Minister for Public Works, Miriam Blanchard, has said that a temporary bypass will be constructed in Cabanis for the benefit of Roseau Valley villagers, following a major collapse of a road in the area.

The road collapse has affected communities such as Fond Canie, Trafalgar and Laudat.

Speaking after a delegation led by the Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit visited the area, Blanchard stated that the “government will do all in its power to seek a speedy solution to the situation at Cabanis.”

“We have had to direct all traffic for the Valley through the Wotten Waven area, unfortunately there is a lot of ongoing construction in that area at this time, so what the government has done, in the interest of making it easier for persons who reside and who visit that area, is to immediately move forward with the evaluation of a bypass area in the same Cabanis area,” she said.

She said work is set to begin on the realignment of the collapsed road.

In addition to this, Blanchard also highlighted that the government will be taking further steps to enhance the condition of the roads leading to Wotten Waven.

“In light of the ongoing works in the Wotten Waven area, a delegation again led by myself, the Permanent Secretary and the Chief Technical Officer, visited the area and had discussions with the local contractors to see how we can assist in moving that project forward,” Blanchard stated.

Traffic issues faced not only by local drivers, but also tourists, were brought to attention of the team, and so, collaborative efforts between the Ministry of Tourism and Urban Development, the Ministry of Justice and the Ministry for Public Works are aimed at developing a better form of traffic management .

Police authorities and the previously mentioned ministries are working closely to ensure flow of traffic especially during the peak hours ranging from 8:00 am to 5:00 pm.