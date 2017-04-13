US $34-million solar street lights project for DominicaDominica News Online - Thursday, April 13th, 2017 at 12:57 PM
A U.S. $34-million solar street lights project has been approved for Dominica which will assist in reducing the impact of climate change.
Speaking at the launch of a Low Carbon Development Project at the Fort Young Hotel earlier this week, Parliamentary Secretary in the Ministry of Health and Environment, Ivor Stephenson, stated that over 4,000 solar lights will be erected, and of that amount, over 2,000 solar lights have been provided by the government of China.
“The project will involve the installation of 4,851 solar lights and will be supported by the government of China which has agreed to provide 2,500 of the lights,” he said.
The project will be done in separate phases and is set to be completed in thirty-three months, according to Stephenson.
He stated that the move will help to mitigate the “adverse effects of climate change in Dominica,” and also benefit the country in many other important aspects.
“It will improve social well-being and as well as help to save a large quantity of electricity meaning that the burden of the government budget can also be mitigated,” he added.
Stephenson noted that with the use of green energy, more attention will be placed on Dominica as the nature isle of the Caribbean.
15 Comments
Stephenson you are right in that regard..this better suits Dominica as the nature isle..can’t wait to see Dominica lighted up..now to work on reducing our food/poison imports..DA can do much more to eat what it grows..reduce the incidence of cancer also..
We’re on the right path! Next is further enhancement to our geothermal product!
Let there be light.
“It will improve social well-being ….” I agree the white lights are better than the yellow/orange lights, those yellow lights are ominous and depressing
Nice, keeping with the GREEN theme. Sustainable and renewable energy- the way forward for Dominica.
This will be a waste of money because these thieves will steal or destroy them. They have already demonstrated this at the bus stops. Unless the police are actually going to patrol the streets.
One thing China knows how to get CBS money too eh. They not telling us but commonsense should tell us that China selling these lights to us and in return the majority of that $34 USD goes back to China, as though CBS means China by Investment
I meant to say USD $34 million dollars goes back to China.
It is regrettable that an initiative to mitigate the perceived effects of climate change should engender such a deplorable visual blight to the landscape. I know of no other item of street furniture that is uglier!
lol. k
How many solar systems will be installed – 4,000 or 4851?
So 4851 lights are installed at a cost of $34,000,000 USD, that translates into US$7008.86 or EC$18,823 (at a $2.70 exchange rate) per lighting system (bulb, solar panel and I guess some new poles installations).
If the average cost per system is approx. $19,000 and China is donating 2,000 of the 4851, then we are left to finance 2851 systems at a cost of EC$53,664,000.
How many years will it take to recoup that money? And we are not even talking about the cost to maintain the lights.
That may seem like a good gesture, but we are either not getting the full story or something does not smell right.
U.S. $34-million solar street lights project — “…the burden of the government budget can also be mitigated,” Double speak, forked tounge, male cow doo doo.
Excellent project. All villages and housing schemes should benefit equally.
“Over 4,000 solar lights will be erected”, Dominica elections always seem to spur some big erections, no pun intended. After the last elections the Dear Leader announced that government had so many projects to implement that he had appointed a Minister for Projects Implementation. Subsequently, the Projects Implementation Minister was appointed to another Ministry. With so many new projects and projected new erections announced almost on a daily basis, when will a new Prohects Implenentation Minister be announced? Is there a vacancy ? ! Or is it that the processes involved are no longer in need of streamlining?
So, what is the big deal about that; what is so exciting, and special about Solar panels, they are peso a peace. Why should that be news?
Anybody who want that these days simply callas a solar panel company and within hours in one day, they have them installed on peoples houses, as simple as that!
The more important are not mentioned.
Where are the traffic street lights which a used internationally to direct and control traffic? They are found on the island of Barbados, Antigua and elsewhere in the Caribbean.
We remember Skerrit said he gave millions of Dollars to Antigua Government, perhaps the Antiguan’s used Skerrit’s millions to install traffic lights on the streets of Antigua, while instructing him to install a single light on the Bridge over Bath Estate River, controlled by a single relay switch which does not work 95% of the time!
Hahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahaha!