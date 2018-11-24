The Nature Isle Futures Conference, the first of its kind, was held in Dominica on the October 31, 2018. Its purpose, according to organizers, was to promote reflection as Dominica celebrates 40 years of Independence.

Dominica News Online (DNO) presents video recordings of the conference in three parts. The first part speaks to the “Big Idea” which is about the vision of making Dominica the Nature Island of the World in word and deed by 2020. It seeks to explain why being such a global icon is important and some initial ideas on how this can be achieved.

Part I, posted below, is presented by lawyer Henry Kasate Shillingford.

The complete video of the entire conference can be viewed on DTV