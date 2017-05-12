Minister for Housing, Reginald Austrie, has announced that six of the 18 families affected by a major fire that occurred in Silver Lake on Boxing Day last year, will be receiving the keys to their brand new two-bedroom homes.

The handing over of the keys will take place later on Friday.

Austrie said that despite issues faced by the administration, phase two of a housing development in the area has come in “quick time.”

“We thought we would have been ready in February, but right now we are in fact ready and we are ready to hand over the keys to these families in a simple ceremony at 4 o’ clock in the Silver Lake area,” he said.

He added that this phase two completion is in keeping with the government’s mandate to resettle these families as quickly as possible.

He stated that the government has set a goal for all displaced families of the fire incident to be resettled into their new homes by August 2017.

“Phase two was completed at a cost of some $1.2-million, and like I said, it will be housing six of those families. The other twelve, we are hoping that by the end of August, when we complete phase three, we will be able to house the additional twelve families,” he said.

As described by Austrie, phase three is a three-story complex that costs $1.2- million and is already 40 percent completed.

He noted that these efforts are a “remarkable feat” by the government as it have done a lot over the past five months.

“In less than five months, we have been able to fulfill part of our commitment to residents of Silver Lake, and come August, eight months later, all the families will be settled in their brand new homes and will unite with their families after being separated because of the fire for over nine months,” he said.

He proclaimed that this is “good news” not only for the residents of Silver Lake but for the people of Dominica by extension.

“This is good news not only for the residents of Silver Lake but for the people of Dominica and the government in that they continue to show, as they have done in the past, that we are true to our word and we are committed to taking care of the needs of the less fortunate and the vulnerable in our society,” Austrie remarked.