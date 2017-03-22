Parliamentary Representative of the Castle Bruce Constituency, Johnson Drigo has announced that government is preparing for the signing of contracts with a number of contractors for the construction of washroom facility in that constituency.

He said about $800,000 will be spent on the project.

“We are preparing for the signing of contracts for washroom facilities,” he said.

Drigo revealed that 20 washrooms will be constructed in Petite Soufriere and ten in San Sauveur.

“We have started San Sauveur with five under construction as we speak, 20 in Good Hope…, 10 for Mopo, Tranto, Dipa and an additional 20 in Castle Bruce at the second phase,” he sated.

Drigo said this will cost $850,000.

He said further that each of the contractors will be given four facilities to construct at $11,000 per facility.

“This will generate a lot of economic activity in the constituency,” Drigo stated. “So just in the area of housing we are currently investing just over $1- million in the housing sector for families in addition to the $4-million that was invested for the two housing settlement.”

Drigo said that over $8-million has been spent towards housing in the constituency.

“I have said before and I will continue to say that our farmers’ especially in rural communities, they have worked very hard to keep this economy going. There was no structure to provide them with a retirement, it is the responsibility of the state to assist these families to the best we can, and I am satisfied that over the last seven years since I became Parl Rep, over $8-million has gone just into housing alone into the Castle Bruce Constituency,” he noted. “And this is significant in assisting our retirement families, single income parents and on parents with large families, to cushion the pain that they sometimes go through. And I am happy that the constituency is appreciating this effort where housing is concerned.”

He said the programme will continue and Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit will make these funds available.

Drigo also that he have already made an additional request for housing repair for the Castle Bruce constituency.

“Persons in the Castle Bruce Constituency who made a request for the repair to their houses, rest assured despite of the fact that you may not have gotten your request, as we speak well over $5-million is being invested and yours is definitely on the way,” he stated.