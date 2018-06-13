Extensive repair works have begun on the roof of the Dominica State College which was damaged by Hurricane Maria on September 18, 2017.

This was announced by Education Minister Petter Saint Jean on a Facebook post on Tuesday.

The work in progress was made possible by the Chinese, Cuban & Venezuelan Governments, Engineers without borders and the United Nations Development Program (UNDP).

“I am pleased to announce that extensive repairs have begun on the roofs of several buildings on the Dominica State College campus, with assistance from the People’s Republic of China, the UNDP, the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela and the Government of Cuba,” Saint Jean said. “Eighty (80) skilled Cuban workers began repair works today which is expected to be completed in time for the new semester.”

The New DSC which opened its doors to hundreds of students in September 2013 was funded through a $30-million concessionary loan from the China Export Import Bank (EXIM Bank).

The State College is one of several projects constructed by the Shanghai Construction Group in Dominica.