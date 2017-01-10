Parliamentary Representative of the Vieille Case Constituency, Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit has highlighted a number of plans for the constituency by his government.

A road reconstruction and construction program, the eradication of pit latrines and lighting of the playing field all form part of these plans.

Skerrit was addressing the Vielle Case Village Council Inauguration on Monday.

“We have launched the completion of a very ambitious reconstruction and construction program and I believe we have one road left to resurface in this entire village, that is the road to the Church of Christ,” he said. “The funds are in place for that, the council has the funds and we have directed them work with a particular contractor to start this works.”

He stated further that funds have also been approved for the reconstruction of the road from Gomier back to Thibaud.

“I also set aside the resources for the construction of a new Health Centre,” Skerrit noted.

According to him, the government is engaged with an architectural firm for the Health Center.

“We will start that new Health Centre on a new location,” he revealed. “You will have the opportunity where the ambulance can drive up the main road and come to pick up the patients from time to time.”

He said funds have already been put aside for the construction of a resource centre in the constituency.

“Funds have been set aside for the resource centre,” he stated. “That resource centre will be named after my former Parliamentary friend, Mr Alexis Williams. The architectural firm is designing this, we have lands we purchased few years ago right in the vicinity of the police station…”

He said also that the council has resources to eradicate completely pit latrines in this village.

“They have the funds in the account to build the rest of washrooms for the entire village…,” Skerrit revealed. “I have provided from the government resources to every village council to eradicate pit latrines entirely in this Vielle Case Constituency and if they work deligently we can achieve this by June of 2017.”

He revealed further that contracts have been signed for the lighting of the playing field, “and we hoping we can start the erection of the light fixtures.”

“The fixtures are in Dominica and we can start the erection of the light fixtures in very short time,” Skerrit stated.