Work to begin on Dublanc river wallDominica News Online - Wednesday, March 29th, 2017 at 12:03 PM
Parliamentary Representative of the Colihaut Constituency, Catherine Daniel has announced that work is expected to begin soon for the construction of a river wall in Dublanc.
According to her, the project is funded by the Caribbean Development Bank (CDB) amounting to $519,736.25 and is expected to begin by April 11, 2017.
During the passage of Tropical Storm Erika on August 27th, 2015, residents of that community were severely affected when the river breached its banks and went through the village causing destruction to homes.
“Work is expected to begin soon for a new river wall for the people of Dublanc,” Daniel said at a recent town hall meeting. “Work is expected to begin by April 11th, but I think they might begin before that.”
Daniel stated that a contract will be signed with the contractors today [Wednesday] and she explained the process.
“And the process is, it is a CDB project, but CDB only comes with project as an initiative from the government of the day, and so when we make our needs, we list our needs, then we ask for assistance through grants or loan,” she remarked.
Furthermore Daniel said part of the proceeds or the payment that’s required for the completion of the wall has to come from government.
She went on to say that sometimes in every disappointment there is a blessing because “with Erika CDB was able to say, you do not have to give your share now, we will take on that process.”
Daniel called on young people to make themselves available to the contractors for employment as works will soon begin.
10 Comments
All Labourite – bow your eyes and close your head – Oh Heavenly Father – please deliver Labourite from the spirit of stupidity and evil .
So the company Skerrit hired to fix his reputation has advised him to bombard the airways with constant good deeds, giving the illusion of truly caring for the people, as he makes great attempts to gain public sympathy…. the only problem is, to do this he needs mucho largent ….. so what he does, pull out all the largent he was hiding away and spending it like crazy…. next problem, people are suspicious of where he getting all this money and where was all that money???
INQUIRING MINDS WANT TO KNOW, WHERE YOU GETTING ALL THAT MONEY FROM SKERRO AND WHERE WAS ALL THAT MONEY THROUGHOUT THOSE 15 YEARS YOU WERE IN OFFICE…. you said the country surviving on loans and grants….ARE THESE LOANS AND GRANTS?????
When a Prime Minister can find Mercury crisis management and give around $100k a month to help manage the crises that he put Dominica in, why should he not go to Dublanc and give $519,736.25, to try to cover his sin. I expect him to go to jupitar and Mars and give another$200k a month to cover his ugly nakedness.
My only concern is, why doesn’t he want to pay our nurses, our teachers, our police officers and public servants?
I smell elections in the air. Might be sooner than you all expect it. To may projects all of sudden coming to the forfront. Another bought elections. Carmem.
With every disappointment, truly comes a blessing. Good job.
Thanks Lady, we who felt it know it! Much needed.
See to it that the woks move along swiftly. The hurricane season is near and we can’t afford to face that sort of damage again.
I doe want to point my fingers yet Daniel it’s a lil bit early for dat i just want to see what will be said at the meeting in Colihaut. I see the playing field in Dublanc is being rehabilitated while Colihaut aint got a playing field since Ericka, i dan know if is another institution that is doing it. Now allu talking bout river wall, sea wall and Colihaut cannot get a wall and there the most damage was done
I suspect the Dominican government knows how to shut up Dominicans
And switch the attention elsewhere
Dominicans likes it when the PM keep saying he will build this and build that
This empty promises is to trick Allu
Lately is I will do this and I will do that commons guys grow up Allu still taking the bait…
We are too political…….. A simple meeting and most of the people are dressed in red. Dominicans JESUS is the ONLY answer, not man. Lets all look up to him.