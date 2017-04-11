Thirty-six families receive keys to new apartments in ElmshallDominica News Online - Tuesday, April 11th, 2017 at 2:40 PM
Thirty-six families have been presented with keys to new apartments in Elmshall constructed by the government of Dominica.
The families are set to move in at the end of this month.
The keys were presented to the families on April 10th 2017, but the official handing over ceremony will be done soon.
Acting Minister for Housing, Collin McIntyre, said the apartments consist of eighteen two-bedroom and 18 three-bedroom apartments that the families have to enter and “take charge of it and clean up.”
“We have what you call eighteen two-bedroom apartments and we have eighteen three-bedroom apartments. In selecting the beneficiaries for these apartments we took into consideration the family size, the physical structure of the person; how mobile they are,” he said.
Also taken into consideration were people who needed assistance with their proximity to the main road, so they are “placed accordingly,” McIntyre said.
He stated that the families are elated at the assistance from the government.
“It also shows the importance of housing for the people. What we have as the Dominica Labor Party, of course, we have looked at the housing needs of our people. We have moved with the first Bath Estate set apartments which we were able to hand over to our people, and of course we are looking here at the second set of apartments,” he said.
McIntyre added that the government is keeping its promises to the people.
“As promised we decided to hand over keys and we are doing that today,” he remarked.
The project was funded by the Dominica government through a soft loan from China,
The apartments were constructed by the Chinese firm, Shanghai Construction Company.
Copyright 2012 Dominica News Online, DURAVISION INC. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or distributed.
Disclaimer: The comments on this page do not necessarily reflect the views of DominicaNewsOnline.com/Duravision Inc. All comments are approved by DominicaNewsOnline.com before they are posted. We never censor based on political or ideological points of view, but we do try to maintain a sensible balance between free speech and responsible moderating.
We will delete comments that:
See our full comment/user policy/agreement.
43 Comments
A building is IS NOT going to change the standard of living of anyone. The ability to the provide the basic needs for a family will.
Does this building have an elevator? How do the appliances get to the third floor?
Politics aside, this can make a great difference in the lives of the children and young people who now have a higher standard of living. I am so happy for them! Living conditions can have a big impact on mindset and fulfilling one’s dreams and aspirations.
What about their long term success? Do they have adequate income to pay electricity which is astronomically high, water and basic necessities like food? If the answer to that is no, then these shiny new buildings will soon fall apart. What about maintenance of this building? Who is responsible? If you do not have a dedicated maintenance crew who works seven days per week to look after this building and make repairs on an ongoing basis, it will fall apart, before you know. Given the state of the Portsmouth Police Station, the closure of the Marigot Hospital and the wood ants that ate the Portsmouth Fire and Ambulance Station, I’m waiting patiently to see how this building will be cared for. Are there plans for regular garbage pickup?
I wonder who is going to pay off the “Soft loan from China” ? Oh nice looking projects
Great job PM & your Government. God bless you & God bless Dominica 🇩🇲 🙏🏽
When the first PM of Dominica issued the first set of houses in Bath Estate he never told the people they were responsible to pay for theses houses he never said that Dominica owed the Caribbean Development Bank and Skerrit like him make the
People believe he is giving them houses to live ever letting them know that they had to pay making them think Government
would pay for the houses.
It took PM Euginia Charles to straighten the problem and so the Bath Estate residents had to take loans to pay off these houses they now leave in. But people this is not a loan Soft or Hard it is our PASSPORT MONEY from the CBI funds so make
Sure you are preparing yourselves to pay those rents. My people don’t be fooled Election is coming and they will be expecting you to vote for the LABOR PARTY but don’t do that you have no JOBS how are you going to pay those bills let them give you the jobs to pay for these houses or you will loose them. They will enslave you my people. Remember…
The minister said that those houses were built with money from a soft loan from Chinia,but he never said,
the name of the bank in Chinia. I guess that this is not our DAMN business. But most of us know that this
Money came from the CBI FUNDS and not any loan further more SOFT LOAN, how can any investor in that
case the Government of a country (Dominica) build houses for citizens and leave those houses years empty
Unoccupied just standing there and they have to Pay back a LOAN, what about the interests on the loan
Soft or Hard, can’t you see this was not a loan, this was PASSPORT money being used to play politics and now
Election is around the corner they are being used as a tool for getting votes.
People becareful be warned you have to PAY for those apartments make the Government give you work or you
Will loose those houses, NOTHING IS FOR FREE, BE WARNED.
How will the social, economic and environmental issues be addressed. 136 families means that 150 to 200 persons will be planted in an apartment building in Emshall which is a working class community with many retirees. As far as l know no playing field exists there. Where will the kids recreate? These people needs neighborhood shops and none exist there . The children have to attend school and none exist there.
Are all the heads of household employed? Security is now an issue there.
The bridge connecting Bath Estate which provided easy access to Bath Estate was washed away in TS Erika. When will it be rebuilt to provide easy and safe exit. That should be the first priority.
Most importantly what is the means of sewage disposal for the large apartment building which is not connected to the Roseau Sewage system. Emshall is waterlogged so the traditional soak away system cannot work.
PEOPLE OF EMSHALL BRACE YOURSELVES FOR WHAT IS TO COME.
Now some toilets for the residence of Newtown.
Thanks
No transparency. Is there an established basis on which such tenants are chosen? Do they pay rent and how is this calculated and is the payment earnings related. How does one qualify for such and apartment or are they allocated on a grace and favour basis.? Help people who need help but again this kind of approach divides the nation. It is as clear as coffee dregs.
The apartment building looks lovely. Well done.
