The government of Dominica is currently working on a number of initiatives for the enhancement of the country’s tourism industry and three streets in Roseau are earmarked for improvement.

This is according to Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Tourism, Careen Prevost who was addressing a consultation held at the Garraway Hotel earlier this week.

“We are also currently working on a number of initiatives for consideration in the new budget cycle that will seriously improve our cruise product,” she said. “You may have already heard the Minister of Tourism and Urban Renewal inform the public of government’s commitment to the Roseau Enhancement Project.”

She said there are three streets earmarked for improvement in the next financial year.

“That will include King George V Street, Independence Street and Great George Street, and of course we have the well-known Roseau River Promenade Project which we expect to begin in the next financial year,” she noted.

She revealed that other government’s priorities for tourism enhancement in this current financial year and the upcoming financial year include site and facility enhancement works, community tourism expansion and enhancement of our urban areas.

“Some of the specific projects that we are working on within this financial year that we expect to have a positive impact on the cruise sector include the rehabilitation of sidewalks and we know that this is a crucial area, particularly to our visitors to the city of Roseau,” she said. “Our priorities for this financial year include Victoria Street and Pottersville.”

Prevost pointed out that the Ministry of Tourism has also embarked on a cleaning programme for the City of Roseau in partnership with the Roseau City Council.

“As you would see and I hope you have noticed that there has been an improvement in the cleanliness of Roseau largely due to the work of the Roseau Central cleanup team which is spearheaded to the Ministry of Tourism and the Roseau City Council,” she stated. “We do have a team of individuals who clean the City at least three times a day in preparation for our cruise calls, in preparations for our business and local visitors who come into the City.”

Prevost mentioned further that the Ministry of Tourism plans to expand this initiative into Newtown and Pottersville in the new season.

Meantime, she said other major infrastructural works will continue in Roseau and Portsmouth.

“We understand the importance of the additional Cruise Ship ports at the Cabrits and this is our plan at the Ministry of Tourism to conduct major enhancement works in the Portsmouth area, so that we can ensure that the island receives full participation in the cruise tourism product,” she stated.