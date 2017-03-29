Parliamentary Representative of the Colihaut Constituency, Catherine Daniel has announced that work is expected to begin soon for the construction of a river wall in Dublanc.

According to her, the project is funded by the Caribbean Development Bank (CDB) amounting to $519,736.25 and is expected to begin by April 11, 2017.

During the passage of Tropical Storm Erika on August 27th, 2015, residents of that community were severely affected when the river breached its banks and went through the village causing destruction to homes.

“Work is expected to begin soon for a new river wall for the people of Dublanc,” Daniel said at a recent town hall meeting. “Work is expected to begin by April 11th, but I think they might begin before that.”

Daniel stated that a contract will be signed with the contractors today [Wednesday] and she explained the process.

“And the process is, it is a CDB project, but CDB only comes with project as an initiative from the government of the day, and so when we make our needs, we list our needs, then we ask for assistance through grants or loan,” she remarked.

Furthermore Daniel said part of the proceeds or the payment that’s required for the completion of the wall has to come from government.

She went on to say that sometimes in every disappointment there is a blessing because “with Erika CDB was able to say, you do not have to give your share now, we will take on that process.”

Daniel called on young people to make themselves available to the contractors for employment as works will soon begin.