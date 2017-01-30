A temporary bypass has been constructed in the Cabanis area for the benefit of Roseau Valley villages following a major collapse of the road in late December 2016.

After the collapse, authorities had closed the road and told motorists from Fond Canie, Trafalgar and Laudat to take the Copthall to Wotten Waven Road as an alternative route.

“What we have done is created a sort of a little bypass,” MP for the Roseau Valley Constituency, Dr. Colin McIntrye said. “Not the big bypass yet, a little bypass in the area because just after you climb the Copthall Hill the road is perfect and when you start climbing up a little more it’s also very perfect. When drivers get to the area where we suffered the major edge failure we have created sort of a bypass towards the edge of it, far enough and safe enough…”

According to Dr. McIntyre, the government is also pursuing the Wotten Waven Road which created a problem in that, “ there is not much that could have been done on the road at the time.”

“Because when you look at the cruise season, the traffic of the entire valley through Wotten Waven, the Wotten Waven people and even our visitors, it was tremendous amount of traffic on the road there in Wotten Waven,” he stated.

He made it clear that the plan is to continue working on the Cabanis area.

“Vehicles can go up and down through Cabanis and has eased up the strain of vehicular traffic on the Trafalgar side,” Dr. McIntyre stated. “As you know as wel,l we are also constructing the approaches to the Wotten Waven to Trafalgar Bridge, which when you have so much construction taking place it is a major problem for road development. I feel happy that we are on board with it and what we are working on right now is designs for the two edge failures on the Cabanis area as well as other areas in the Roseau Valley where we can really improve and fix up our roads.”