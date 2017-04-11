The Ministry of Commerce, Enterprise and Small Business Development has concluded another business training seminar for budding entrepreneurs.

A closing ceremony was held last Thursday for the two-day training which took place in the community of Grand Bay.

The training was meant to increase the business competency of budding entrepreneurs and small business owners seeking to grow their businesses. Most of the participants are recipients of small grants for business from the Ministry of Commerce.

The Hon Member of Parliament for Petite Savanne constituency, Dr Kenneth Darroux addressed the participants on behalf of the Hon MP for Grand Bay, Justina Charles. He told the participants that Government has invested millions into small business development and while there are many success stories there are many failures.

“Hence the reason for this workshop for the past couple days; we are here to train you and try to turn the failure ratio on the success side,” he said.

The workshop was facilitated by Natasha Yeeloy-Labad.

“Some of you have recognized that in order to continue to be relevant or to be competent at managing and executing your business initiatives you are going to have to spend some time honing in on those areas that you have discovered competency gaps,” she said.

Generally, the participants shared positive reviews of their two days of learning.