added, “The Government is cognizant of the fact that from the inception of the State College, traffic along this route has increased significantly. In addition, the Government has announced its policy to construct a Multi-Purpose Indoor Sporting Facility at Stock Farm will result in a further spike in traffic on this road. In fact, recently the Honourable Prime Minister announced that the design contract for the Multi-Purpose Indoor Sporting Facility will be signed by the start of the second quarter of this year.”

Because of these development, Blanchard said the government “has ensured that the initial designs for the rehabilitation of this road are consistent with the expected increase in vehicular traffic. Government has recognized the importance of this road to residents and others who frequently traverse this road and has made its rehabilitation a priority.”

The project will include resurfacing the entire road from the PWC to the DSC, the construction of drainage infrastructure and curb, to include appropriate road signage.

Meanwhile, Blanchard mentioned other road projects under construction.

“Work is currently on-going on the realignment of the Cabanis Road in the Roseau Valley,” she stated. “On December 28, 2016, a section of road in that area collapsed due to road edge failure rendering the road unsafe for vehicular traffic making the road impassable. The Government moved swiftly, within a matter of days, to commence the realignment of this road. Work is progressing smoothly and this is, in fact, visible. This Government’s commitment to the safety and welfare of its people cannot be denied. The rehabilitation of 300 metres the Salisbury main road continues. I visited that project on Wednesday afternoon and work is progressing as per the schedule.”

She continued, “As announced by the Honourable Prime Minister during his Press Conference in January, estimates and designs for the rehabilitation of the much traversed Charles Avenue had been completed. Following a further review of same, this project, will go out to tender on Monday. We all recall that this project will be funded through funds collected from the Road Maintenance Levy. We expect work on the rehabilitation of Charles Avenue by the start of the second quarter of the year. ”

Blanchard also pointed to the importance of the CBI Program to Dominica.

“Ladies and gentlemen, we must not lose sight of the importance of this programme to the development and welfare of all of us. The importance of this programme to our economic fortunes. I wish to once again reiterate that this programme must be protected to secure our future in Dominica,” she remarked.