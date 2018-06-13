Work begins on hurricane-damaged DSCDominica News Online - Wednesday, June 13th, 2018 at 12:50 PM
Extensive repair works have begun on the roof of the Dominica State College which was damaged by Hurricane Maria on September 18, 2017.
This was announced by Education Minister Petter Saint Jean on a Facebook post on Tuesday.
The work in progress was made possible by the Chinese, Cuban & Venezuelan Governments, Engineers without borders and the United Nations Development Program (UNDP).
“I am pleased to announce that extensive repairs have begun on the roofs of several buildings on the Dominica State College campus, with assistance from the People’s Republic of China, the UNDP, the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela and the Government of Cuba,” Saint Jean said. “Eighty (80) skilled Cuban workers began repair works today which is expected to be completed in time for the new semester.”
The New DSC which opened its doors to hundreds of students in September 2013 was funded through a $30-million concessionary loan from the China Export Import Bank (EXIM Bank).
The State College is one of several projects constructed by the Shanghai Construction Group in Dominica.
You’d think that before spending $30 million on this College, they’d have thought of climate resiliency when they built it. So now they’re having to pay the same folks who built it in the first place to do climate-related repairs. That is the backwardness of leaders in this country. Didn’t they know of hurricanes, earthquakes, floods back then? Poor Dominica!
It’s sad that the two French men could not find skilled Dominicans to do repair work on public buildings in the country; Q: when will their begging attitude end and when did we become so dependable on others to do what we could have done for ourselves? A: since this corrupt and good for-nothing DLP government took over the governance of our once independent country.
So this building have been taking a beating with rain all these past months?
This is great news but why has it taken so long? This should have been agreed months ago. It also seems strange that all of a sudden there are 80 workers available to work on site yet hundreds of ordinary people are still in temporary shelters and hundreds more still waiting for skilled workers to mend their roofs? I for one have been unable to find contractors and supplies to mend my roof in St Joseph lost through Maria. I suppose it is a case of “who you know”!
The people are not looked after!
helmets they made a big show of enforcing helmets not too long ago now where is the enforcement ….
Nothing to shout about- after nine months of having our future scholars taking classes under punishing conditions; this repairs are overdue…this needed immediate addressing especially after $1 Million was given in a Samaritan-ish display to pay tuition that should have been paid years before. After 8 months, how many gov’t building is renovated…but before one is being repaired even at this time during the Hurricane season; some are excited.
Good thing they got that cheque last week…..lol