West Bridge to open May 1Gov't press release - Wednesday, April 19th, 2017 at 1:18 PM
Roseau, Dominica (April 18, 2017) – The Ministry of Public Works and Ports is pleased to confirm that the new West Bridge in Roseau will open on May 1st. This confirmation comes following references made by Prime Minister Skerrit at recently held town hall meetings.
Minister for Public Works and Ports, the Honourable Miriam Blanchard, has provided details about the event planned for the opening. “The Government has planned an ‘open house’ styled event where the general public is invited to attend and witness the opening of the new West Bridge. There will be a few speeches followed by a ribbon cutting and then a symbolic ‘first drive’ onto the bridge. The date as you know is a public holiday as it falls on ‘May Day’ so we expect that many persons will travel to Roseau with their vehicles so that they too can christen the new West Bridge. The ceremony has been carded to begin at 3 o’clock on Monday afternoon of May 1st.”
The symbolic commencement of the replacement of the West Bridge took place on April 22nd, 2016 with a sod-turning ceremony. The new West Bridge forms part of the overall Roseau Enhancement Project.
Prime Minister Skerrit, at the sod-turning ceremony one year ago, spoke about the source of the funding that made the project possible.
“It is important to note that we are embarking on this major project this evening, not by imposing additional taxation on you, not by contracting costly loan financing, but we are able to undertake this major eighteen million dollars ($18 million) project by utilizing resources raised from our Citizenship by Investment Programme,” he said. “Ladies and Gentlemen we cannot underestimate the significance of such an achievement. Eighteen million dollars ($18 million) is a lot of money for a country like Dominica, particularly, post Tropical Storm Erika.”
OK enough of these generic names for these bridges. Name the bridges after people who has been of service to the people of Dominica.
Where about the bridges on the west coast that’s in urgent need it’s better to take the fanfare money to help to pay for them .
Hmmm…. I wonder if ALL the people who got affected by Erika in that area were invited?
Only drawing a point….I remember on Matt they were laughing saying there was no money for the bridge and PM was lying. Guess the joke is on UWP now. Right now PM should get a foreign company to fix the post office.
“So we expect that many persons will travel to Roseau with their vehicles so that they too can christen the new West Bridge. Really Mr. Dear Leader. ” While you’re on the christening subject, when will the Geothermal Plant be opened? You spent millions of dollars on it with no resolution. How about the 50 room guest house in Portsmouth?
Any date on that one or is it lost in translation like the others. And the boat for farmers to export produce overseas?
Thats why you Skerrit must not be so ungrateful…You should be effusive in your praises to honourable Linton..He has forced you to formulate the Skerrits alphabet “C”,”B”,”I”…He has compelled you to spend our money,albeit wastefully…Remember you went to hide to dodge the CBS interview?Coward!!!Remember you told your fools tbat honourble Linton was a traitor?..I have ABSOLUTELY NO PRAISE for you either…You are short sighted,inept,and have no love for country,but you have a damnimg legacy,the creation of an army of beggars.
skerrit Must Go!
SKERRIT MUST GO!
SKERRIT MUST GO NOW!
Hopefully the CBI funds was ‘l’argent schese’ so we don’t have a situation like the abbatoir, & the hotels & the geo-thermal & all the other projects that require multiple opening dates because they not yet finish.
I will be there. It’s my country