Twelve families living in Plat Ma Pierre in Colihaut have been selected out of 146 applicants to receive housing infrastructure to mitigate the impact of Tropical Storm Erika.

A contract to kick start Phase One of the project was signed on Friday by dignitaries including; Housing Minister, Reginald Austrie, MP for Colihaut, Catherine Daniel, and local contractor, Holford Vidal.

The project, in its entirety, will be at a cost of E.C. $3.5- million in which allocated lots will cost $162,000; infrastructure will cost $1.0-million; construction to the tune of $2.3-million.

Austrie, stated that with the project, in addition to the other development projects organized by the government shows that the government “is not asleep.”

“So clearly, we have to give those details and continue to remind Dominicans that this government is not asleep, and in an economy, if we have to see what is happening in the rest of the region and the world itself, the world economies is bad, it’s terrible, and for a small country like ours…one wonders how is it that this government, within two years, can raise that level of financing to reconstruct the entire community, but really making such monies available in the Housing Sector,” Austrie remarked.

The Plat Ma Pierre site provides 30 service lots out of which nine will be used for this resettlement/ housing program where Petrocasas houses will be constructed.

About 1,675 feet of concrete roads will be constructed.

Vidal, who is a contractor from Colihaut, has been engaged with financing to the tune of $720,125.04 for Phase One which is expected to last sixteen weeks.