Twelve families in Colihaut to get new housingDominica News Online - Friday, May 26th, 2017 at 11:44 AM
Twelve families living in Plat Ma Pierre in Colihaut have been selected out of 146 applicants to receive housing infrastructure to mitigate the impact of Tropical Storm Erika.
A contract to kick start Phase One of the project was signed on Friday by dignitaries including; Housing Minister, Reginald Austrie, MP for Colihaut, Catherine Daniel, and local contractor, Holford Vidal.
The project, in its entirety, will be at a cost of E.C. $3.5- million in which allocated lots will cost $162,000; infrastructure will cost $1.0-million; construction to the tune of $2.3-million.
Austrie, stated that with the project, in addition to the other development projects organized by the government shows that the government “is not asleep.”
“So clearly, we have to give those details and continue to remind Dominicans that this government is not asleep, and in an economy, if we have to see what is happening in the rest of the region and the world itself, the world economies is bad, it’s terrible, and for a small country like ours…one wonders how is it that this government, within two years, can raise that level of financing to reconstruct the entire community, but really making such monies available in the Housing Sector,” Austrie remarked.
The Plat Ma Pierre site provides 30 service lots out of which nine will be used for this resettlement/ housing program where Petrocasas houses will be constructed.
About 1,675 feet of concrete roads will be constructed.
Vidal, who is a contractor from Colihaut, has been engaged with financing to the tune of $720,125.04 for Phase One which is expected to last sixteen weeks.
7 Comments
Mark my words…such reckless policies lead Dominica to turning into Venezuela or Zimbabwe. If you judge how this article is written it creates an impression that Mr. Reginald Austrie is a hero and donates personal money and Labour commits again act of extreme heroism. Chavez did exactly the same thing and see where it all brought Venezuela…
Diaper for single mothers instead of birth control ? seriously skerro, you have lost your mind. why don’t you create jobs for the fathers of those kids wouldn’t that be a better solution? of course Tony Astaphan and that Doctor who is always behind your [ Boo boom] gleudeious- Maximus haven’t suggested that , I guess you are waiting on there approval.
Check it out they are all Labourites getting those apartments, and that is a blatant shame, skerro must go.
Does anyone know if these selections of families are made on basic criteria of need or on basis of loyalty/support of the DLP??
Why not invest these large sums of money into projects – which can generate revenues long term? – projects such as –Farm Road Rehabilitation/Infrastructure/Technology/Education/Job Creation/Manufacturing… etc.
As a result, the Country benefits tremendously — Citizens are truly independent within their own rights to do as they see fit — building their own homes with pride —
campaign start early.. money here money there money over there but the civil servants still have to suffer under repressive conditions and poor salaries
no one is living at plait ma pierre so what are you saying dno. Chk your first line