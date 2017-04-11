Thirty-six families receive keys to new apartments in ElmshallDominica News Online - Tuesday, April 11th, 2017 at 2:40 PM
Thirty-six families have been presented with keys to new apartments in Elmshall constructed by the government of Dominica.
The families are set to move in at the end of this month.
The keys were presented to the families on April 10th 2017, but the official handing over ceremony will be done soon.
Acting Minister for Housing, Collin McIntyre, said the apartments consist of eighteen two-bedroom and 18 three-bedroom apartments that the families have to enter and “take charge of it and clean up.”
“We have what you call eighteen two-bedroom apartments and we have eighteen three-bedroom apartments. In selecting the beneficiaries for these apartments we took into consideration the family size, the physical structure of the person; how mobile they are,” he said.
Also taken into consideration were people who needed assistance with their proximity to the main road, so they are “placed accordingly,” McIntyre said.
He stated that the families are elated at the assistance from the government.
“It also shows the importance of housing for the people. What we have as the Dominica Labor Party, of course, we have looked at the housing needs of our people. We have moved with the first Bath Estate set apartments which we were able to hand over to our people, and of course we are looking here at the second set of apartments,” he said.
McIntyre added that the government is keeping its promises to the people.
“As promised we decided to hand over keys and we are doing that today,” he remarked.
The project was funded by the Dominica government through a soft loan from China,
The apartments were constructed by the Chinese firm, Shanghai Construction Company.
7 Comments
this Government is amazing, well done.
Let me tell you about the blessings that my PM Skerrit receiving! They are plentiful, they are great, they are from the bottom of our hearts! And allu want that man to go? To make way for what, for who? Skerrit you are blessed and highly favoured! Look at the good you have done for us, God bless you, protect you, and guide your path always!
Thank you Skerro. I know they’re thankful for the assistance. I hope those who have received an apartment will take good care of it and the surroundings. Welcome to Elmshall!
more than a year after the apartment was built and unoccupied. almost 2 years Erica and people have been displaced. I am happy for the families but disgusted by the extremely slow process. Most likely is only DLP supporters that will get. The ones in Bath Estate is poto-laborites alone i seeing in the one few they decide to give keys for.
Labourrrrrrrrr ka Twavayyyy!!!
While I applaud the efforts of the GOV and wish all the families good luck with their resettlement, please ensure that proper access is a priority. Now tell me what’s happening with the Elmshall/Bath Estate bridge! Erika came and washed it away. What are the plans to have access from that side? Stones fall under the Elmshall cliff all the time. I hope they informed the new residents about that especially when it rains. Buses used to come up that way but since Erika nothing.
What about security/police patrol? I have witnessed and been a victim of theft and robbery from individuals from nearby settlements (both Bath Estate and Silver Lake). Some of us have put up cameras but when a community suddenly grows like this there is a price to pay. I hope the powers that be have taken some of these things into consideration.
A soft loan from China. I see no mention of what it is going to cost to occupy these apartments is this another giveaway?