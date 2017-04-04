Parliamentary Representative for the Roseau Valley Constituency, Dr. John Collin McIntyre has announced that the government has approved in excess of $1.4-million for road works in the Roseau Valley.

He was speaking at a town hall meeting in Laudat.

“We have approved in excess of $1.4-million for the Roseau Valley and out of that Laudat has in excess of almost half of that…,” he said. “We continue along with our road repair program, as you know when we got into office the village road was terrible, and some time ago we were able to obtain funds and material, and I think we are driving on a lovely road right now.”

However he said there are a number of other roads that need to be fixed, “and we continue to work on them.”

“We are working on the road to the school, the cemetery road, remember the days when we used to take our love ones to the great beyond and we had to go down there, it was mud,” he noted.

Dr. McInyre revealed that half of the works in that area have been done and there are plans to extend that road closer to the cemetery.

Furthermore, he said a number of local contractors will be contracted to continue to build the roads in the community.

“For us, Laudat is very important and we want to make sure that the people in Laudat they are riding on lovely roads,” Dr. McIntyre noted.

He told residents to inform the government of roads in Laudat which needs repair.