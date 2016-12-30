NSG is pleased to confirm that there has been strong progress made with the construction of the new West Bridge and the training wall.

Despite some recent setbacks due to periods of heavy rain work has been able to move forward at a consistent pace and we remain on track for an on-time completion of the work.

All the new main support structures have been built for the new bridge, including the two abutments and the piers located in the river. The attached images show the first set of steel girders installed on the north end of the structure, the centre span and south span will follow very shortly. With these beams in place in early January we shall move forward to place the concrete decking surface.

The river training wall along Jonson Avenue has also progressed well and we expect to close the wall also in early January. Once all the wall sections are in place we shall commence building up the level of the road and then apply the surfacing shortly thereafter. Additional small wall structures are being built beside the south abutment to connect the new bridge to the existing river walls

The pictures show the protective measures installed during the construction stage, which made it necessary for us to divert the course of the river numerous times.

The level of progress is a testimony to the dedication and enthusiasm expressed by all on this project.

NSG wish to take this opportunity to thank all its sub-contractors and suppliers for their excellent support and extend our best wishes to them and their families for a Merry Christmas and very happy New Year.

See drone footage below.