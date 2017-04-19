Roseau, Dominica (April 18, 2017) – The Ministry of Public Works and Ports is pleased to confirm that the new West Bridge in Roseau will open on May 1st. This confirmation comes following references made by Prime Minister Skerrit at recently held town hall meetings.

Minister for Public Works and Ports, the Honourable Miriam Blanchard, has provided details about the event planned for the opening. “The Government has planned an ‘open house’ styled event where the general public is invited to attend and witness the opening of the new West Bridge. There will be a few speeches followed by a ribbon cutting and then a symbolic ‘first drive’ onto the bridge. The date as you know is a public holiday as it falls on ‘May Day’ so we expect that many persons will travel to Roseau with their vehicles so that they too can christen the new West Bridge. The ceremony has been carded to begin at 3 o’clock on Monday afternoon of May 1st.”

The symbolic commencement of the replacement of the West Bridge took place on April 22nd, 2016 with a sod-turning ceremony. The new West Bridge forms part of the overall Roseau Enhancement Project.

Prime Minister Skerrit, at the sod-turning ceremony one year ago, spoke about the source of the funding that made the project possible.

“It is important to note that we are embarking on this major project this evening, not by imposing additional taxation on you, not by contracting costly loan financing, but we are able to undertake this major eighteen million dollars ($18 million) project by utilizing resources raised from our Citizenship by Investment Programme,” he said. “Ladies and Gentlemen we cannot underestimate the significance of such an achievement. Eighteen million dollars ($18 million) is a lot of money for a country like Dominica, particularly, post Tropical Storm Erika.”