Thirty-six families have been presented with keys to new apartments in Elmshall constructed by the government of Dominica.

The families are set to move in at the end of this month.

The keys were presented to the families on April 10th 2017, but the official handing over ceremony will be done soon.

Acting Minister for Housing, Collin McIntyre, said the apartments consist of eighteen two-bedroom and 18 three-bedroom apartments that the families have to enter and “take charge of it and clean up.”

“We have what you call eighteen two-bedroom apartments and we have eighteen three-bedroom apartments. In selecting the beneficiaries for these apartments we took into consideration the family size, the physical structure of the person; how mobile they are,” he said.

Also taken into consideration were people who needed assistance with their proximity to the main road, so they are “placed accordingly,” McIntyre said.

He stated that the families are elated at the assistance from the government.

“It also shows the importance of housing for the people. What we have as the Dominica Labor Party, of course, we have looked at the housing needs of our people. We have moved with the first Bath Estate set apartments which we were able to hand over to our people, and of course we are looking here at the second set of apartments,” he said.

McIntyre added that the government is keeping its promises to the people.

“As promised we decided to hand over keys and we are doing that today,” he remarked.

The project was funded by the Dominica government through a soft loan from China,

The apartments were constructed by the Chinese firm, Shanghai Construction Company.