Sixty-two families will benefit from a new housing initiative and the rehabilitation of the Petro Casas at Centre, Grand Bay as part of Government’s thrust to address the need for safe and resilient housing for families directly affected by the passage of Hurricane Maria.

Prime Minister and Minister for Housing, Roosevelt Skerrit said it is the beginning of a comprehensive project in which 200 residential units will eventually be built.

It is funded by the Government of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela in collaboration with the Ministry of Housing and Lands.

“I give you the assurance that the 62 which we will be building is just the beginning of a very comprehensive housing project for the constituency of Grand Bay because as the Prime Minister and Minister of Finance we are committing to build 200 residential units for the constituency of Grand Bay, so we are just beginning,” Skerrit said while delivering remarks at the contract signing ceremony held at the Geneva Basketball Court on Friday.

He added, “We want to ensure that every family in Grandbay has a decent home to call his.”

Parliamentary representative for the Grand Bay Constituency Justina Charles said single mothers and people who must be relocated are among those who will benefit from the project.

“This project is geared towards addressing the housing needs of one, single mothers who in our assessment do not own a house neither do they own land,” she said.

According to Charles among that group is a minority who may have land or access to land but must be relocated.

“Those who owned a house but was impacted negatively by Hurricane Maria and for who remaining or building in this very site will be a risk, hence the need for relocation,” she stated.

She mentioned that some of these houses will be built in Centre, while the staff of the Ministry of Housing is working very closely with landowners in Grand Coulibrie at another site for construction of some of these houses.

Eleven contractors from the community signed contracts totaling some EC$16-million to facilitate the construction process.

Meanwhile, Skerrit said the contribution from Venezuela, which is in the grip of an economic crisis, should be praised.

“I want in a special way, in this regard, to thank President Nicolas Maduro and his government and the people of Venezuela, for their extraordinary commitment to our people,” he noted. “Because without them the funding for this project would not be possible. The government and people of Venezuela have committed this funds, notwithstanding their own economic challenges and that speaks to true friendship, it speaks to true solidarity and every one of us in Dominica must show eternal gratitude to the government and people of Venezuela.”