Road to DSC to be rehabilitatedDominica News Online - Monday, February 6th, 2017 at 8:06 AM
Minister for Public Works and Ports, Miriam Blanchard, has announced that a $3.17-million contract has been awarded for the rehabilitation of 1.44 kilometers of road between the Public Works Corporation (PWC) and the Dominica State College (DSC).
The contract, signed last Friday morning, was awarded to the PWC and will be funded by the island’s Citizenship by Investment Program (CBI).
At the ceremony, Blanchard said the project is testament of the commitment of the Dominica Labour Party Government to develop Dominica and will impact the lives of citizens in the neighbouring communities as well as those who use the DSC.
“We will witness yet another major transformation of our road network on completion of this project. This Government’s commitment to improving the lives of the citizens of Dominica is evident once more,” she said.
She added, “The Government is cognizant of the fact that from the inception of the State College, traffic along this route has increased significantly. In addition, the Government has announced its policy to construct a Multi-Purpose Indoor Sporting Facility at Stock Farm will result in a further spike in traffic on this road. In fact, recently the Honourable Prime Minister announced that the design contract for the Multi-Purpose Indoor Sporting Facility will be signed by the start of the second quarter of this year.”
Because of these development, Blanchard said the government “has ensured that the initial designs for the rehabilitation of this road are consistent with the expected increase in vehicular traffic. Government has recognized the importance of this road to residents and others who frequently traverse this road and has made its rehabilitation a priority.”
The project will include resurfacing the entire road from the PWC to the DSC, the construction of drainage infrastructure and curb, to include appropriate road signage.
Meanwhile, Blanchard mentioned other road projects under construction.
“Work is currently on-going on the realignment of the Cabanis Road in the Roseau Valley,” she stated. “On December 28, 2016, a section of road in that area collapsed due to road edge failure rendering the road unsafe for vehicular traffic making the road impassable. The Government moved swiftly, within a matter of days, to commence the realignment of this road. Work is progressing smoothly and this is, in fact, visible. This Government’s commitment to the safety and welfare of its people cannot be denied. The rehabilitation of 300 metres the Salisbury main road continues. I visited that project on Wednesday afternoon and work is progressing as per the schedule.”
She continued, “As announced by the Honourable Prime Minister during his Press Conference in January, estimates and designs for the rehabilitation of the much traversed Charles Avenue had been completed. Following a further review of same, this project, will go out to tender on Monday. We all recall that this project will be funded through funds collected from the Road Maintenance Levy. We expect work on the rehabilitation of Charles Avenue by the start of the second quarter of the year. ”
Blanchard also pointed to the importance of the CBI Program to Dominica.
“Ladies and gentlemen, we must not lose sight of the importance of this programme to the development and welfare of all of us. The importance of this programme to our economic fortunes. I wish to once again reiterate that this programme must be protected to secure our future in Dominica,” she remarked.
the government work people complain they don’t work people complain….I think we have a mind set of complaining whether or not work is done .. the government has been in power from 2000 and say one or two they still have the over whelming support of the masses. when UWP was in power all I got was…losing my job.
Thanks Lennox Linton for opening the coffers of the corrupt regime.
Oh My all of sudden now all this money is available via Citizenship by Investment Program (CBI) to enact all these projects in Dominica AA it’s amazing but something is smelling right i Smell a big old dirty RATTTT..
Minister Blanchard, is any chance you could set aside some money for the funding of the Int’l Airport. ???
Only now? Stupes
I salute the “Rain GOD” Linton, because the rain has brought out the “CRABS” with their placards saying “……funded by the CBI program” How convenient!!!!. Minister after minister all of sudden are presenting their programs as a way to distract people from the crisis the CBI program has brought upon us. WE ARE BETTER EDUCATED THAN THIS.
Every single minister should be tackle on this concerning subject.
FOOD FOR THOUGHT
1 mile(well less than a mile) of road, $3m to repair. That road must be real bad.
Or are you guys building a new road?
My question to this government is why allow all roads on island to get to such a deplorable state and then spend millions rehabilitating and talking projects? I am glad that while they are under pressure, Public Works can finally be given a contract. More importantly the government needs to rehire the poor public works employees who were sent home. Or maybe all the Labour contractors are too busy with other gov’t projects. As a taxpayer I want to know when Rose Street in Goodwill will be fixed. This road which leads directly to the Goodwill link road has been in a deplorable condition for over 10 years and despite residents cries, the government continues to turn a blind eye. Now is campaigning time, I guess a big project will be announced for Rose Street. How much longer will Dominicans allow themselves to be fooled by this regime?
It seems these days all things are bright and beautiful thanks to the CBI money. Well that being the case, please REMOVE all the other taxes people paying here. Government does not need the money!!
I thank You!!
After the latest scandal Dominica is in the cross-hairs and is on the radar of the US like never before. This CBI program has failed Dominica and Dominicans. There is no longer any investment in agriculture – in fact – there has not been a major investment in developing the agricultural sector since 2014. There is no tourism – and the tourism Minister is an absolute failure. I mean, look at all of these “so called” hotels being built, with no real plan on how to get the tourists onto the island and into said hotels.
I don’t care about Linton – in fact – I wish Dominicans had another, better alternative. What I do care about is the level of corruption, the lack of transparency, the detention of our citizens who speak up, the dictatorship that currently exists on island. We are in trouble Dominicans. Our name is mud – our passport is worthless – our industries are dead. MAKE NO MISTAKE – WE ARE IN TROUBLE!
My fried what Dominicans are upset about and want to hear you all address is this: http://www.caribbeannewsnow.com/topstory-CBI-bank-accounts-under-scrutiny-in-Dominica-33432.html
We simply want to know why banks in our beloved country is under the alleged CBI scrutiny that world sees in the link above. Until such question is answered we do not want to hear any of you divert the conversation on anything else.
I smell something, most be election season
my friend and neighbor, you cannot continue to align yourself with that demonic party… i say get out now!
For a girl in my opinion that was well brought up by parents who lived their life with integrity, it is shameful with all this passport scandal, would even be sitting here this day and even have the audacity to mention CBI. I know for a fact you will be question if ever enter the U.S. I hope your parents are speaking to you
That sounds good. Another road that needs to resurfaced with proper drainage and sidewalks for pedestrians is the road that goes through our National Botanical Gardens. The Botanical Gardens is a major tourist destination for guests on vehicular tours as well as those who decide to view the capital on foot. For locals it is used daily to get to and from the Roseau Valley area as well as for leisure and recreation. The state of the road going through the Botanical Gardens is deplorable. Please Madam Minister, let us look at that seriously.
Regardless of the road, the State College is badly sited.
All students and many tutors rely on public transport. Unless you live on the doorstep, it takes at least one bus ride to get there and for students living to the south of Roseau, it takes three.
Totally agree. going to school shouldnt have to be such an ordeal, both financially, mentally and physically.
and Dominicans still hate Linton? All those projects have sat dormant for years, now CBI money finding all of them! All those years of CBI money now all of a sudden it appearing all around?
Thank you Linton, Keep the pressure on, next week we will hear CBI money funding the international airport!
Hate or love Linton, Dominicans cannot deny that if he was not screaming as much as he does, we would be worst than in the dark!
worse
I would shake your big toe
This corrupt government were caught with their pants down. We want a full account of the CBI money from the 02cents to the 200, million. Where it came from, who received it, who send it, who audit it ( I hope not this nit wit from the Audit dpt)?