Are those people gonna pay rent ? or is this a free bee? what are the condition fore moving into those Dominican taxes payers apartment, what if the original owner, or renter died, or move out does the apartment go to the son , daughter, there was a similar situation in pte Michel about one of the bars in Hollywood, the bar was build by the government, but the original owner died, and this thing drag in court for years, so the government need to set rules, and conditions, there should be inspections , and if they don’t comply they should be evicted, or skerro is opening a can of worms, take note minister of housing.
If these are free to the occupants, who will pay for maintenance? When people get free stuff they typically do not take care of them. If these folks can’t afford to pay, how will they furnish or pay for utilities?
MYy sister say no lights noh, and de kitchen small.
All well and good. Kudos to the recipients of the houses… but surely Skerro can’t give everyone in the country a house, but what he can do is to provide jobs so people like me can build my own damn house. Give me a means to support myself so i don’t have to come under financial center every week and beg.
Teach me to fish, not just give me fish.
“It also shows the importance of housing for the people. What we have as the Dominica Labor Party, of course, we have looked at the housing needs of our people…”
I could have sworn that the use of politics in statements were a problem, just what… yesterday?
Damn hypocrites….
Should have said as the “Government” of Dominica,…
Ask them to list the recepients of these houses. Are the people who really can’t afford?
great job pm keep up the good work
DNO can you please State the terms under which these apartments were handed over to these people. We are left to wonder if these homes were gifted to these people. Are these rentals? Are these people the new owners of the hi ones? Did they purchase these home at consessionary terms?
The story as told is incomplete.
why do we have to go in to details about people reciveing a place to live the important thing is they have a roof over their head the same question was ask about bath estate under PJ .
I quite agree… if this is a news item, it should be presented as such. News should be informative … and where the information is not given freely, the interviewer or presenter should prod for it. Otherwise, it is not news. I am here asking the very same questions you are …
Thanks dear leader we have seen nothing like u,God bless.
yes skeroo is this an ace card or a king?in the domino I would say this move is a double six
Truly a blessing to those who are in need — but what about the Country’s longevity in reference to (Jobs, Infrastructure, Education, Technology) among others???
The saying is true”Give a Man a fish – he will eat it and when it’s all done has absolutely nothing – teach a Man how to fish – and he will fend for himself and has the ability to teach others –
Dominica has become the handout nation with no care of the costs to the future generations. Nothing is free – somebody always pays.
Give them people job so they can build their own house stand on there own two feet like men. Mother always say nothing is free.
I am confused though. So clearly there is a need for housing in Dominica, yet we dont have apartment buildings being built by the private enterprise? Instead of losing money on external investment accounts NCB should be promoting other housing options (than single family homes).
this Government is amazing, well done.
Let me tell you about the blessings that my PM Skerrit receiving! They are plentiful, they are great, they are from the bottom of our hearts! And allu want that man to go? To make way for what, for who? Skerrit you are blessed and highly favoured! Look at the good you have done for us, God bless you, protect you, and guide your path always!
Oh so he must stay because he building homes smdh
Thank you Skerro. I know they’re thankful for the assistance. I hope those who have received an apartment will take good care of it and the surroundings. Welcome to Elmshall!
more than a year after the apartment was built and unoccupied. almost 2 years Erica and people have been displaced. I am happy for the families but disgusted by the extremely slow process. Most likely is only DLP supporters that will get. The ones in Bath Estate is poto-laborites alone i seeing in the one few they decide to give keys for.
@ follow the crumbs….Damn Ungrateful…..No wonder is laborites who will get those homes because UWPites are never satisified….you are prime example. Go build yours
Labourrrrrrrrr ka Twavayyyy!!!
You can say that again!
Indeed!
While I applaud the efforts of the GOV and wish all the families good luck with their resettlement, please ensure that proper access is a priority. Now tell me what’s happening with the Elmshall/Bath Estate bridge! Erika came and washed it away. What are the plans to have access from that side? Stones fall under the Elmshall cliff all the time. I hope they informed the new residents about that especially when it rains. Buses used to come up that way but since Erika nothing.
What about security/police patrol? I have witnessed and been a victim of theft and robbery from individuals from nearby settlements (both Bath Estate and Silver Lake). Some of us have put up cameras but when a community suddenly grows like this there is a price to pay. I hope the powers that be have taken some of these things into consideration.
This is not a new settlement. People have been living in elmshall for over 30 years
If the police know who they are, they should be arrested. Some people must learn to respect the property of others. At least, if they are in need of they could ask. It is better to ask than to steal.
The thought crossed my mind. Politicians could play their part. When those Parl. Reps. throughout Dominica have their meetings and town hall ones, they should address this issue of discipline and respect for others and their property. They should never cease to repeat it. Who knows, in time, the criminal element will decrease, if not eradicated.
Youths must be taught in schools about love and concern, discipline and respect for their fellow people. If they do not learn this at home, they should learn it at a place of learning and to practice it. If they live long to adulthood and they were not taught these virtues, expect that they will become indifferent adults. Some will end up as criminals.
A soft loan from China. I see no mention of what it is going to cost to occupy these apartments is this another giveaway?
For once just be grateful something good has happened instead of politicising everything
Just asking a question. It’s a loan and it has to be repaid, if the occupants don’t pay then it will be left to the few taxpayers to pick up the tab and that won’t be fair. We can be grateful but that doesn’t mean we have to be stupid.
You see the difference with ppl who think ?..I read into that same line..Nobody is saying that it’s a bad thing that ppl get apartments.Dominica has a lot of need for housing..but are some only going to receive free while others work hard to own theirs and still expected to pay taxes to pay back loans for some who receive free all the time and who are capable of contributing too..
Just something to think about..