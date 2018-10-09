Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit has announced that works on a $6.5-million project on the E.C Loblack Bridge in Roseau are expected to be completed on December 15.

He made the announcement while addressing the media during a site visit of the E.C Loblack Bridge along with other government officials on Tuesday.

“This project cost $6.5-million and we expect it to be completed within time on December 15,” he revealed.

The bridge was severely affected by Hurricane Maria on September 18th, 2017 and Skerrit said the government is seeking to have some adaption done to that bridge that would eliminate the possibility of what happened during Maria to happen again.

He said he hopes that the contractors allow some pedestrian access sooner, “but certainly in terms of motorable access to the bridge we can expect, God willing, for there to be accessed on the 15th of December.”

He said further that the project is a major undertaking and it is on schedule.

Skerrit said that his government is also looking at retaining walls from the E.C Loblack Bridge, going towards the Windsor Park Bridge.

“We are also looking at the West Bridge bus stop where the Portsmouth buses usually assemble to go all the way past the KFC and the market, so as to address two vulnerable areas on the Roseau River currently,” Skerrit explained. “If we do not address this, with all the work that we have done on the River Bank we will run the risk of having the city flooded.”

When the bridge is completed it will look somewhat similar to the West Bridge, the Prime Minister explained.

“So we are actually mimicking the style of the West Bridge that was constructed sometime last year and which stood the forces of Maria…,” he stated.

Meantime, Project Manager of NSG Management and Technical Services, Ltd. Rich Harrington has said that weather is a major challenge.

“Hopefully we are lucky and we are at a time of year where I am really hopeful that we pass the worst of the storms and we can just move on,” he said.

Harrington revealed that a total of 28 people are presently working on the project and they come from different nations including; Colombia, Philippines, England, USA to name a few, and an entire labor force of Dominicans who have been with the company for years working on the West Bridge.